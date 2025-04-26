Garden colour schemes that work with Cuprinol's Natural Stone – 5 beautiful palette pairings

Cuprinol Garden Shades’ Natural Stone has been trending on Pinterest for a while, and for good reason: it’s the perfect foundation shade that sets the stage for a myriad of garden colour schemes. But which garden paint ideas should you pair it with?

'Cuprinol Garden Shades' Natural Stone is one of those quietly magical shades – soft, grounding, and endlessly versatile,' says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. It’s like sun-warmed pebbles or weathered driftwood, bringing a calm, natural elegance to any garden.'

We’ve pulled together a list of the best garden colour schemes that work with Cuprinol Garden Shades Natural Stone to help you design an effortlessly beautiful outdoor space. Although the images below don't display Natural Stone, we've found similar shades to illustrate how the pairings can work in the garden.

Where to buy Cuprinol Garden Shades Natural Stone

1. Soft greens

Adorn a shed with a soft green to pair with a fence painted in natural stone. (Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

For a natural, cohesive look, opt for soft green hues. Sage green has been a trendy colour for a while, and it’s the perfect match for Cuprinol Garden Shades Natural Stone.

‘If you’re looking for a calming, muted style, pair Natural Stone with soft green such as sage, as it blends well with stone tones,’ says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Marianne is also a fan of greens against Natural Stone. 'It pairs well with gentle greens like Fresh Rosemary or Olive Garden for a restful, sanctuary feel – perfect for leafy hideaways,' she says.

2. Calming blues

Treat your garden like an extra room and use blue to pick out a feature wall. (Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd-Davies)

For a Mediterranean garden feel, calming blue is another garden colour scheme that works with Cuprinol Garden Shades Natural Stone.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'If you’d rather a holiday-inspired look, to achieve a sun-drenched Mediterranean vibe, try Barleywood or Coastal Mist,' says Marianne. 'Together with Natural Stone, these colours evoke the feel of soft linens, ceramic pots, and lazy summer afternoons.'

Adding some of the best Mediterranean plants to your garden, like lavender or an olive tree, will enhance the look.

3. Silvery foliage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Speaking of plants – If you're keen to tie foliage and flowers into some garden colour schemes that work with Cuprinol Garden Shades Natural Stone, silvery tones are a must.

'Tones like cool lavender hues, deep purples, and silvery greens look perfect with this soft, earthy tone,' says Andrew Porwol, garden and landscaping expert and founder of Garden Centre Shopping. 'Your best bet should be plants like Salvia 'Caradonna', Eryngium (Sea Holly), and Nepeta (Catmint). These plants will create an eye-catching contrast while also keeping the look harmonious.'

4. Dusky pinks

Pick out dusky pink in cushions and planting to stand out against a wall in natural stone or a similar neutral colour like this one. (Image credit: Future PLC)

For a romantic look, go for soft, muted pink tones, which pair perfectly with Natural Stone.

'Add a pop of personality with romantic shades like Sweet Pea or Dusky Gem,' Marianne suggests. 'They contrast beautifully while keeping things soft and welcoming.'

If you're looking for garden trellis ideas, it's a great opportunity to try out a pink palette.

'Use mute dusky pinks on furniture or trellises,' says Andrew from Garden Shopping Centre. 'These tones bring out the warm undertones in Natural Stone while adding subtle depth.'

There are also plenty of climbing plants with pink flowers, as well as other rosy-toned plants. 'You can also go for soft ornamental grasses like Stipa tenuissima, which add movement and texture without overpowering the palette,' Andrew adds.

5. Darker tones

This house contains similar shades to Natural Stone and looks great against the darker rattan furniture. (Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Using darker shades against Natural Stone can create definition and highlight areas of the garden.

'If bold is your preference, a darker grey, navy or black will stand out and even help to enhance the colours of the plants you choose, providing a dramatic backdrop,' says Morris.

If you're on the hunt for garden container ideas that pair well with Natural Stone, Andrew recommends looking at metal-style planters.

'A pro tip that I'd give is adding accents in weathered copper or brushed brass, which pick up on the earthy base of Natural Stone and offer a beautiful, timeless look,' he says. Something like this Sandburg Metal Pot Planter from Wayfair is a great choice.

There are so many palettes you can experiment with when it comes to the best garden colour schemes that work with Cuprinol Garden Shades Natural Stone. Which look will you be going for?