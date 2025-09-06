Robins will flock to your garden if you have this one tree – and the best time to plant it is right now

Robins, with their little red bellies and cheerful chirps, are the UK’s favourite native bird. And if you want to encourage a flock of gorgeous robins to your garden, wildlife experts have revealed the tree that robins love - and you can plant it in your garden now.

While dishing out their mealworms and sunflower hearts is an easy way to capture a robin's attention, experts say planting a serviceberry tree is a great way to attract robins to your garden, as it will provide an abundance of food and shelter.

Why do robins like serviceberry trees?

Serviceberry trees go by a range of different names, including juneberry, shadbush, saskatoon, and snowy mespilus. They are a low-maintenance tree and can be picked up from your local garden centre.

Blooming serviceberry tree in spring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Serviceberries are like a natural buffet for robins. In late spring to early summer, they produce clusters of soft, sweet berries that ripen just when robins are feeding hungry chicks. They’re easy to pluck, full of energy, and often produced in abundance. Because the berries ripen in stages, robins get a steady food supply over several weeks, exactly what they need during their busiest time of year,’ explains woodland expert, Anton Baskerville from Woodlands.co.uk .

‘Just as importantly, serviceberry trees offer shelter. Their branching habit and dense foliage provide safe nesting sites and cover from predators. A robin can happily nest in or around them, knowing both food and protection are close at hand.’

Serviceberry trees are also medium height, as well as being dense, which makes them an ideal nesting spot for robins, and the tree is not too high or too low. The tree also attracts insects, which provide even more food for robins to feed on.

Where to buy serviceberry trees

When to plant serviceberry trees

The good news is that now is the perfect time to plant a serviceberry tree in your garden. In fact, James Ewens, wildlife and gardening expert at Green Feathers , is planting serviceberry trees in his own garden this weekend.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blooming serviceberry trees. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Autumn is a great time to plant serviceberry trees, along with spring. The cooler temperatures are optimal for serviceberry trees, and the soil is still workable. Planting in early autumn is ideal to allow the plant to establish roots before the harsh winter temperatures. Equally, if planted in early spring, you can allow the tree to establish before the stifling summer heat,’ he says.

‘Watering consistently is important for newly-rooting serviceberry trees, especially in dry weather - not that we’re short of rain in the UK - and mulching is a great way to achieve optimal growth.’

Other benefits

As well as appealing to robins, Serviceberry trees are also very important to other pollinators - another reason why this tree is an excellent choice for your wildlife garden ideas .

Serviceberry tree berries taste like blueberries. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘It has four-season beauty, white flowers in spring, berries in summer, red and orange foliage in autumn, and adds much-needed texture to a bare winter garden. It’s a native species, making it a low maintenance option once established, and attracts various birds, insects and pollinators to your garden,’ says James.

Serviceberry trees look beautiful, and during this time of year, Anton says their bold orange and red leaves add ‘real drama to the garden.’

‘By planting a serviceberry, you’re creating a seasonal feast for birds, pollinators, and yourself. The berries are edible for humans too, often compared to blueberries in flavour. More importantly, you’re offering robins exactly what they need: food, cover, and a reason to return, year after year,’ he says.

Will you join James this weekend and plant a serviceberry tree in your garden?