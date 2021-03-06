We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Proud plant parents take note! Grow good vibes only in your home with the most ‘fortunate’ plants as ranked on Instagram.

Online DIY community, diys.com has dug around and potted-up stats on the most popular house plants that encourage prosperity. Apparently, every new sprouted stem of these plants promises love, luck, finance and beyond… Bring on the natural freshness and boost in the bank account!

Many societies around the world believe that certain plants have the power to bring luck, love and prosperity to our lives. If ever there were a time for positive energy, it’s now! Check out these top five leafy life changers and turn every life department frown upside-down!

The five most popular plants that bring good luck



1. Orchids – love, good luck

Boasting a whopping 4,493,089 hashtags, this exotic pretty is at the top of the Instagram click list. On the hide and seek for love? According to Feng Shui, Orchids can bring you fortune in the romance stakes. So whether you’re looking to find your lobster, or want to nurture your current relationship, it might be worth investing in this petalled passion-maker to get or keep things swooning.

2. Snake Plants – good luck, energy cleansing



Second place belongs to the protective, energy-giving Snake Plant, with an impressive 408,636 hashtags. Said to fend-off any negative Chi, this household guardian purifies the air to make way for the light, laughter and love. Who knew plants could be such heroes?!

3. Peace Lilies – energy cleansing



With 180,029 hashtags on the ‘gram, this low-maintenance lassy is easy to ’stalk’ (pun intended). Feng Shui beliefs teach that Peace Lilies have the ability to cleanse any space from negative energy. She’s the perfect plant addition for inexperienced, newbie plant parents too!

4. Pachira Money Tree – financial luck, good luck



The clue’s in the name – you guessed it, this cheeky monkey money-maker is meant to bring great financial fortune. It’s no wonder that over 100,000 social-savvy followers have tried their luck by getting one and making it Insta-famous with 175,698 hashtags. Acorns for a’coins’!

5. Jade plant – prosperity, success



The finale fifth most ‘instagrammable’ plant is the boss lady Jade Plant, with a staggering 123,785 hashtags and approximately 123,785 ‘gram posts. In a time of side hustle shimmies and indie brand break-outs, the ‘yes you can’ Jade Plant means business!

Life-leaf shopping list sorted – the house jungle’s about to get verdant!