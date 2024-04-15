Garden experts can't stop singing cedar privacy screens' praises – this is why you should get them

As we turn to our outdoor spaces with the arrival of more favourable weather, privacy has become a hot topic. But one particular style of privacy screens has been attracting more attention than others - and that’s cedar privacy screens.

With a 2,200% increase in Google searches in the past week, cedar privacy screens are the garden trend soon to be taking our outdoor spaces by storm. They are undoubtedly the most aesthetically pleasing way to achieve privacy in the garden or on the patio. Not to mention their several other benefits.

So if you’re looking for some garden screening ideas, then cedar screens need to be on your radar as they come highly recommended by garden experts. These are the 4 main reasons why you should consider getting one for your garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Cedar privacy screens

Nobody wants nosey neighbours looking into their garden or patio when relaxing outside. And different people choose to solve this issue in different ways – some opt for fast-growing climbing plants for privacy, while others go for privacy screens.

‘Privacy screens are becoming more popular as we move into the warmer months,’ says Olivia Crosher, designer and visual stylist at Naturewall. ‘As we spend more time in our gardens, we understand the importance of zoning spaces to create areas for quiet moments of relaxation.’

She continues to add that cedar screens are great both as a large and small garden screening idea, ‘Cedar screens are a great addition to any outdoor space. They work well in both large gardens and smaller outdoor areas, making them versatile. Due to their slatted structure, they still allow lots of light to flow through and aren’t overpowering in those smaller spaces.’

But that’s not all they are good for.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. Aesthetics

Even though we’ve mentioned already that cedar privacy screens look good, we need to dive into this point deeper. Because that’s one of the main reasons why people love this patio privacy idea.

‘Cedar privacy screens are popular for a variety of reasons,’ starts Fiona Jenkins at MyJobQuote.co.uk, the UK’s leading trades matching site. ‘Chief among them is the contemporary and modern aesthetic that they give to a garden. While we still need fences to define boundaries and protect our privacy, traditional fencing may be seen as dated and utilitarian. Cedar panels on the other hand provide the privacy that we want while also adding beautifully to the design of our gardens.’

‘The natural colour variations and warm tones of cedar complement any style of garden and it will gracefully weather to a beautiful silvery grey,’ she adds.

But if you want to maintain the original colour, you can. ‘If you want a less weathered look, you can apply oils to cedar to retain its warm colour and even stain it to create a deeper colour,’ Olivia says.

Fiona Jenkins Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Fiona Jenkins is a UK-based landscaper with over twenty five years of experience in the industry. As a gardening expert for MyJobQuote, one of the UK's top trades-matching sites, Fiona offers her expert advice to MyJobQuote's tradespeople and homeowners, and has also been featured as a gardening expert for a range of reputable publications.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

2. Durability and resilience against the elements

Most of the time, when something looks pretty, that also means it’s high-maintenance and susceptible to damage. But not cedar. This material can withstand whatever the British weather will throw at it.

‘Not only do cedar privacy screens win the prize for looks but also for durability and quality. Cedar is so resilient that it doesn’t require any treatment to make it resistant to the weather. So, you don’t have to worry about it warping in the wet British weather or paint it every year to protect it. However, if you want to stain or paint it you can,’ Fiona says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Veronica Rodriguez)

Because of its resilience it also means it will last you a long time and won’t need replacing for decades to come.

‘Cedar will last for more than 20-30 years even without any kind of artificial treatment. It won’t warp or rot,’ Fiona says.

Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench, adds, ‘I would recommend a cedar fence or privacy screen, just because you know you're going to get a good, long-lasting product when you opt for a wood such as cedar. While it might not be the cheapest option, choosing cedar instead of cheaper wood will result in a longer lasting fence that needs to be replaced much less often than other types, and it'll save you a lot of money on repairs and maintenance.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

3. Low maintenance

‘Cedar usually doesn't need a finish on it, so it's great if you want something low maintenance,’ Steve says.

So not only does it look great in its all natural glory, you also don’t need to worry about protecting it or making it look good.

Fiona confirms this, ‘Traditional fencing requires regular maintenance to keep it intact and looking good. Cedar, however, is low maintenance and this is one of the reasons why it is an excellent choice for fencing and decking. If you want beautiful privacy panels with little to no maintenance then cedar is the recommended choice.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Dixon)

4. Natural insect deterrent

If you’ve ever dealt with moths in your home, you’ll know that cedarwood is used as a natural deterrent since the pests are turned off by its smell. And this is true for a lot of different insects and will therefore bugs from attacking your garden.

‘Its natural oils make it resistant to insect attack so it has a distinct advantage over traditional pine board fencing,’ Fiona says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

Our top cedar privacy screen picks

Are you on board yet? Because we sure are.