Can you burn wood in your garden? What you need to know about rules around lighting firepits, pizza ovens and BBQs

As the temperature starts to dip on a summer’s evening you might have found yourself grabbing a blanket or cardigan to drape over you. But there’s nothing quite like gathering around a fire pit or chiminea. So, it’s easy to see why some of us might have thought about burning wood in our gardens.

The regulations over whether you can burn wood in your garden apply whether you a having a full-on bonfire or just invested in the best firepit or a new pizza oven. There are a few things to bear in mind as you go about burning certain items within the grounds of your home.

‘In the UK, regulations are in place to mitigate the environmental damage of unchecked garden burning,’ explains John Davis, Owner and Operational Director at Springfield Steel Buildings . And not only that, but the impact that it can have on those around us.

Here’s everything you need to know about burning wood in your garden, from the legal implications to why you should always try to be considerate of your neighbours.

Can you burn wood in your garden?

First of all, it is important to understand and separate the types of wood that you could be burning in your garden. There are certain types of wood which should never be burned, whether that is in your garden or indoors. ‘It is illegal to burn certain types of wood, particularly those that have been treated with chemicals or are painted,’ warns Nadezhda Yaneva, Gardening Expert at Fantastic Gardeners . This is because ‘treated wood releases toxic chemicals when burned, which can be harmful to health and the environment,’ she continues.

Joanna Humphreys, Fire and Stove Specialist at Direct Stoves , agrees. ‘It’s very important to avoid burning any type of treated wood in outdoor fires. Treated wood has been chemically altered to resist rot, fungi, insects, and other damage. The preservatives and chemicals used to treat wood can release toxic fumes and smoke when burned,’ she affirms.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘To be safe, only burn untreated, natural hardwood and softwood logs and branches. When you’re uncertain about a wood’s treatment history, play it safe and don’t use it for your firepit – or any fire,’ Joanna suggests.

That means you should never burn old wooden garden furniture or items made of treated wood in your garden. Another big no-no is burning any other garden or household waste such as leaves or cardboard boxes as a quick way to get rid of it. You should not be burning household waste to get rid of it, especially if it will cause pollution or harm people’s health. You can easily get rid of household or garden waste by composting or recycling it, with different councils throughout the UK offering a range of services to allow you to do exactly that.

Is it against the law to burn wood in your garden?

While it isn’t against the law to burn wood in your garden, ‘you could be fined if you light a fire and allow the smoke to drift across the road and become a danger to traffic,’ according to the UK government .

‘Fines can also be imposed for causing a nuisance to neighbours, burning prohibited materials, or failing to follow fire safety guidelines,’ Nadezhda admits. ‘The amount of the fine can vary depending on the severity of the infraction and local laws.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Your local council also has a responsibility to investigate complaints of smoke and fumes that could be a ‘statutory nuisance,’ the government declares. Essentially, they can issue an ‘abatement notice’ if your or a neighbour’s bonfire is causing a nuisance in your neighbourhood. And either you can make a complaint about a neighbour’s garden fire or they may make a complaint about yours. This is another case where a fine may be issued if the rules of the abatement notice are not followed.

And depending on where you live in Britain, ‘if complaints are made and an abatement notice is issued, failing to comply can result in fines of up to £5,000 for domestic properties and £20,000 for business premises,’ say the Yell ’s Gardening Experts, with ‘the Environmental Protection Act 1990 addresses issues related to smoke nuisance,’ they continue.

Because of this, it’s always worth checking local guidelines to ensure that you aren’t accidentally in breach of them.

Where to buy wood that's safe to burn

Fire & Flame 60l Kiln Dried Hardwood Logs £30 at Argos You can order bags of Kiln Dried Hardwood logs from Argos online and are suitable for burning in smokeless zones. Ooni Premium Hardwood Oak Wood Kindling £20 at John Lewis Oak is the best wood for burning in a pizza oven, and this kindling from Ooni is made for the job. Ecoblaze Kiln-Dried Hardwood Firewood Logs 20l £12 at Amazon If you need next day delivery consider these eco blaze hardwood firewood bags that you can order on Amazon.

FAQs

Can you burn wood in a residential area?

While there aren’t different rules depending on whether you live in a more suburban or city locale, compared to a rural or farmland area, residential areas tend to have homes located closer together than you would in the countryside. Because of this, it can often be far more disruptive and noticeable when someone is burning wood in a residential area. It could also have a potential impact on air quality and your neighbours.

I mean, no one likes to be sitting outdoors enjoying the fresh air or drying their laundry outdoors only to be met with plumes of smoke. And despite being able to burn certain woods in your garden, there are additional rules about smoke. However, these mostly pertain to chimneys instead of wood being burned.

Again, you should check with your local council, as the rules in different postcodes and areas in the UK can differ. For instance, ‘some areas may have outright bans on open fires or restrictions on the times and conditions under which you can burn wood,’ Nadezhda reveals.

Can I have a bonfire in my garden?

The simple answer is yes. There are no official restrictions on when or how often you’re able to light a bonfire in your garden. But you should really be mindful of your neighbours as you go about doing this.

You might want to set up your bonfire at the end of your garden furthest away from your neighbours’ property or keep it relatively small to limit its impact beyond your own outdoor space. And if the wind is blowing in the direction of your closest neighbour, you may want to wait until the wind is blowing away from them before lighting a bonfire.

A fire can also easily get out of hand if it is too big or burning too intensely, which could pose a serious risk to you and others if not managed correctly. You should never leave a bonfire unattended once it has been lit and it should be fully extinguished, by raking over the ashes, when you intend to go indoors or overnight.

Ideally you should have a fork, spade or hose ready, just in case you need to extinguish the bonfire quickly.