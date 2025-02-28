How to care for Elephant's Ears — a stunning jungle plant that will thrive in your home

Learning how to care for Elephant Ears can seem overwhelming, but once you've established a good routine – spraying the plant daily with water and watering when necessary – it will reward you with stunning leaves and beautiful blooms.

One of our favourite houseplant ideas – this tropical plant definitely makes a statement, with some varieties reaching up to 6ft tall.

‘Currently, jungle room ideas are on trend, and Elephant Ears is a perfect example of a jungle plant, with its large heart-shaped leaves,’ says Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World. ‘Group several tropical plants together to create your own mini tropics – providing each other with humidity and the shady conditions typical of a tropical forest.’

Two plants fall under the name Elephant Ears – Alocasia and Colocasia. The easiest way to tell the two apart is by looking at the leaves – Alocasia leaves face upwards, while Colocasia leaves droop down. Colocasia can be grown as a houseplant but is typically grown as an outdoor annual, while Alocasia is a popular perennial houseplant.

It is Alocasia that we shall discuss here.

(Image credit: Happy Houseplants)

Where to buy Elephant Ear's Alocasia

One of the reasons that Elephant Ears is one of the best indoor plants is the wide range of varieties available.

‘There are lots of different varieties of Elephant Ears, each with their own look,’ says Emily Lawlor, Happy Houseplants’ owner. ‘Some of our favourites include Alocasia Black Velvet, which has dark green leaves with a velvety texture; Alocasia Dragon Scale, with its large, glossy dark green leaves with yellow veins; and Alocasia sarawakensis, which has foot-long deep ruby and crimson leaves that arch from towering stems.’

Where is the best place to put Elephant Ears?

As tropical houseplants – native to the tropical and subtropical areas of Asia and Australia – Elephant Ears require high humidity, indirect light levels and consistent warmth.

When choosing a spot, aim for bright but filtered light. ‘An east or north-facing window is ideal, as it provides plenty of natural light without harsh afternoon rays,’ says Craig Wilson, co-founder of Gardeners Dream.

Temperature is also important. ‘Keep them in a warm space between 18 and 27°C, away from cold drafts and heating vents,’ advises Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. Cold draughts will cause leaves to drop.

Elephant Ears thrive with consistency – in terms of watering, temperature and light. ‘Don’t leave it on a windowsill overnight trapped between the curtains and the window,’ adds Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World, as the temperature fluctuations can cause leaves to drop and the plant to fail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watering

In terms of watering, ‘keep the soil moist but not soggy, as overwatering can lead to root rot,’ says Craig Wilson. ‘A well-draining potting mix is key for retaining moisture.’ GrowTropical’s Alocasia Potting Mix, available on Amazon , is designed to help this challenging plant thrive.

Ensure that your Elephant Ears are never left standing in water and that the pot has good drainage holes – this will prevent root rot from taking hold. Overwatering is one of the biggest killers of houseplants.

‘In spring and summer, feed your Elephant Ears every 4 to 6 weeks using a balanced, water-soluble fertiliser,’ adds Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. Reduce feeding in autumn and winter as this houseplant will have gone dormant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do elephant ears like high humidity?

While Elephant Ears is definitely not one of the unkillable houseplants – in fact, it has a reputation for being quite challenging – most of its issues are caused by a lack of humidity.

‘Humidity is the secret to keeping it looking its best. Regular misting or placing it near other plants can help. A pebble tray with water underneath the pot works well too,’ says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

Alternatively, Elephant Ears are a great bathroom plant idea – it'll thrive in the humidity.

Emily Lawlor advises aiming for at least 50 per cent humidity. Achieving consistently high humidity levels and temperatures can also promote blooming.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Repotting

According to Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World, Elephant Ears only needs repotting every two to four years. ‘If it is not taking up the water and there are signs of roots protruding from the top or the bottom of the pot, it probably needs repotting,’ says Angela.

If you're unsure how to repot houseplants , you'll be relieved that it's straightforward to repot Elephant Ears. To repot, choose a pot just one size up from its current pot and line it with fresh compost – ideally, a dedicated Elephant Ears or tropical houseplant compost. Then, remove as much of the existing compost from the roots as possible – rinsing the roots with water can wash away the soil without damaging the roots.

‘Add the plant and pack new compost around its roots. Tap the pot on the bench to settle the compost and remove air pockets,’ adds Angela. ‘If there are air pockets, the roots won’t be able to access food and water, so will eventually die.’

If you're unsure when to repot houseplants , spring and summer are ideal for Alocasia.

(Image credit: Alamy)

FAQs

Why is my Elephant Ear sweating?

A sweating Elephant Ear is nothing to worry about – it's actually a process called guttation, where the plant looses excess water through its leaves.

It possibly indicates that you are slightly overwatering, so reduce the frequency slightly – always checking the soil before you water the plant.

What do I do if my elephant ears have yellow leaves?

'If the leaves become mottled yellow, that is a sign of spider mite. Check by spraying with a fine mist, and the webs will be clearly visible. Spray with an organic insecticide,' explains Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World.

You can reduce the chances of your Elephant Ear from becoming infested with spider mites by ensuring high humidity – you can do this by misting every day or standing on wet pebbles.

Is it normal for Elephant Ears to lose leaves?

Yes, it is normal for Elephant Ears to lose leaves in winter.

‘Alocasias can be a bit dramatic,’ says Emily Lawlor, owner of Happy Houseplants. ‘So don’t be alarmed if an older leaf yellows and drops off as it grows. This is normal, and it is just putting energy into new foliage. In winter, they slow down or even lose leaves entirely. If that happens, hold back on watering and just let it rest – it will bounce back in spring.’

Have you added this stunning jungle plant to your home?