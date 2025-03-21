I've always been a fan of corten steel planters, but this year, the garden trend is taking over Pinterest – here's the trick to styling them

These are the best plants and colour schemes to use

Corten steel planters at RHS Chelsea Flower Show
(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)
Jump to category:
Sophie King's avatar
By
published

Corten steel planters have been popular for a few years now, but right now, they're huge on Pinterest.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, corten steel planters are essentially steel metal planters with a rust finish. It looks like they're going to be all the rage in 2025 – and I can't resist analysing a garden trend.

I've checked in with the experts to find out how to style corten steel planters, and what to plant in them – so if you’re looking for container garden ideas, you might want to give these planters a whirl.

Corten steel planter with bee cutout design

(Image credit: The Metal Store)

The brilliant thing about corten steel planters is that they suit a range of garden styles. That’s why garden designer Harriet Worsley is such a fan.

‘I use a lot of corten steel in my projects as it looks elegant but has a worn country feel,’ she says. ‘It’s perfect for gardens in the country or the city.’

It’s also a low-maintenance option if you’re looking for easy garden ideas.

‘Corten steel, also known as weathering steel, naturally develops a stable rust-like patina that protects the material from further corrosion,’ explain the experts at The Metal Store. ‘This makes it a perfect option for outdoor use, particularly in the UK’s wet climate, where weather resistance and low maintenance are key benefits.’

Harriet Worsley
Harriet Worsley

Garden designer Harriet Worsley set up Worsley Design & Consultancy after studying garden design and planting design and studying for her RHS Certificate of Horticulture. She has designed everything from small London roof terraces to large country gardens.

Where to buy corten steel planters

vidaXL Planter 62x40x39 cm Corten SteelSave
VidaXL
Vidaxl Corten Steel Planter

Woven Wood 75cm Corten Steel Trough Planter - Pre-RustedSpend
Woven Wood Corten Steel Trough Planter - Pre-Rusted

Corten Steel Rectangular Planter - RustSplurge
Crocus
Corten Steel Rectangular Planter

So, what should we plant in a corten steel planter? According to Harriet, we can really focus on the foliage with this trend.

‘The rust brown looks fabulous with green and bronze foliage,’ she says. ‘Grasses look particularly strong in a corten steel planter. I like the ones with a bronze tint to the foliage.'

To really settle these planters into the garden, it's a good idea to think about the surrounding plants, too.

‘I’ve also used corten steel water table water features, surrounded by Taxus spheres, cycads and banana trees for more of an architectural scheme and they worked really well,' Harriet says. 'The clients love them.’

Corten steel planter raised bed at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

If you’re looking for garden paint ideas, too, we also asked Harriet which colours pair well with a corten steel planter.

‘The brown rust effect looks stunning with terracotta walls and with any bright blue elements in a garden,’ she suggested. Dulux's Weathershield Smooth Masonry Paint in Toasted Terracotta from Amazon is a great choice.

‘Try planting agapanthus flowers or a bright blue sunshade, as orange and blue are complementary colours, and when seen together, they make a space zing.’

Get the look

Carex Buchananii
Crocus
Carex buchananii

Agapanthus Campanulatus 'midnight Star' (syn. Navy Blue)
Sarah Raven
Agapanthus Campanulatus 'midnight Star' (syn. Navy Blue)

Musa Sikkimensis 'Ever Red' Banana Tree
Primrose
Musa Sikkimensis 'Ever Red' Banana Tree

So, bronze grasses, terracotta and blue – those are the three elements we need to nail the corten steel planter trend this year.

Sophie King
Sophie King
Gardens Editor

Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.

As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest