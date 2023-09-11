Our garden guru Monty Don's autumn lawn care tip is September must-do

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

September is well and truly in full swing, which means Monty Don's autumn lawn care tip should be your next gardening job.

Now, we all know that a beautiful lawn is at the top of most people's list of must-have garden ideas – largely because it's one of the most timeless garden trends around.

It doesn't matter whether you're into classic green grass or meadowscaping, though, as your lawn is going to need a little TLC this month either way.

Monty Don's autumn lawn care tips

We've made no secret of the fact that we're big fans of Monty Don's gardening advice, whether he's teaching us how to take cuttings, the best time to cut hedges, or how to deadhead dahlias.

You better believe, then, that our ears pricked up when the garden guru shared his ultimate autumn lawn care tips with his fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'This is an ideal time of year to either sow or turf new grass or to repair patches and worn areas on your lawn,' explains Monty Don in the latest instalment of his popular gardening blog.

The green-fingered expert goes on to explain that a worn area of grass will need to be raked, weeded, scattered with grass seed, and watered well.

And, even if your lawn has somehow made it through the summer unscathed, you're still not off the hook: Monty Don's ultimate autumn lawn care tip – to aerate your lawn – absolutely applies to you.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'It is always a good idea to aerate at this time of year,' he says.

Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived, absolutely agrees with Monty Don's ultimate autumn lawn care tip.

'The soil is still warm from the summer months in September,' he explains, 'and this promotes better grass growth and root development, which is essential for recovery after aeration.'

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'Aerating your lawn in September also helps grass to establish itself before weeds can take hold,' continues Christopher.

'It allows water, air, and nutrients to penetrate deeper into the soil, too, which helps to ramp up the stored resources for your lawn over the cold winter months ahead.'

And, as if that weren't more than enough reasons to get aerating, Christopher also points out that doing so is a must for anyone looking to overseed, thicken or introduce new varieties to their lawns this September.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

'Aerating your lawn provides an ideal environment or seed germination and establishment,' says Christopher, adding that it also leads to better overall lawn health.

So, how do you go about making Monty Don's ultimate lawn care tip a reality? Well, thankfully, the horticulturalist has shared his step-by-step guide to tackling this all-important gardening task.

What you will need

While you're likely more focused on trawling through the ultimate heatwave watering guide right now, remember that the hot weather is expected to give way to more traditional autumnal climes very soon.

With this in mind, then, it's a good idea to heed Monty Don's autumn lawn care tip and start gathering the equipment you need to aerate your garden this month.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How-to guide

Once you have all of your equipment to hand, it's very easy to make Monty Don's ultimate lawn care tip a reality.

'You can use a fork by working the tines into the ground at 12 inch intervals,' explains the horticulturalist, noting that those with larger lawns may prefer to hire a powered aerator.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

You'll want to fill the aeration holes with top dressing, using a stiff brush to work it in. Doing so will improve the soil’s texture and drainage, not to mention encourage better rooting and denser grass.

'Finally, give the grass a thorough scratch with a wire rake to remove all the thatch and moss,' says Monty Don. 'While it will look a little threadbare this autumn, next spring your lawn will be rejuvenated!'

Easy as, right? Consider this our next big gardening job (after sussing out how to take lavender cuttings, obviously).

What should I do to my lawn in the autumn? As Monty Don has already made abundantly clear, aerating and top dressing need to be on your list of autumn lawn care jobs – as should repairing any damage from the summer months by overseeing/turfing worn patches of grass. Scarification is also a big job worth tackling over the autumn months, not to mention applying an autumn lawn feed specifically formulated for autumn application.

Is it OK to scarify lawn in September? September is an ideal time of year to scarify your lawn, as vigorously raking away thatch and debris helps reduce air circulation between the grass plants, which can lead to fungal problems over the months ahead.