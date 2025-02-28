Coffee grounds can stop squirrels from stealing your bird feed — but you need to put it in this exact place

If you plan to use coffee grounds in your bird feeder, it's important it doesn't touch your bird feed

Red Squirrels At RSPB Loch Leven Nature Reserve.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Ken Jack)
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

Adding coffee to your bird feeder could deter squirrels from stealing their food this spring - however, experts warn coffee can be harmful to your garden birds if not used the right way.

If there’s one thing all bird lovers agree on, it’s that squirrels also love the taste of bird feed, but this often results in our garden birds being pushed out of the roost, so to speak - which is why it’s worth knowing how to protect a bird feeder from rats and squirrels.

Already, experts recommend adding chilli powder to your bird feeder to deter squirrels, and it turns out coffee does the same job - and while you probably already have some in your cupboard, garden experts say you should only use it around the base of your bird feeder.

A zoomed-in photo of a squirrel on a bird feeder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why don't squirrels like coffee?

Just like us, humans have particular palates, the same applies to squirrels - they just don’t like the smell or bitter taste of coffee. Not only squirrels but other pests such as slugs, mice and rats also can’t stand the smell.

‘As soon as the coffee comes in contact with water, it turns into a sludge, which isn’t too appealing to animals or humans,' explains Jack Stooks, a former royal gardener who is working in collaboration with Coffee Friend.

'If you have that on a bird feeder, especially somewhere it rains a lot, as soon as it gets wet, it’s just going to turn into a brown, sticky consistency. This sludge will then transfer onto the rest of the food in the birdfeeder, which will deter animals.'

A hanging bird feeder made from a tea cup and saucer

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Why you should avoid using coffee in your bird feeder

‘While coffee grounds are commonly used as a garden fertiliser and for various household purposes, they are not the ideal choice for bird feeders. Although a small amount of leftover coffee grounds is unlikely to cause immediate harm to birds, it's important to understand that caffeine can be detrimental to their health, especially when consumed regularly,’ says Richard Green, wildlife expert and head of production at Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies.

‘The caffeine found in coffee grounds, even though less concentrated than in fresh coffee, can have negative effects such as increased heart rate, arrhythmias, hyperactivity and even cardiac arrest in birds.’

Because of this, it’s worth seeking safer deterrents to keep squirrels at bay. We’d recommend investing in a squirrel-proof hanging feeder, which is designed to prevent squirrels from accessing the feed.

Natures Market Wild Bird Hanging Nut Feeder With Squirrel Guard
Natures Market Wild Bird Hanging Nut Feeder With Squirrel Guard

This feeder is perfect for holding nuts and and has a special mesh construction designed to stop squirrels accessing the food.

Pets at Home Squirrel Resistant Wild Bird Nut Feeder
Pets at Home Squirrel Resistant Wild Bird Nut Feeder

Featuring a strong steel cage, this feeder is harder for squirrels to break in, while wild birds can slip through the bars.

Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder for Seeds - Jacobi Jayne® Squirrel Buster® Seed Bird Feeder – Pigeon Proof Metal Bird Seed Feeder for Wild Birds – Easy Clean Hanging Seed Bird Feeder for Garden Birds
Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder for Seeds

This is the ultimate fortress agaisnt squirrels, using patented spring technology to exclude squirrels from accessing the feed.

The coffee method is also more suited to flat or table bird feeders, which in January were pulled from stock by the bird charity the RSPB due to the risk of deadly finch disease, which they said spread easier on flat surfaces. Instead, Jack recommends placing the coffee grounds around the base of a feeder.

‘If you have a coffee machine at home, the leftover coffee grounds can be used in your garden to help the soil. If you are going to do anything, I would suggest using these leftover coffee grounds around the base of your bird feeders (not on the feeder itself). This is a much better method and avoids any mess and wasted coffee,’ he says.

‘Another alternative method to deter squirrels is by using a children’s toy, often known as a ‘slinky’. This long spiral of wire can be hung along the length of the bird feeder and stem to stop the animals from climbing up and taking the food out of the bird feeder.’

Metal Magic Spring Coil 6.5cm, Fun Solid Stretchy Bouncing Fidget Toy, Ideal for All Kids Party Gift Bags, Great Sensory Toy for Autistic Children or Even as Bird Feeder Protection From Squirrels
Metal Magic Spring Coil

As another deterent against squirrels, you can wrap a slinky around your bird feeder stem to prevent squirrels climbing up.

On the whole, it’s probably worth avoiding this method, due to the risk it carries to birds. Pest deterrents should be humane and you wouldn’t want to arm any critters in your wildlife garden. Instead, opt for feeders designed to keep squirrels at bay.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

