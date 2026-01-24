Wildlife experts have revealed the six things people who attract lots of birds always have in their gardens, and I’ve compiled them into a handy list so you can make your outdoor space a welcoming place for our feathered friends.

Of course, the goal of a flourishing wildlife garden attracts and supports lots of wildlife. Obviously. And for many of us, attracting birds is high on the agenda due to the fact that they help pollinate and protect our plants, as well as being fascinating and relaxing to watch.

Birds make our gardens happier places, and they need our help, too, especially considering native species are in decline in the UK. Here’s how you can make your garden a bird-friendly space, and keep them coming back.

1. Good quality bird feed

One of the most important things you can do is provide a consistent and nutritious source of bird food that is free from filler ingredients and other nasties. This involves investing in specialist ground feeder mix for groundfeeding birds like robins, and high-quality suet (such as these RSPB Fat Balls) for an extra energy boost in winter.

‘The foundation of any bird-friendly garden is a decent-quality seed mix. Sadly, many cheaper mixes are bulked out with wheat and oats – ingredients that pigeons can manage, but which most garden birds simply can’t eat,’ advises Danny Yeoman, Wild Bird Expert for Pets Corner and developer of Peter & Paul Wild Bird Foods .

‘These filler seeds can make up as much as 90% of low-cost mixes, leaving smaller birds unable to access the nutrition they need. Always check the composition: if you see wheat or oats listed, it’s best to leave it and opt for a mix made from usable, energy-rich seeds instead.

‘A proper ground-bird mix should contain an insect protein component alongside fruit and berry inclusions. This closely matches what these birds would naturally forage for and supports them year-round, especially during breeding season and winter.’

2. A bird bath

Birds need access to fresh, clean water to drink and bathe in. Hence, bird bath winter care is so important right now as the temperatures are cooler. And if you haven't got a bird bath, now is the time to invest. I like Green Glazed Ceramic Pedestal Bird Bath With Bird (£59.99 at Primrose), which is functional and pretty in your garden.

‘Birds need their water just as much as humans do, to hydrate and bathe. Especially in drier months when water is scarce, it’s crucial that birds are given a continuous supply. Water is an all-year-round priority, though. Birds need water to carry out their internal functions - metabolic processes, thermoregulation, hydration - but also to maintain their feathers,’ explains James Ewens, gardening and wildlife expert from Green Feathers .

‘When bathing, not only do feathers get cleansed of dirt and debris, but water also distributes their natural oil to insulate their feathers and make them waterproof. Water keeps feathers tip-top for flight, insulation and warmth - it’s fascinating - so a regular water supply will lure them into your garden.

‘This still applies in winter, of course, especially in icy conditions. You have to be even more vigilant in winter, making sure water is replenished regularly and constantly ice-free.’

3. A feeding station

As well as providing quality feed, you also need to make sure your feeding station and equipment are up to scratch for the job at hand. This feeding station, priced at £21.98 at B&Q will do the trick.

‘The more feeders you offer, the more birds you’ll attract, and a feeding station makes this easy. It allows you to hang multiple feeders at different heights while positioning them where birds feel safest and where you can enjoy watching them. Well-placed feeding stations quickly become recognisable hubs that birds return to again and again,’ says Danny.

‘Seed feeders are far more versatile than single-purpose feeders like peanut feeders. They allow you to offer a range of foods and work out what your garden birds prefer through a bit of trial and error.

‘Not all birds can or like to use hanging feeders. Species such as blackbirds, robins, song thrushes and dunnocks prefer flat feeding surfaces, and a bird table gives them exactly that opportunity.’

4. Nesting boxes

‘Safety is paramount for birds, and gardeners who prioritise their safety will reap the benefits. Providing birdhouses gives a safe space for nesting, breeding, and shelter. They’re very appealing for birds, they provide comfort and safety - hard to resist!’ says James.

You should also consider the placement of your bird box , avoiding any area of your garden that gets direct sunlight or placing your box too close to the ground. There are also different styles of boxes to choose from. Robins and small songbirds prefer hole-fronted nest boxes like this one for £11.49 at Amazon, while swallows prefer an open-fronted bowl, like this £19.99 one at Amazon.

5. Pet-safe disinfectant

Attracting birds to your garden also means you bear responsibility for their welfare, and this includes regularly cleaning your bird feeder . And for this job, pet-safe disinfectant (like this one for £5.87 at Amazon) you need a pet-safe disinfectant (like this one for £5.87 at Amazon).

‘If you choose to feed birds, you take on a duty of care. Maintaining a hygienic feeding environment is essential. Feeders, tables and feeding stations should be cleaned at least once a week using hot water and a decent pet-safe disinfectant. This dramatically reduces the risk of disease spreading between birds, especially at busy feeding points,’ says Danny.

6. Bird-friendly planting

Last but not least is bird-friendly planting. The best plants for birds will add an extra source of food and shelter for visiting birds.

‘Berry-bearing shrubs such as holly, hawthorn, cotoneaster and pyracantha offer vital autumn and winter food, while seed heads left on plants like teasel and sunflowers feed finches well into colder months. Dense shrubs and hedges also give birds safe places to perch, hide and rest between feeding visits,’ says Danny.

Protective planting can also keep birds safe from predators such as cats, making shrubs such as sweetbriar rose (available for £11.95 at British Roses) and cockspur thorn (available for £35 at Crocus).

‘You want to make your garden a safe haven for birds - a ‘birdscape’. Sheltering them from predators is absolutely essential. Offering dense, native shrubs - bonus points if they’re spikey or thorny - to deter predators like cats and squirrels,’ says James.

If you want to be the envy of your neighbourhood, with a garden packed with natural wildlife and songbirds, providing quality food, fresh water, shelter and protection is the key.