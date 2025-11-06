Now's your last chance to plant amaryllis bulbs for beautiful festive blooms on Christmas Day, garden experts warn

With rich red and beautifully unique blooms, it’s easy to see why the festive amaryllis is a popular flower choice for many Christmas tablescapes. However, if you want to feature these pretty petals in your home this festive season, garden experts are warning that now is your last chance to plant amaryllis bulbs.

If you’ve been wondering when to plant amaryllis bulbs , I’m pleased to tell you that you’ve landed in the right place at just the right time, as early November is the best time to plant amaryllis bulbs if you want them to flower in time for Christmas Day.

So, if you’re planning to incorporate this stunning flower within your Christmas decorating ideas , read on to find out why now is the best (and last) time to plant amaryllis bulbs.

Planting amaryllis for Christmas blooms

‘After planting, an amaryllis bulb takes between six and eight weeks to produce flowers. They can be planted earlier than October and November, but these months are the best times to increase the chances of the plant being in bloom for Christmas,’ explains Richard Barker, gardening expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

(Image credit: Future PLC)

You can plant amaryllis between September and January, but if you specifically want amaryllis blooms on Christmas Day, early November is your last chance to do so. It’s also important that you learn to care for Amaryllis , as this plant comes with some very specific care instructions.

‘The day before planting your amaryllis bulb, soak the roots in tepid water for 12 to 24 hours, as this rehydrates the roots and will encourage them to start growing faster and with uniform growth,’ explains Lucie Bradley, gardens and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

‘Once you have your amaryllis bulb, select a pot which is just 2.5 to 5 cm wider than the bulb, as amaryllis will grow best in a snug location. If your pot is too big, then you will have lots of excess compost, which will lead to overwatering and then the possibility of the bulb rotting. A small pot encourages fast root growth and better blooms.

‘Amaryllis bulbs in bloom are very top-heavy heavy so ideally select a heavy pot, ceramic or terracotta, for good stability. Also, ensure there is a drainage hole in the base as the bulb does not want to be sat in soggy compost.

‘Using a free-draining potting mix, add about 5 cm to the base of the pot and then add the bulb. The bulb should be placed in the centre of the pot, gently fanning out any roots at the base of the bulb. Fill in with compost around the bulb so it stops about two inches from the top of the bulb.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacqueline Anders)

Once your bulbs are planted, it’s also important to keep your plant on a sunny windowsill so it gets lots of sunlight and away from radiators so it doesn’t get too hot. Amaryllis also has quite a specific watering routine.

‘To water your amaryllis, drench its compost and then allow this to completely dry out before watering again. The plant should only be watered when the compost feels dry to the touch, or if the pot feels light when picked up,’ explains Richard.

‘When watering, remove the plant from its outer, decorative pot, so that you can water until you see water running out of the drainage holes. If the compost is very dry, the pot may need to be left to sit in water for a few minutes to allow it to fully rehydrate.

‘Do not allow the bulb to sit in water or allow water to sit on top of the bulb, as this can make it rot. Amaryllis will need to be watered more often when they are in growth, especially when flowering. Watering can be reduced when the plant begins to die back. Once the plant goes dormant, allow the soil to dry out for two weeks before watering again, and increase watering frequency when the bulb begins to grow again.’

Where to buy amaryllis bulbs

You can’t beat DIY Christmas decor , and what could feel more rewarding than decorating your home with festive flowers you grew yourself?