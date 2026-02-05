Jump to category:
My bedside tables were always messy – until I discovered these 3 things people with tidy bedside tables always have

I've finally found the secret to clutter-free surfaces

A navy bedroom with an upholstered bedframe and terracotta bedding
(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)
I don't know about you, but I feel like the one thing no one told me about becoming an adult was how much time I would spend tidying my house.

I'm not talking about cleaning, that takes long enough, but I also seem to spend large portions of my day simply picking up items that have accumulated on various surfaces of my home and rehoming them into less visible locations.

1. Opting for a bedside table with storage

Habitat Bronte 2 Drawer Bedside Table

(Image credit: Habitat)

It may sound obvious, but absolutely *the* easiest way to keep a bedside table tidy is to opt for one that has built-in storage.

My bedside tables have none, and that means that their surfaces soon get covered in the night-time essentials that I want to have close at hand.

It's far easier to keep a bedside table clutter free if you have a drawer – or three – to keep everyday items stored out of sight.

2. Adding even *more* storage

Dunelm The Edited Life Felt Underbed Storage

(Image credit: Dunelm)

I thought I already had a lot of small bedroom storage ideas, but the one thing people with tidy bedside tables always seem to have is... even more storage!

Any surface is going to become a magnet for clutter if said 'clutter' doesn't have a proper home, so equipping my bedroom with even more storage solutions means I'm far less likely to put things down on my bedside table in the first place.

Luckily, there are plenty of stylish, practical, and budget-friendly storage options on the high street right now.

3. Going wireless

Pooky marmaron rechargeable table lamp

(Image credit: Pooky)

Lastly, pour over the images from any bedroom interior shoot, and there's one thing you'll never see on or near the bedside tables. Cables.

And for good reason. One of the most unsightly aspects of my bedside table clutter is by far all of the charging cables that end up weaving around it to the plug socket behind.

Plus, there are the cables from my bedside lamps themselves, all of which add visual clutter to the bedside. The answer? Go wireless.

Luckily, all of these practical solutions for a tidier bedside table also deliver big on the style points, so I'm definitely not mad about introducing any of them to my bedroom.

