7 cold-loving, low-maintenance plants I grow as a florist to fill my home with vases of colourful flowers over winter

Once autumn has had its last hurrah with its golden leaves, it can feel a little sparse, everything is starting to hibernate, and that can mean the colours disappear too, the view out of my windows changes from punchy to muted in what feels like the blink of an eye – and don't get me started on the lack of light!

This is the time when we want to add natural touches to our homes, and I, for one, miss the beautiful shades that come with the floral bounties that spring, summer and autumn offer.

There is a solution – okay, not as vibrant as the aforementioned seasons, but I'll take what I can at this time of year!

'Most people think of winter as a time when gardening stops, and if you haven’t gardened in the winter before, it can be hard to know where to begin and which flowers to plant,' says Devin Eberhardt, founder of Grow Eat & Repeat. 'However, many flowers bloom beautifully during the winter months; you just need to plant the right ones and in the right conditions. Once bloomed, they make for a beautiful bouquet when cut and arranged indoors.'

There are some great winter plants for pots. Below are my favourites to grow that can be cut and arranged in vases throughout the winter months.

1. Paper whites

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Perhaps one of my favourites, this pretty narcissus variety has lovely, delicate petals and a beautiful scent. A bulb plant that can be planted in pots or grown inside in clear glass vases, they're a winter winner!

I like to buy Farmer Gracy's Narcissus tazetta 'Paperwhites', choose from five, ten or 25 bulbs with prices starting from £6.50.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now is a great time to grow paper whites as they'll flower within four to eight weeks. Place the bulbs in a variety of vases, planters or pots in soil or pebbles and watch them blossom. Use as a centrepiece or cut them and place in smaller vases dotted around your home.

2. Witch hazel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'For something a bit different, witch hazel can make an interesting addition to a winter bouquet,' suggests Devin.

I agree, a large vase full of witch hazel will look stunning on a hallway console or kitchen table.

Devin adds, 'Its spidery flowers come in orange, yellow and red, and have a lemon-like scent. While they may not be the first flower you think of when arranging a bouquet, they add a splash of colour and an unexpected texture, making your arrangement more unique.'

There are quite a few varieties to choose from; my particular favourite is available from RHS Plants and is the Hamamelis x intermedia Diane, £52.99 for a three-litre pot.

'The plant performs best in moist, well-draining soil, with regular watering and as much sunlight as possible during the winter, though it can tolerate shade,' advises Devin.

3. Hellebores

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These beauties come in a variety of colours – from pure white to pink and burgundy. They have a bell-shaped head, which makes them appealing, and the stems can grow long enough for them to cut and place in vessels around your home – I like to have a jugful on my mantel to brighten up the sitting room during winter.

'Hellebores are the stars of my winter cutting garden,' says garden expert Sarah Raven. ‘Anna's Red makes an excellent cut flower thanks to its strong stems, flowering from October right through to March. I love using them in winter bouquets when almost nothing else is flowering. Just remember to sear the stems in boiling water for 10 to 15 seconds so they last longer in the vase.'

Learning when to divide hellebores will give you plenty more, so you can plant more around your garden.

4. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maya23K)

Cyclamen are incredibly hardy – I know this because my granny gave me a little one around 20 years ago and it's still happily flowering on my windowsill. The stems can get to at least five inches, which makes them perfect for placing in a single bud vase.

Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres loves the cyclamen coum variety, 'With its cheerful pink, white, or magenta blooms, it grows well in pots and shady spots but can be brought indoors, too.'

'They are delicate and maybe less traditional as cut flowers, but I love their colour and charm in small, simple arrangements,' agrees Sarah. 'They’re happiest in sheltered, semi-shady spots and will reward you year after year with little bursts of pink and magenta in the coldest months.'

Amazon's cyclamen garden plants pack of six for £13.99 are a great value way to try them out. They love full sun or partial shade and are easy to grow indoors – hence me keeping mine on the windowsill. Pop them into terracotta pots, and they'll happily flower for you during winter and through to spring.

5. Pansies and violas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so pansies and violas aren't the same; however, they're closely related. Pansies tend to have larger heads, while violas are smaller. Both offer vibrant colour and are generally used as autumnal bedding plants.

'Plant winter pansies and violas now outside or in cold greenhouses will reward you with cheerful flowers to bring indoors,' says Julian.

They are starting to be used more by florists, Caroline Bates, creative director and founder of Hayloft Floral explains, 'Violas are one of my favourite winter flowers – they’re so delicate and pretty and even though the stems are quite short, they’re perfect to pop in a bud vase as part of a beautiful tablescape or just to place on a windowsill.'

I bought the 20-pack of pansies in mixed colours, £17.50, from Amazon; they're good, healthy, Yorkshire-grown plants. The best place I've found for violas is RHS Plants. I love the Viola Sorbet XP Pink Halo variety, £6.99 for a 9cm pot.

6. Crocus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crocuses are one of the first signs of spring and a very welcome one! Plant crocus bulbs and your garden will bloom with colour. We often see them in parks and woodland, but do not consider having them in our gardens.

'I use early-flowering crocus varieties like ‘Whitewell Purple’ in my winter containers, they’re lovely for cutting. The blooms are small and fleeting but perfect for early-season vases or miniature posies. Grow them in pots or tucked into sheltered parts of the garden, they’re such a joy to see when very little else is in flower,' suggests Sarah.

I particularly love these Dutch White, 30 bulbs for £12.99 from Dobies, they are striking and will look wonderful in mini vases on your kitchen table.

7. Camellia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Julian, camellias can add winter fragrance and colour to our interiors, and that's just what we want at this time of year. When do camellias bloom? Right when we need a colourful lift during the gloomy months.

An evergreen shrub, camellias have beautiful rose-like flowers that come in white, bright pinks and reds. They can look fabulous in vases but tend to have a short life once cut – but for that special occasion, they are worth having in your home.

They are easy to grow in containers, which is ideal for me as my garden space is limited, and they love partial shade. The best times to plant them are autumn and spring. It's important to protect plants from frosts; you can move them to a sheltered location or wrap them in horticultural fleece.

I really love Blooming Wonder Pink, £32.99 for a 15cm pot from Dobies, it looks a little like ranunculus with its double petals.

Shop cut flower essentials

Follow my guide on what plants you can grow so you have pretty flowers to add cheerful colour throughout winter. Mix and match them up in vases or make up little posies to gift to friends and family.