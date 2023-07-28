How to grow coriander in pots on a kitchen windowsill or balcony

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you love homemade guacamole or are looking to add a hit of fresh fragrance to a soup, knowing how to grow coriander in pots is a must. You can grow it on a windowsill or patio as part of a potted herb garden idea.

Leaving coriander off your kitchen garden list is a herb garden mistake you’ll want to avoid. Also known as cilantro, the annual herb grows tasty green leaves from seed (although the whole plant is edible) and packs recipes with warm, spicy and nutty flavours.

Once you've mastered the easy art of growing coriander in pots, why not learn how to grow carrots in containers and make a delicious carrot and coriander soup?

How to grow coriander in pots

'Growing coriander in pots is an easy and rewarding way to enjoy fresh herbs right from your own home! With just a few steps, you can have a thriving pot of coriander ready for harvesting and cooking,' says Josh Novell, the Director of Polhill Garden Centre.

From selecting varieties to harvesting a delicious crop, here’s how to grow coriander in pots.

What you'll need

Coriander seeds. They are widely available in garden centres and supermarkets. Or, harvest your own. The Leafy Leisure variety is good for beginners producing lots of leaves

Plant pots or containers for sowing and growing the herb

Multi-purpose compost - Coir compost is brilliant is you're short on space

Liquid Fertiliser - choose a herb-friendly, edible variety such as Herb Focus from Amazon

Water

Scissors

Plenty of sunlight

How to sow coriander seeds in pots

Soak a handful of seeds overnight in a shallow dish filled with water. When you are ready to sow the coriander seeds fill a plant pot with good quality potting soil.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'It is best to use a premium, well-draining potting mix enriched with organic matter like compost or peat moss. Coriander is vulnerable to root rot, a fungal disease that can cause the roots to decay, making it essential to use a potting mix that promotes proper drainage,' says Josh Neville.

Sow the tiny coriander seeds thinly by sprinkling them at the top of the soil. Lightly press down so they are just covered in soil up to about 1cm deep. Water the soil so it is damp (not soggy).

Growing coriander herbs need at least 6 hours of daylight per day to thrive so place them in a light spot such as a kitchen window or a part-shaded patio.

'Germination takes between 14 and 21 days and the pots can be kept either inside or outside,' explains Fiona Jenkins at Myjobquote.co.uk.

'I've found that coriander thrives in cooler positions with some light shade. It's crucial to maintain well-drained soil and avoid direct sunlight, especially during the scorching summer months,' adds Ash Read from Indoor Plants.

How to care for growing coriander in pots

It’s important not to over-water coriander, however, you do need to keep the soil moist. Continue to water the pot once or twice a week as the soil begins to dry out.

'Each seed will germinate in about one to three weeks with moderate light, warmth and moisture. From that point it will generally take around 50-60 days to mature,' explains Tanya Anderson of Lovely Greens.

To encourage robust and healthy growth when growing coriander in pots apply a balanced liquid seaweed fertiliser every few weeks.

(Image credit: Future)

How to harvest coriander in pots

Once the pot has a healthy head of green coriander leaves you can pick or snip off the herb as needed for culinary dishes. Take mature leaves from the outside and snip off the coriander at the base of the stem. The stalks are edible and full of flavour too.

'With cilantro, you can also do the lawn mower technique,' says Kevin Espiritu from Epic Gardening. 'So take a nice and mature clump and lawn mower it down. Don’t go too low and just clump the whole thing off. It’s a good way to stop the flower stalks from even forming and get a nice continual harvest.'

FAQs

When is the best time to plant coriander in pots? 'If growing outside, direct sow small batches of seeds into containers of loam-based compost every two weeks from March until the end of August,' advises Thompson & Morgan horticultural expert, Annelise Brilli. Indoors, the herb will last further into autumn and sometimes even winter.