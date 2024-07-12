David Beckham’s space-saving hack for growing spring onions is a must for small gardens

David Beckham is well and truly in his farmer era, it seems, and we're 100% here for it – not least of all because it means the celebrated footballer (dressed in stylish outdoorsy gear) keeps treating us to videos of his ridiculously beautiful garden via TikTok and Instagram.

Becks's latest offering has particularly piqued our interest, largely because it features a simple and effective space-saving spring onion hack: grow them in containers.

So, if you're on the hunt for tips for your mini vegetable garden, you're in luck, because David Beckham's latest small garden idea is perfect for anyone short on space and keen to start a small vegetable garden of their own. And, unlike the pleached trees he showed off a few weeks back, it's a purse-friendly option for amateur gardeners, too.

That's right, everyone: Beckham has chosen to plant his own crop of salad onions in an oh-so-chic wooden trough, but it's worth noting that they are one of the tastiest vegetables to grow in pots , too.

'Looks like @Victoria Beckham has a few spring onions for lunch and dinner for the next few weeks,' he jokingly captioned the clip.



Check it out:

How to grow spring onions in a container, like David Beckham

'Growing spring onions in pots is a great idea in the UK,' promises Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'David Beckham's spring onion hack is simple yet effective, as it ensures a fresh supply for your kitchen,' continues Christopher. 'Especially as these vegetables are quick-growing and can be harvested multiple times throughout the growing season.'

Of course, there are a few things to consider before you get started. For example, the plant boffins at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) insist that you take the time to select the perfect pot for your spring onions.

'[These alliums must] be sown in large containers, at least 30cm (1ft) wide, filled with multi-purpose compost,' they explain.

What you’ll need

If you want to give David Beckham's spring onion hack a go, Christopher points out that spring onions need plenty of sunlight, so you'll need to 'place the pot in a sunny spot where it can receive at least 6 hours of sunlight a day,' he says, noting that even a south-facing windowsill will do. 'And be sure to keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged, too.'

While a balanced liquid fertiliser every 3-4 weeks will likely encourage healthy growth, the most important thing you can do for your potted crop is thin out your seedlings (they need space to grow) and harvest them as soon as they're ready.

'You can start harvesting spring onions as soon as they reach a usable size, typically about 20-30 cm tall,' says Christopher. 'And, just like Becks, you'll want to gently pull them from the soil – although it'll likely be easier without a curious chicken trying their best to lend a beak!'

Is anyone else suddenly keen to give David Beckham's spring onion hack a go for themselves?