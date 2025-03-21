I've always been a fan of corten steel planters, but this year, the garden trend is taking over Pinterest – here's the trick to styling them

Corten steel planters have been popular for a few years now, but right now, they're huge on Pinterest.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, corten steel planters are essentially steel metal planters with a rust finish. It looks like they're going to be all the rage in 2025 – and I can't resist analysing a garden trend.

I've checked in with the experts to find out how to style corten steel planters, and what to plant in them – so if you’re looking for container garden ideas, you might want to give these planters a whirl.

(Image credit: The Metal Store)

The brilliant thing about corten steel planters is that they suit a range of garden styles. That’s why garden designer Harriet Worsley is such a fan.

‘I use a lot of corten steel in my projects as it looks elegant but has a worn country feel,’ she says. ‘It’s perfect for gardens in the country or the city.’

It’s also a low-maintenance option if you’re looking for easy garden ideas.

‘Corten steel, also known as weathering steel, naturally develops a stable rust-like patina that protects the material from further corrosion,’ explain the experts at The Metal Store. ‘This makes it a perfect option for outdoor use, particularly in the UK’s wet climate, where weather resistance and low maintenance are key benefits.’

Harriet Worsley Social Links Navigation Worsley Design & Consultancy Garden designer Harriet Worsley set up Worsley Design & Consultancy after studying garden design and planting design and studying for her RHS Certificate of Horticulture. She has designed everything from small London roof terraces to large country gardens.

Where to buy corten steel planters

So, what should we plant in a corten steel planter? According to Harriet, we can really focus on the foliage with this trend.

‘The rust brown looks fabulous with green and bronze foliage,’ she says. ‘Grasses look particularly strong in a corten steel planter. I like the ones with a bronze tint to the foliage.'

To really settle these planters into the garden, it's a good idea to think about the surrounding plants, too.

‘I’ve also used corten steel water table water features, surrounded by Taxus spheres, cycads and banana trees for more of an architectural scheme and they worked really well,' Harriet says. 'The clients love them.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

If you’re looking for garden paint ideas, too, we also asked Harriet which colours pair well with a corten steel planter.

‘The brown rust effect looks stunning with terracotta walls and with any bright blue elements in a garden,’ she suggested. Dulux's Weathershield Smooth Masonry Paint in Toasted Terracotta from Amazon is a great choice.

‘Try planting agapanthus flowers or a bright blue sunshade, as orange and blue are complementary colours, and when seen together, they make a space zing.’

Get the look

So, bronze grasses, terracotta and blue – those are the three elements we need to nail the corten steel planter trend this year.