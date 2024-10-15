What are the best fruits to grow in pots? Here's what to plant for a tasty container garden

It doesn't matter how small your outdoor space is – if you invest in the best fruits to grow in pots, you can transform even the tiniest container garden into a thriving mini orchard.

That's right; if you're keen to grow your own vegetables , fruit, herbs and more (but working with a small garden ), you can absolutely make your dreams of homegrown produce a reality.

'There are many fruits that can be grown in pots, meaning no matter what size space you have, you can still harvest delicious and nutritious fruit,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK's only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants.

If you're hoping to grow the best fruits in pots, Morris says that, whether you choose to plant yours up in containers or hanging baskets, you will need to make sure you use good quality, peat-free compost and water regularly.

'It can be very rewarding to harvest from a small space and growing in containers makes it easier to grow tender species, as they can easily be moved undercover when the weather gets colder,' he adds.

1. Blueberries

Learning how to grow blueberries in pots is a great way to save money on those expensive supermarket punnets, not to mention a rewarding gardening project.

'Some of the best fruits to grow in pots, blueberries grow so well in pots of ericaceous compost," says Morris.

'Plus, not only are homegrown blueberries tasty, but the foliage has stunning colours throughout the year as well, so it’s a pretty plant to grow.'

2. Strawberries

Strawberries are also considered some of the best fruits to grow in pots, according to Nelly Hall, brand director at premium bespoke glasshouses manufacturer Alitex .

'Strawberries are one of the best choices for growing in pots. They don’t require much space, produce abundantly, and are relatively easy to care for. Their shallow root systems make them ideal for pots, hanging baskets, or even vertical planters. Plus, with the right care and conditions, you can extend the strawberry season by growing different varieties that bear fruit at varying times,' she says.

'Opt for a mid to late-season variety and nurture plants inside a greenhouse to ensure the temperature is kept at at least 15 degrees.'

3. Chilean guava

Allegedly a favourite of Queen Victoria, Chilean guava is having a well deserved moment in the spotlight this autumn – not just because it's a pretty evergreen shrub, but also because its tasty deep red berries make it one of the best fruits to grow in pots.

Just be sure to pop yours in a warm, sheltered spot. And, if temperatures dip, be sure to take action; you'll want to either wrap this semi-hardy plant up in horticultural fleece or pop it indoors until the weather warms back up.

4. Citrus trees

Another excellent choice when it comes to selecting the best fruits to grow in pots are citrus trees, such as lemons, limes and oranges. You can even grow lemon trees from seed.

'These can be grown successfully outdoors during the warmer months and are also perfect choice for overwintering indoors,' says Nelly.

'Many parts of the UK don’t have the warm, sunny conditions needed for citrus trees to thrive year-round, so pots give you the flexibility to bring them inside when frost threatens. They are sensitive to cold but can continue to flourish in a greenhouse over winter.'

5. Tomatoes

One of the easiest crops to grow, not to mention one of the best fruits to grow in pots, it's little wonder that learning how to grow tomatoes is so high on people's to-do lists.

'Tomatoes are very easy to grow in containers, both undercover and outside in milder areas,' promises Morris.

'There are even tumbling varieties which will grow well in hanging baskets. If you put one by your front door, you can harvest a few as a snack when you walk in!'

FAQs

Can you grow fruit trees in pots in the UK?

You can grow fruit trees in pots in the UK, depending on what sort of crop you're after.

'Smaller apple trees can be grown in large containers, as long as they are pruned to keep their shape, size and to encourage fruiting,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Try the popular ‘Discovery’ variety and ’Jonagold’. Crab apple ‘Golden Hornet’ can also be grown in a container.'

Morris adds that 'there is a Fig called ‘Little Miss Figgy’ which grows brilliantly well in a pot. 'It is hardy, although ideally move it either to a sheltered space over winter or bring it into a greenhouse,' he says, noting that many citrus trees can also be grown successfully in pots, too.

'These can be grown outside in the summer in a sunny, sheltered spot and brought inside over winter.'

What fruits and veggies grow best in pots?

The majority of fruits and vegetables can be grown in pots, although some – such as blueberries, tomatoes, and strawberries – tend to fare better than others. Still, if you really want to impress, Alitex's Nelly Hall says melons, pineapples, grapes, and stone fruits can all thrive in an indoor container garden.

'Melons and pineapples have a long history of being grown in pots successfully under glass in the UK. Because they need a long, hot growing season to ripen properly, growing them in the greenhouse is often the only way to achieve the warmth and humidity they require,' she says.

'Grapes and stone fruits like peaches and nectarines are also excellent choices for container growing in a controlled environment,' she continues.

'These plants are highly susceptible to pests and diseases, which are often exacerbated in outdoor gardens. Growing them in pots under glass helps protect against common problems like peach leaf curl and aphids. Additionally, the warmer microclimate created by a greenhouse helps these sun-loving fruits ripen fully, which can be a challenge in the often cool and unpredictable UK summer.'

With so many delicious options on the list of the best fruits to grow in pots, all that's left for you to do is decide which ones you want to try first. Race you to the strawberry runners...