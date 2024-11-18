5 houseplants that can replace a Christmas tree – with styling tips from indoor plant experts

Tired of the same old Christmas tree and looking for something a little different this year? Well, there are plenty of houseplant Christmas tree alternatives that you can decorate just like a spruce or fir.

Christmas wouldn't be the same without some of the best Christmas houseplants like a poinsettia on display, but what about the houseplants that can stand in as Christmas trees?

We've checked in with houseplant experts to determine exactly that – so if you haven't quite decided on this year's centrepiece and you're looking for alternative Christmas tree ideas, these are the houseplants you should consider.

We've even included decorating tips for each plant to help you create showstopping displays...

1. Rubber plant

(Image credit: Getty Images/Oscar Wong)

First up on our list of houseplant Christmas tree alternatives is the rubber plant, or Ficus elastica robusta. Despite its tropical origins, learning how to care for a rubber plant is easy, and its structure makes it a brilliant Christmas tree fill-in.

'This plant has thick leaves and a naturally upright form, giving it a robust and festive feel,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'With dark green, burgundy, or variegated leaves, it can easily fit into different Christmas colour schemes.'

The rubber plant is perfect if you prefer a minimal look at Christmas. In fact, Jo recommends going light with decoration to maintain the plant's form.

'Use minimal decorations to avoid weighing down its leaves,' she explains. 'Think garlands, tinsel, or mini baubles tucked around the base.'

2. Fiddle-leaf fig

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniel Cortez)

Fiddle-leaf figs are also popular houseplant Christmas tree alternatives thanks to their tree-like structure and broad leaves. Caring for a fiddle-leaf fig can be a little tricky, but it's worth the effort for such a rewarding indoor plant.

'The fiddle-leaf fig can reach beautifully big heights, matching the size of any standard Christmas tree and fitting those much-anticipated presents,' says Tiffany Dent, an experienced Wecandoo artisan and founder of The Archway Planter.

'Decorate with velvet ribbons and fairy lights to create a festive reflective shine on their glossy leaves.'

Jo is also a big fan of the fiddle-leaf fig at Christmas. 'Its sculptural beauty adds elegance and a modern twist to festive décor,' she says.

3. Weeping fig

(Image credit: Getty Images/Helin Loik Tomson)

Seeing a pattern here? Weeping fig is another brilliant houseplant Christmas tree alternative that belongs to the fig family.

'Its graceful, arching branches and bushy appearance resemble a small tree, offering a traditional Christmas tree vibe,' says Jo. 'It comes in green or variegated forms.'

Weeping figs have loads of branches, so there's plenty of room to hang baubles and other Christmas decorations.

'Lightweight baubles, fairy lights or ribbons will work well without overwhelming the delicate branches,' Jo suggests. 'Hanging handmade ornaments can add a personal touch.'

4. Areca palm

(Image credit: Getty Images/Vera Vita)

Speaking of busy leaves and branches, the areca palm also makes our list of the best houseplant Christmas tree alternatives. It might not look like a traditional tree, but it's a brilliant choice if you're looking to add tropical flair to your home over the colder months.

'The areca palm is easy to find in a variety of sizes and has a bountiful bushy look, making it a great Christmas canvas,' says Tiffany. 'Its delicate fronds are best decorated with the lightest of baubles.'

Jo also recommends keeping decorations light to maintain the natural shape and movement of the plant. 'Wrap a decorative ribbon around the pot and weave string lights through the fronds,' she suggests.

5. Dragon tree

(Image credit: Getty Images/CoinUp)

The dragon tree is another popular Christmas tree alternative, but like some of the other houseplants on this list, you'll want to choose lightweight decorations to avoid weighing the leaves down.

'Use ornaments sparingly to avoid weighing down its spiky leaves,' Jo advises. 'Adding small LED string lights or lightweight stars can enhance its festive look without overwhelming the plant.'

It's a brilliant option if you're looking to fill a small space. 'The dragon tree is narrow and neat but still has a festive star form on its leaves,' says Tiffany. 'Decorate with tinsel or paper ornaments.'

FAQs

What is a potted Christmas tree alternative?

All of the houseplant Christmas tree alternatives on our list can be grown in a pot: the rubber plant, fiddle-leaf fig, weeping fig, areca palm and dragon tree are all brilliant potted Christmas tree alternatives that can be decorated.

You could also try the snake plant or a bird of paradise plant for a similar upright structure.

How can I decorate my house without a Christmas tree?

There are countless ways to decorate a house without a Christmas tree, whether you're looking for budget Christmas decorating ideas or small-space Christmas decorating ideas.

Bannisters, mantelpieces or doorways are a great place to start – consider dressing them with garlands or other festive ornaments. You could even experiment with Christmas wreath ideas to decorate the front door.

Will you be switching out your Christmas tree for a houseplant this year?