Love Monty Don's dreamy houseplant-filled shed? Here's how to recreate it

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Desperately wondering where to find the best houseplants for your shed? You're not alone, and it's all because of Monty Don. (Isn't it always?).

The gardening guru might be famed for his more practical garden ideas (such as his tips on how to ripen green tomatoes and the best time to cut hedges), but he recently shared a photo of his houseplant-laden shed on Instagram.

Naturally, the pretty white room, with its whitewashed walls and bevy of indoor plants, has left his fans craving their own 'calm green space in the busy noisy world'.

Best houseplants for your shed

Filled to the brim with perfectly arranged succulents, monstera, spider plants, and more enviably healthy-looking house plants, Monty Don's shed has been branded 'heaven' and the 'perfect space' by fans on Instagram.

Usually, we'd call hyperbole – but check it out for yourself:

A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon) A photo posted by on

What did we tell you, eh? It's beautiful.

Still, before you empty your own shed of garden tools and start moving all of your favourite house plants in, there's more than a few things to consider first. Such as, for example, whether they'll actually survive in their new home.

'Before filling a space with plants you'll need to think first and foremost about the amount of natural light the plants will receive,' advise the experts at green rooms.

'Many houseplants are native to jungles so are used to dappled light, meaning they will thrive in 'indirect light' (a bright position, avoiding direct sunlight which can burn their leaves).'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight)

If your shed is on the sunnier side (and lucky you, if so), don't worry: you can still make it work as a houseplant-filled oasis. 'Cacti and succulents will enjoy a sunny spot where they are bathed in sunlight,' explain the green rooms team.

'Other plants such as ferns, calathea, aspidistra will be happy with lower light levels. And it's also worth thinking about the temperature of your outdoor room, as most houseplants want a temperate of 12-18 degrees.'

Basically, yes, this means that you might want to take a lesson or two from the Swedish garden trend of pelargonsjuka and consider bringing your houseplants back inside when temperatures dip over the winter months.

The 7 best houseplants for your shed or summer house

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight)

Ready to make like Monty Don and transform your shed into an indoor jungle?

Follow our lead, and make these hardy houseplants the stars of the show...

1. Marble queen pothos

(Image credit: green rooms)

A marble queen pothos is an 'easy-going climber, perfect for growing around the inside of a summer house,' promises the team at green rooms.

Give this gorgeous plant plenty of natural light, and some fishing wire to climb along, and soon enough you'll have a jungle feel to your outdoor space.

2. Jade plant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A jade plant is easily one of the best houseplants for your shed, largely because it can tolerate temperature variations. So, yes, you better believe that this succulent can even thrive beside an open window in the winter... just don't forget to water it every once in a while, OK?

3. ZZ plant

(Image credit: green rooms)

A ZZ plant doesn't just have one of the coolest names of all time: it also provides instant impact to a low-lit corner of your garden room. 'It can withstand drought and a draught and looks great in a contemporary style pot,' promise the experts at green rooms.

4. Monstera

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Extremely hardy and beautiful? No wonder the monstera rules supreme as one of the best houseplants for your shed (and has such a prominent position in Monty Don's garden hideaway, too).

Fair warning, though: your monstera will die if temperatures dip below 15C, so be prepared to give them a place to stay when winter rolls around.



5. Cast iron plant

(Image credit: green rooms)

If you're working with low lighting in your shed, you need this houseplant in your life.

'The indestructible cast iron plant adds a luscious leafiness without needing lots of attention,' explain the experts at green rooms.

Which basically means this: if you're prone to killing plants, this one's for you.

6. Chinese evergreen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your houseplant wishes it were as low maintenance as the Chinese evergreen, quite frankly. It only needs watering every 5 to 10 days (ideal if you don't plan on nipping out to the shed every day) and it thrives best in low to bright indirect sunlight. Plus, you can get a pretty pastel pink variety over at Crocus for just £19.99...

7. A cacti collection

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight)

If you, like this writer, are fond of the very prickliest plants, then you will undoubtedly have already considered popping a cacti in your shed.

'For a sunny shed windowsill, you can't go wrong with a cacti collection,' explain the green rooms team. 'They'll thrive on neglect as long as they're in a sunny spot and are left to completely dry out before being watered.'

Myrtillocactus geometrizans (Blue Myrtle Cactus) and Echinopsis Subdenudata make a lovely pairing, if you're wondering.

And just like that, we have everything we need to transform our shed or summer house into a Monty Don-inspired oasis. Meet you in the garden with a cuppa, OK?

Can houseplants be kept outside in a shed? 'Before deciding which houseplants to go for in sheds and summer houses, consider how much sunlight you get in these areas,' says Chris Bonnett at GardeningExpress.co.uk, noting that this is the best way to decide what plants will thrive in them. 'Spider plants, peace lilies and calathea ornata are some of our top picks to brighten up the spaces and will look great on display,' he contines. 'And, if your summer house is in partial shade then peace lilies are a great option as they thrive in low light. Spider plants and Calathea Ornata on the other hand will require more exposure to indirect sun.'