Coffee grounds can stop squirrels from stealing your bird feed — but you need to put it in this exact place

Adding coffee to your bird feeder could deter squirrels from stealing their food this spring - however, experts warn coffee can be harmful to your garden birds if not used the right way.

If there’s one thing all bird lovers agree on, it’s that squirrels also love the taste of bird feed, but this often results in our garden birds being pushed out of the roost, so to speak - which is why it’s worth knowing how to protect a bird feeder from rats and squirrels .

Already, experts recommend adding chilli powder to your bird feeder to deter squirrels, and it turns out coffee does the same job - and while you probably already have some in your cupboard, garden experts say you should only use it around the base of your bird feeder.

Why don't squirrels like coffee?

Just like us, humans have particular palates, the same applies to squirrels - they just don’t like the smell or bitter taste of coffee. Not only squirrels but other pests such as slugs, mice and rats also can’t stand the smell.

‘As soon as the coffee comes in contact with water, it turns into a sludge, which isn’t too appealing to animals or humans,' explains Jack Stooks, a former royal gardener who is working in collaboration with Coffee Friend .

'If you have that on a bird feeder, especially somewhere it rains a lot, as soon as it gets wet, it’s just going to turn into a brown, sticky consistency. This sludge will then transfer onto the rest of the food in the birdfeeder, which will deter animals.'

Why you should avoid using coffee in your bird feeder

‘While coffee grounds are commonly used as a garden fertiliser and for various household purposes, they are not the ideal choice for bird feeders. Although a small amount of leftover coffee grounds is unlikely to cause immediate harm to birds, it's important to understand that caffeine can be detrimental to their health, especially when consumed regularly,’ says Richard Green, wildlife expert and head of production at Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies .

‘The caffeine found in coffee grounds, even though less concentrated than in fresh coffee, can have negative effects such as increased heart rate, arrhythmias, hyperactivity and even cardiac arrest in birds.’

Because of this, it’s worth seeking safer deterrents to keep squirrels at bay. We’d recommend investing in a squirrel-proof hanging feeder, which is designed to prevent squirrels from accessing the feed.

The coffee method is also more suited to flat or table bird feeders, which in January were pulled from stock by the bird charity the RSPB due to the risk of deadly finch disease , which they said spread easier on flat surfaces. Instead, Jack recommends placing the coffee grounds around the base of a feeder.

‘If you have a coffee machine at home, the leftover coffee grounds can be used in your garden to help the soil. If you are going to do anything, I would suggest using these leftover coffee grounds around the base of your bird feeders (not on the feeder itself). This is a much better method and avoids any mess and wasted coffee,’ he says.

‘Another alternative method to deter squirrels is by using a children’s toy, often known as a ‘slinky’. This long spiral of wire can be hung along the length of the bird feeder and stem to stop the animals from climbing up and taking the food out of the bird feeder.’

