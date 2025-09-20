How to grow fuchsias for masses of fairy-tale blooms – 5 key steps for guaranteed success

Fuchsias are one of my all-time favourite flowering plants. I’m a huge fan of anything that adds a fairytale feel to the garden, and with its bell-shaped blooms, my standard fuchsia does exactly that – and I thought it was about time I threw together a guide on how to grow fuchsias.

Fuchsias bloom from the middle of summer, but they have such a long flowering period that I count them one of the best autumn-flowering shrubs, too (up until the first frosts, anyway).

You’ll need to know exactly how to care for fuchsias to get the most out of them – and below, you’ll find a complete guide, infused with expert tips on planting, pruning, watering and overwintering these flowering favourites.

What you'll need

1. Location

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

When it comes to choosing a spot for your fuchsia, there isn’t really a one-size-fits-all rule. Generally, they prefer a sunny, sheltered position – but there are so many varieties available, you’ll be able to find one that’s suited to almost any type of garden shade.

‘With upright, trailing, large-flowered, single-flowered, triphylla types, species, hardy varieties, and the super-floriferous breakthrough of ‘Bella’ breeding, there’s a fuchsia for almost every space, and in almost every colour you could dream,’ says Natalie Boynton of Happy Plants, from Porters Fuchsias heritage.

Natalie says standard fuchsias are showstoppers in pots on the patio (that’s where I grow mine!), while other upright and bushier varieties like Fuchsia ‘Lady Thumb’ from Crocus can bring structure to a border. You can even grow trailing types, like the Fuchsia Giant-Flowered Collection from Thompson & Morgan, in containers (fuchsias are one of the best plants for hanging baskets, too).

2. Planting

(Image credit: Getty Images/ablokhin)

You’ll need to avoid any frosts before planting fuchsias in spring and early summer.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘For planting, wait until after the last frost in spring and make sure the soil is fertile, moist and well-drained,’ says Chris Bonnett, owner of Gardening Express.

Wait until the latter half of May before planting out half-hardy fuchsias. It’s also a good idea to prepare the soil with some organic matter before planting, like Miracle-Gro Performance Organics All-Purpose Peat-Free Compost from Amazon.

3. Watering and feeding

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

Fuchsias are surprisingly easy to care for, and they like moist (but never soggy) soil – so keep up with the watering and some fertiliser here and there, and your plant should thrive.

‘For something that looks so sophisticated, fuchsias are actually pretty low maintenance,’ says Natalie. ‘With a little water, a little sunshine and a little feed, they’ll reward you with up to six months of constant colour.’

Vitax Fuchsia Feed, £7.49 at Amazon, is perfect for container-grown fuchsias and hanging baskets.

4. Pruning

(Image credit: Getty Images / Patrick Petitjean)

Learning how to prune fuchsias will encourage your plants to flower well each year, but figuring out the best time to prune fuchsias is just as important.

Deadheading, on the other hand, isn’t an essential task, but it can lengthen the flowering period.

‘The flowers usually fall away on their own when they’re finished, but the odd tidy-up, or trimming back longer sections, will only bring you more blooms,’ says Natalie.

You can even expand your collection for free by learning how to take fuchsia cuttings.

5. Overwintering

(Image credit: Getty Images / LordRunar)

If you want your plants to survive the colder months, you need to learn how to overwinter fuchsias – especially if you’re growing half-hardy and tender varieties. Hardy fuchsias are tougher, but there are a few steps you can take to give them some extra winter protection.

‘Hardy fuchsias in the ground will benefit from a mulch once the first frosts arrive, but tender varieties in pots should be moved to a frost-free place before temperatures dip too low,’ says Thompson & Morgan’s nursery manager, Kris Collins.

FAQs

Do fuchsias come back every year?

It all depends on the variety. Hardy fuchsias are usually grown as perennials, and tender types can be, too, with the right care.

‘Hardy fuchsias are among the most reliable garden plants you can grow, returning year after year and often stronger after a hard cut back in spring,’ says Natalie from Happy Plants. ‘Tender types won’t survive frost, but kept in pots, they can be moved indoors over winter and brought back out when the weather warms.

‘Checking the label will tell you whether you’re choosing a hardy garden stalwart or one that needs a little extra care.’

Are fuchsias better in pots or the ground?

As there are so many different types of fuchsia, you can find varieties that will thrive in pots and the ground. Bush and upright varieties are better suited to garden borders, while standard fuchsias are generally grown in pots. You can even find trailing types, which are perfect for containers and hanging baskets.

Do you have fuchsias in your garden? I'd love to hear which varieties you're growing!