The easiest way to propagate Elephant Ears and fill your home with this tropical houseplant for free
Discover how to propagate Elephant Ears and kickstart your own tropical jungle in your home
Learning how to propagate Elephant Ears is very rewarding – there's nothing quite as satisfying as seeing your plant collection grow for free.
Propagating Elephant Ears is easier than you might expect – especially if you're familiar with the challenges of how to care for Elephant Ears, also known as Alocasia.
Alocasia grows from rhizomes, so the easiest way to propagate Elephant Ears is through division rather than taking cuttings. It is also much quicker than waiting for cuttings to root – it's instant.
When learning how to propagate Elephant Ears it is best to wait for early spring – this is when the plant is most receptive to both repotting and propagation. Seperating the rhizome to create more plants is the same technique used to propagate a fern and how to divide hellebores – and is relatively straightforward to achieve.
You will need
- A healthy Alocasia plant – like these from Gardening Express
- Water
- Alocasia or tropical plant compost – GrowTropical’s Alocasia Potting Mix is available on Amazon
- Bucket of tepid water
- Small pots with drainage holes
- Sharp secateurs – like Gonicc 8" Professional Secateurs from Amazon
1. Remove the Elephant Ears from the pot
The starting point to propagate Elephant Ears is to remove the plant from its pot and clear the soil from the roots. The easiest way to do this is by running the roots and rhizome under water.
This will make it easier to see the rhizomes and make it simpler to separate them.
2. Split the rhizomes
The next step to propagate Elephant Ears is to split the rhizome. The rhizome is the large tuberous root from which smaller roots will grow.
The rhizomes may split during the process of clearing the soil, but, as Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World, notes, 'it may be necessary to cut through the roots with a pair of sharp secateurs.'
When separating the rhizomes, 'make sure they have at least one bud for new growth to sprout,' adds Andy Little, the houseplants buyer at British Garden Centres.
3. Pot up the new plants
Once you've separated the rhizomes, it's time to plant them in their new pots – ready to add to your urban jungle room ideas.
‘Pot each section up into a small pot and water by immersing in a bucket of tepid water for a couple of minutes. Allow it to drain and place it in indirect light,' explains Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World.
FAQ
Can you root an Elephant's Ear in water?
Yes, you can root an Elephant Ear in water; however, it requires more patience than propagating by splitting the rhizome.
To propagate Elephant Ears in water, take a cutting of a stem and include at least a small section of rhizome – this is where the roots will grow from. You can then place this in water – refreshing the water daily – and wait for the roots to form. If you're lacking confidence when taking cuttings, try taking cuttings the Monty Don way.
Once the roots have established, plant in a small pot of Tropical compost.
Do Elephant Ears multiply on their own?
Yes, Elephant Ears spread through underground runners, and these can be cut off and grown into new plants. When taking cuttings, it is vital to ensure that the secateurs are sterilised – antibacterial spray and bleach work well.
Now, all you need to do is set up a watering schedule (or use a smart watering system) and choose the right position so it gets enough sunshine, and your new plant will start to thrive in no time.
