David Beckham’s space-saving hack for growing spring onions is a must for small gardens
If you're keen to grow your own spring onions, let David Beckham (yes, really!) be your guide...
David Beckham is well and truly in his farmer era, it seems, and we're 100% here for it – not least of all because it means the celebrated footballer (dressed in stylish outdoorsy gear) keeps treating us to videos of his ridiculously beautiful garden via TikTok and Instagram.
Becks's latest offering has particularly piqued our interest, largely because it features a simple and effective space-saving spring onion hack: grow them in containers.
So, if you're on the hunt for tips for your mini vegetable garden, you're in luck, because David Beckham's latest small garden idea is perfect for anyone short on space and keen to start a small vegetable garden of their own. And, unlike the pleached trees he showed off a few weeks back, it's a purse-friendly option for amateur gardeners, too.
That's right, everyone: Beckham has chosen to plant his own crop of salad onions in an oh-so-chic wooden trough, but it's worth noting that they are one of the tastiest vegetables to grow in pots, too.
'Looks like @Victoria Beckham has a few spring onions for lunch and dinner for the next few weeks,' he jokingly captioned the clip.
Check it out:
@davidbeckham ♬ original sound - David Beckham
How to grow spring onions in a container, like David Beckham
'Growing spring onions in pots is a great idea in the UK,' promises Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.
A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.
'David Beckham's spring onion hack is simple yet effective, as it ensures a fresh supply for your kitchen,' continues Christopher. 'Especially as these vegetables are quick-growing and can be harvested multiple times throughout the growing season.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Of course, there are a few things to consider before you get started. For example, the plant boffins at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) insist that you take the time to select the perfect pot for your spring onions.
'[These alliums must] be sown in large containers, at least 30cm (1ft) wide, filled with multi-purpose compost,' they explain.
What you’ll need
If you want to give David Beckham's spring onion hack a go, Christopher points out that spring onions need plenty of sunlight, so you'll need to 'place the pot in a sunny spot where it can receive at least 6 hours of sunlight a day,' he says, noting that even a south-facing windowsill will do. 'And be sure to keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged, too.'
While a balanced liquid fertiliser every 3-4 weeks will likely encourage healthy growth, the most important thing you can do for your potted crop is thin out your seedlings (they need space to grow) and harvest them as soon as they're ready.
'You can start harvesting spring onions as soon as they reach a usable size, typically about 20-30 cm tall,' says Christopher. 'And, just like Becks, you'll want to gently pull them from the soil – although it'll likely be easier without a curious chicken trying their best to lend a beak!'
Is anyone else suddenly keen to give David Beckham's spring onion hack a go for themselves?
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
How to get rid of brambles - a step-by-step guide to banish these prickly bushes once and for all
It's all about the roots
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Are desiccant dehumidifiers better? Experts explain how they work and whether they're the right choice for your home
With different types of dehumidifiers out there, which is the best?
By Jullia Joson
-
How much electricity does a home security system use? It all depends what you choose, according to experts
There are ways to keep costs down, too
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to get rid of brambles - a step-by-step guide to banish these prickly bushes once and for all
It's all about the roots
By Lauren Bradbury
-
I tried Newman and Cole's long-handle weed brush from Amazon and it made paving block weeding a breeze
Weeding my driveway has never been simpler
By Sophie King
-
The £10.98 Amazon gardening tool that will help you banish dandelions from your garden instantly
Sick of dandelions popping up in your garden? You need this clever tool
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Should you transplant when soil is wet or dry? Experts reveal the ‘perfect’ soil conditions to avoid transplant shock
You need to make sure the soil is just right
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Monty Don’s easy pruning tip will make your sweet peas flower for longer this summer
Wondering how to boost the flowering power of your beloved sweet peas? Monty Don, as ever, has the answer
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Gozney's pizza oven is one of the best I've used - it's reduced by 20% ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Roccbox is as stunning as it is functional
By Molly Cleary
-
How to prune bamboo for a thriving privacy screen (with a tropical edge)
Not sure how to prune bamboo? Let our gardening experts be your guide...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Should you get rid of creeping buttercup? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons of keeping this weed in your garden
To weed, or not to weed? We got the advice from experts
By Sophie King