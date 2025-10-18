5 showstopping flowering trees for small gardens – enjoy beautiful spring and summertime displays, even in the tiniest spaces

I love a flowering tree, but it’s tricky to know what to look for when space is limited. So, I decided to pull together a list of the best flowering trees for small gardens.

Even if you’ve got a petite space, plenty of the best trees for small gardens produce showstopper blooms in the spring and summer. Whether you’re looking for a classic cherry blossom tree or something a little different, the world’s your oyster if you’re in the market for a compact centrepiece.

So, let’s get to it: these are the best flowering trees for small gardens.

1. Star magnolia

(Image credit: Getty Images / Luca Piccini Basile)

Magnolias are one of my absolute favourite flowering trees, so I was very pleased to learn that certain varieties are counted among the best flowering trees for small gardens.

Star magnolia looks a little different from what we know as traditional magnolia – and as you can probably guess, that’s because the blooms are star-shaped.

‘Deciduous magnolias are a great choice for gardens where space is at a premium,’ says Gareth Mitchell, gardening expert and founder of Tree2mydoor.

‘Opt for a compact variety like the Star Magnolia Tree, which can be grown in a pot. This tree produces stunning star-shaped flowers every spring and only reaches heights of up to three metres tall when fully mature.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you learn how and when to prune magnolia trees, you can keep most varieties a manageable height, like Dwarf Magnolia ‘Royal Star’ from J. Parker’s.

2. Cherry blossom trees

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

Grand blossom displays in parks aside, there are plenty of cherry blossom trees that thrive in small gardens.

'Flowering Cherry 'Amanogowa' is a small Japanese cherry tree which produces lovely clusters of pink flowers in spring before the foliage turns fiery autumnal shades of red and orange,' says Helena Jones, head of commercial and gardening expert at Hedges Direct.

'It grows in a columnar upright form and makes a beautiful feature tree in any garden, although its size and form make it a popular choice for smaller gardens. It is also an excellent choice for urban settings due to its tolerance of pollution.'

Prunus ‘Kursar’ from Crocus is also ideal for small gardens and urban courtyards.

3. Crab apple trees

(Image credit: Getty Images / yujie chen)

Crab apple trees are strong contenders, too, and they're actually one of the easiest fruit trees to grow.

‘The native crab apple tree is one of the best trees to grow in the UK as they thrive in moist conditions,’ says Gareth. ‘It’s also a fantastic alternative to the popular cherry tree as it has a stunning blossom in spring (along with fruit), with the leaves turning a striking yellow and bronze in the autumn, bringing the wow factor to any small garden.’

Just make sure you check the rootstock before you buy, to make sure it won’t outgrow your garden. Crab apple ‘Red Sentinel’ from Thompson & Morgan is a popular variety, and it’s available with dwarfing M9 and M26 rootstocks.

4. Japanese maples

(Image credit: Getty Images / LITTLE DINOSAUR)

I didn't expect to see acers on a list of the best flowering trees for small gardens, that's for sure, but according to Helena, Japanese maples sometimes produce red flowers in the spring!

'I recommend a variety like Acer palmatum 'Katsura',' she says. 'This is a colourful Japanese Maple with compact foliage which starts as yellow-orange with a pink edge in spring, before gradually becoming green in summer and then a fiery orange in autumn. Occasionally, small red flowers can be produced in spring. '

As long as you choose the right soil for acers, they're fairly easy to care for.

'The best part is this small tree has a slow growing rate and only reaches maturity after 20 years with a height of around 4 metres, which means it needs very little maintenance and will look great in beds, borders or large pots and containers,' Helena adds.

5. Pleached espalier trees

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jasmine White)

If you're looking for a fruit tree for a small garden and don't mind a bit of handywork, pleached espalier trees are the way to go. They make striking features in the garden, and they're a brilliant way of managing a tree's size.

'Pleached espaliers are formally trained trees with branches that are trained into horizontal tiers,' Helena explains. 'Having spaces between the tiers gives them plenty of room to flourish and can add an attractive visual element to an unsightly wall in your garden. They're perfect for areas with limited space.'

Pleached espalier trees usually produce fruit or flowers (or both!), so they're a unique way of enjoying floral displays in a petite space. They're also a brilliant small garden screening idea, if you're looking for some extra privacy outdoors.

You can buy Apple 'Golden Delicious' in espalier form for £35.99 from B&Q.

We're approaching the ideal time to plant fruit trees, too, so take a look at my roundup of my favourite places to buy fruit trees if you're looking to buy one.