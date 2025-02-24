How to grow lilies — the best way to plant the bulbs and fill your pots and borders with these fragrant favourites

Lilies look wonderful in a vase or bouquet, but did you know you can learn how to grow lilies in the garden, too?

It sounds a little daunting, but as long as you know when to plant lily bulbs, and have a few planting and care tips under your belt, they're surprisingly easy to look after — and incredibly rewarding.

If you're hoping to pepper your garden border ideas with beautiful flowers and fragrance, look no further than our guide on how to grow lilies...

(Image credit: Getty Images/Cyndi Monaghan)

1. Choose your bulbs

Before you learn how to grow lilies, you’ll need to decide which type of lily you want to grow.

There are two main types: Asiatic lilies and oriental lilies.

‘Asiatic lilies are easier to grow and come in a greater variety of colours,’ explains Samantha. ‘They grow best in alkaline soil.

‘In contrast, oriental lilies thrive in acidic soil. They are scented and their flowers tend to be larger than Asiatic lilies.’

You’ll also need to check the condition of the bulbs, ensuring there are no signs of softness or mould, according to Samantha.

2. Pick a planting spot

Then, you’ll need to decide where you’re going to grow your lilies. They need the right amount of sunshine to thrive.

‘The best place to plant a lily is in a location that has full sunshine for at least half of the day,’ says the garden team at Polhawn Fort. ‘If there is too much shade, the stems will tend to lean towards the sunlight.

Once you’ve chosen a planting spot, you’ll need to think about the soil.

‘Ideally, they like rich, relatively moist, yet free-draining soil,’ says Samantha from M&S.

That’s why it’s a good idea to incorporate some organic matter — so if you’ve learned how to make compost, now is the ideal time to use it!

(Image credit: Getty Images/PaulMaguire)

3. Plant the bulbs

Now, it’s time to plant your bulbs. You’ll need to be careful when handling them, though.

'Be gentle with your bulbs and plant them as soon as possible, because lily bulbs do not have a protective coating like other bulbs and can dry out easily,’ explains Polhawn Fort’s garden team.

Planting at the right depth is also important. ‘Plant two to three times the depth of the bulb, pointed end up,’ advises Davenport House's head gardener, Alison.

If you’ll be growing your lilies in containers, you’ll need to choose a pot that's nice and deep. ‘Plant the bulbs around 15cm apart and ensure they have at least 12cm of soil above them,’ advises Samantha from M&S.

Taller lilies also require staking (you can buy bamboo sticks from Amazon), and Alison recommends popping the stakes in the soil at the same time as you plant the bulbs. ‘This way you won't damage the plant by doing it later,’ she explains.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

4. Water them correctly

You should never let your lilies dry out, but you shouldn’t overwater them, either. It’s one of the most common garden watering mistakes for a lot of plants, and lilies are no exception.

‘Keep the soil moist but do not allow it to get soggy as lilies do not like wet soil,’ warns Polhawn Fort’s garden team.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Photos by R A Kearton)

5. Don't forget about aftercare

Once your lilies begin flowering, you can think about feeding them.

‘When your lilies start to flower, I’d recommend feeding them every fortnight,’ says Samantha from M&S. ‘Tomato feed works great.’

‘It’s also important to deadhead lilies to prevent the plant from wasting energy producing seeds,’ Samantha adds.

Watch out for garden plant pests like lily beetles during the summer, giving your plants a weekly checkover. ‘You can spot them on the underside of the leaves,’ says Alison from Davenport House. ‘They are red, so they’re easy to spot — simply squash them with your fingers.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

FAQs

Do lilies grow better in pots or ground?

Experts generally agree that lilies do well in pots and the ground — but Davenport House's head gardener, Alison, says it depends on your soil.

'In the right conditions, lilies grow happily in the garden, but at home, I'm on heavy clay soil,' she says. 'Although I've improved it over the years by mulching, its still not suitable for lilies — they simply don't survive the winter and rot off.

'I grow lilies in pots so I can control the soil and their position.'

It's a long way off until you have to think about what to do with lilies after flowering, especially if you get them off to a good start with our tips.