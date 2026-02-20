If the rainy days and grey skies are getting you down, don’t fret – I think I have found the perfect antidote.

Our high street favourites have started to release their spring/summer collections, and I’m seeing summery gems everywhere. From Mediterranean-style tableware to vibrant designs that will transport you straight to your summer holiday, it seems as though Amalficore is back.

You might remember that the Amalficore interior style first took the shops by storm back in 2024, when it was coined one of the summer’s most viral home decor trends. However, since then, there has been a shift back towards more muted tones in our interiors, with tonal, pared-back shades of mocha and burgundy taking centre stage.

So, it’s surprising to see the lively shades of the Amalfi Coast making a return to our homes this year. Is Amalficore back this summer? Here’s what the experts think.

Is Amalficore making a comeback?

‘Amalficore is a joyful, Mediterranean-inspired interiors trend rooted in sunshine living and expressive design,’ says Kate Butler, Head of Design at Oliver Bonas . ‘It brings together hand-painted ceramics, citrus motifs and vibrant glazes, all capturing the relaxed energy that we associate with the Amalfi Coast.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Carolyn Barber)

Really, this trend does exactly what it says on the tin, bringing the essence of the Italian coast into the heart of our homes. ‘Think vibrant colours, playful patterns and nostalgic illustrations that instantly transport you to long lunches overlooking the sea,’ adds Mags Milliken, Head of Design at B&M .

This sense of playfulness and vibrancy might contradict some of the recent colour trends that we have seen; however, it does reflect the appetite for bold, maximalist design choices that has been growing within homeowners. And now, with the winter dragging on, there is no better time to embrace this look to encourage a sense of escapism.

‘In 2026, we’re leaning into personality at home,’ explains Kate. ‘After years of muted minimalism, there’s a renewed appetite for decor that feels optimistic and transportive.’ And Amalficore sums this up perfectly.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘Beyond aesthetics, Amalficore style also taps into the psychology of coastal design, evoking carefree memories and sun-drenched charm,’ adds Shelly Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village. ‘And its rising popularity aligns with a growing desire for homes that feel laidback, breezy and relaxed, rather than overly formal.’

It’s clear that Amalficore is back and here to stay this summer. But a lot has changed in home decor in the two years, so it’s important to get your styling right if you want to make Amalficore work in your home this year.

How to embrace Amalficore in 2026

‘2026 feels like the perfect moment to embrace colour again, and Amalficore offers an uplifting palette that shifts us out of winter and straight into the warmth of summer,’ says Mags. ‘It’s optimistic, inviting and playful, bringing a much-needed sense of lightness and joy into our interiors.’ Here’s how to get the look.

1. Focus on accessories

‘Amalfi-core style can inspire us to be bold and fun when it comes to home decorating,’ says Shelley. So it can help to keep the foundations of the look pared-back, to allow your Italian-style accessories to sing.

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

For a classic take, use white as the base of your look. ‘The palette is actually very classic, with yellow shades and azure blue hues. So we can take risks when it comes to styling or accessories,’ adds Shelley. Think statement vases, lamps or tableware.

2. Mix your materials

‘Amalficore isn’t about perfection, it’s about atmosphere, warmth and creating a home that feels like an endless Mediterranean summer,’ explains Kate. Mixing materials and blending patterns will help you achieve this curated look.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘Mix hand-painted ceramics with colourful glassware, or layer graphic text pieces (like oil bottles or tapas plates) with softer floral or fruit designs,’ suggests Kate.

3. Focus on placement

‘The celebratory nature of this look means it’s especially suited to dining rooms – an Amalfi coast tablescape is an effortless way to bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to your home’ says Shelley. So this is a good place to start if you want to dip your toe into the trend.

‘Set the scene with generous sharing platters, a statement charcuterie board and playful plates to capture the spirit of the trend,’ adds Mags.

Will you embrace the Amalficore trend this year?