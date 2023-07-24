Urban jungle room ideas - five ways to make the nature-inspired trend work for you

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Now, you’ve probably stumbled across or added a decor piece or two to your home that is jungle inspired. From palm and banana leaf prints to birds of paradise and tropical animals, it’s always a fun way to add personality to a space. But the latest home decor trend sweeping social media adds a calming and fresh spin to that aesthetic.

With over 600 million views on TikTok and Google searches for urban jungle interiors up by over 398% compared to last year, it’s all about bringing the outdoors inside.

Think leafy greens, natural materials, colour combinations of terracotta and rich green. However, ‘adding foliage and cascading plants doesn’t in itself create a lush oasis. To really nail the trend you need to incorporate a number of key factors such as using natural materials, earthy colour palettes and botanical prints and patterns in the form of murals, wallpapers, upholstery and textiles,’ according to Avalana Simpson from Avalana Design.

This is why the experts are sharing their top tips for making the trend work in your home.

What is the urban jungle trend?

‘Inspired by the idea of bringing the lushness of a jungle into the concrete jungle of the city, this trend gained popularity as people sought to reconnect with nature, kick started in the post-pandemic era, to create a more serene and organic atmosphere within their homes,’ relays Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles. And utilising plants and greenery is key.

(Image credit: Future / Lizzie Orme)

‘Plants create a sense of peace and calm, helping to reduce stress levels in the home and enhancing the quality of indoor air. Thus, as we combat an increasingly stressful world outside of the home, more of us are looking to bring the outside in with the addition of biophilic decor,’ suggests Jen Nash, Senior Design Lead at Magnet.

‘Homes are getting greener and potted plants are no longer reserved for a dusty corner of the living room; they now take centre stage as a therapeutic design statement.’ It’s also a great option for those of us with limited or no outdoor space.

Urban Jungle room ideas

So, if you are interested in trying out the new trend in your own home, here are a few urban jungle ideas to help you get the look – as well as how to make it work alongside your existing decor.

1. Go literal with an abundance of plants and greenery

(Image credit: Future)

As you might have guessed, adding houseplant ideas can be one of the quickest and easiest ways to embrace the urban jungle trend in any room of your home. And you don’t want to stop at one or two plants scattered throughout. More is more in this case.

‘The beauty of this trend is that you don’t need to have a green thumb to achieve the look. There are plenty of low-maintenance plants that are perfect for the urban jungle look, such as monstera deliciosa, bird of paradise, and string of pearls,’ reveals Purely Shutters’ digital marketing manager Sally Denyer.

Unless you are a houseplant pro, we'd recommend opting for houseplants that are easy to care for. Alternatively, depending on how you feel about the real vs faux houseplant debate there are plenty of great faux options out there that require zero upkeep but will still give you a similar look.

2. Play with height

(Image credit: Future)

‘Layering plants at different heights is crucial to create the jungle feel in a space. Alongside making use of furniture to stage your greenery, be sure to opt for placing plants at varying heights,’ says Jen. ‘If your space allows, ceiling hooks are an ideal way to really extend the reach of your urban jungle with hanging plants.’

Choosing to display your plants vertically, either from hanging planters, hooks or tiered shelves can also add depth and dimension to an otherwise blank space or wall.

You don’t really want to crowd your floor space with large plant pots either. If hanging your plants isn’t an option, why not take advantage of existing bookshelves, side tables and windowsills to display them.

3. Create a real statement with a wallpaper feature wall

(Image credit: Future)

If you really want to lean into the urban jungle trend, look to your wallpaper ideas. ‘Bold feature walls have the ability to completely transform a space with little to no other decor pieces. Plus this wallpaper can be as minimalist or maximalist as you like,’ remarks Anna Elkington, Director at Melody Maison.

‘For a minimalist look use a simple botanical design with soft and light colours.’ We particularly appreciate a muted or monochromatic design to give a more neutral nod towards the trend, without being too bold. On the other hand, for a maximalist look, go for a striking leafy pattern complete with animals, flowers or birds.

4. Use mirrors to create the illusion of more space and greenery

(Image credit: Future)

‘Mirrors will help keep your space light and airy, helping light bounce around the room. If positioned correctly, they can also help create the illusion of more plants around your space,' affirms Jen.

'For example, if you position a mirror behind a group of luscious plants the mirror will reflect the greenery giving the impression the plant is much fuller and lusher than it really is.'

5. Use complementary natural and earthy elements

(Image credit: Future)

It’s important to ground the space with complementary natural materials and earthy tones. Everything from rattan and wicker, to clay and terracotta, will work well with all things urban jungle. And one of the easiest ways to instantly add these natural elements is by utilising wicker baskets or clay pots to house your plants.

‘Wood works really nicely in bringing some softness and freshness into busy spaces which makes it a great option for those looking to try the tropical trend without compromising on the home feeling like a tranquil and calming space - particularly if you’re looking to embrace this trend in the bedroom,’ says Amy Wilson, interior designer for 247 Curtains.