What to plant in August – the best flowers, fruit and vegetables to add to your garden this month

We're rapidly approaching the end of summer, but that doesn't mean the planting season is over – if you're wondering what to plant in August, there are still plenty of options.

Whether you're searching for flower bed ideas or looking for the easiest vegetables to grow, there is a range of plants to choose from this month.

'August is a transitional month in the UK, signalling the end of summer and the beginning of autumn,' says Tim Marshall, head gardener at Raby Castle. 'This period offers a unique opportunity for gardeners to sow certain crops that thrive in cooler conditions and can be harvested later in the year.'

We've rounded up a list of what to plant in August, with tips from the experts to help us get the most out of our sowings.

Tim Marshall Social Links Navigation Raby Castle's head gardener Tim Marshall, Raby Castle’s head gardener, has had a career which spans nearly three decades and has taken him all over the world. Now working across County Durham’s Raby Estates, Tim is leading the transformation of the walled garden and the grounds to the north of the castle in the project known as The Rising – working with other high profile garden designers as well as his home team.

Best vegetables to sow in August

If you've figured out how to start a small vegetable garden, you'll likely want to top it up with new plants this month. Here are our top picks for what to plant in August.

1. Spinach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spinach is one of the best superfoods you can grow at home, and this month is the perfect time to make new sowings.

'You can sow spinach in August for a crop in early autumn and winter,' says Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World. 'Choose a sunny spot to give the plants the best chance to mature, and sow about 1.5cm deep and 5cm apart. Sow short rows about two weeks apart for a succession of fresh leaves over winter.'

Learning how to grow spinach in a pot is an easy way to grow the leaves, or sow seeds directly in a vegetable bed.

Where to buy spinach seeds:

Suttons: sow spinach 'Rubino F1' seeds for fast-growing leaves packed with antioxidants.

sow spinach 'Rubino F1' seeds for fast-growing leaves packed with antioxidants. B&Q: try spinach 'Perpetual' seeds for fresh greens through the winter.

Angela Slater Social Links Navigation Gardening expert at Hayes Garden World Angela holds a degree in Conservation and Land Management and has had an active interest in gardening since the age of six, helping her father out in the garden while he grew his own vegetables. She now owns a smallholding where she grows a selection of vegetables and soft fruit. Angela has worked for Hayes for 33 years and has produced content for many national, lifestyle and garden trade publications.

2. Rocket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on our list of what to plant in August is another leafy green. Like lettuce, rocket is one of the best vegetables to grow in pots, and sowing now can reward you with pickings later this year.

'Like spinach, rocket is a cool-season crop that can be sown in August for a late autumn or winter harvest,' says Tim from Raby Castle. 'Planting it now ensures a fresh supply of greens during the colder months.'

Where to buy rocket seeds:

Amazon: take your pick from a huge range of rocket seeds.

take your pick from a huge range of rocket seeds. Thompson & Morgan: rocket seeds available in lots of different varieties.

3. Spring cabbages

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the name, early August is the perfect time to sow spring cabbages for early harvests next year. If you're wondering what vegetables grow in winter, you'll want to start preparing to grow this vegetable now.

'The key to success with spring cabbage is to sow them just at the right time,' says Annelise Brilli, horticultural expert at Thompson & Morgan. 'Sow them too early and they may bolt. Sow them too late and they will not be big enough to get through the winter.

'Sow them from late July to early August, sowing earlier in colder areas and later in southern England. Putting cloches on your cabbages too early can also result in premature bolting, so delay until the winter cold properly arrives.'

Where to buy spring cabbage seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: sow cabbage 'Durham Early' seeds this month.

4. Radishes

(Image credit: Getty)

Radishes are one of the best fast-growing vegetables to add to your garden, especially if you're looking to fill gaps left by freshly harvested plants.

'Radishes only take one month from sowing to harvest, depending on the growing condition and variety,' says Chi Chi Dunford, head gardener at Sculpture by the Lakes.

'Water them well to keep them tender and juicy. Plant them around 15cm apart to ensure each one gets plenty of space to grow.'

Radishes can be enjoyed in so many different ways, so we asked Ruth Tebby, seasonality expert from Jamie Oliver, for her serving suggestions. 'If you’ve grown radishes to enjoy over winter, dip these raw, leaves and all – I love the spicy bitterness of radish leaves – into an oozy baked Camembert, a blue cheese or whipped feta dip, or anchoïade (a punchy anchovy mayonnaise).'

Where to buy radish seeds:

Suttons: take your pick from a wide selection of radish seeds.

take your pick from a wide selection of radish seeds. Dobies: Choose from more than 15 different radish seed varieties.

Chi Chi Dunford Chi Chi Dunford is the head kitchen gardener at Dorchester’s Sculpture by the Lakes, an internationally accredited botanic garden. Chi Chi joined the team in 2022 and manages the park’s quarter-acre allotment, growing fresh, seasonal produce which is used in the on-site café – the Makers Yard Kitchen. Chi Chi has a bachelor’s degree in forestry and resource conservation from National Taiwan University. She was also trained as a biodynamic gardener in 2008 and is currently taking an RHS level 3 diploma.

5. Swiss chard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swiss chard is among the most vibrant vegetables you'll find in a garden, and there's still time to make sowings before the colder weather arrives. It's also one of the best drought-tolerant vegetables you can grow, so it's the perfect option for the hot weather we've been having recently.

'Swiss chard can be sown in August for a crop in autumn and early winter,' says Angela from Hayes Garden World. 'Sow it in a vegetable bed about 1cm deep and 10cm apart. It likes fertile moisture retentive soil so I'd recommend incorporating some well-rotted farmyard manure and then raking to a fine tilth before sowing.

'Sowing a small amount at fortnightly intervals will give you a continuous supply.'

Where to buy Swiss chard seeds:

Suttons: choose from Swiss chard seeds or plug plants.

choose from Swiss chard seeds or plug plants. Amazon: take your pick from a huge selection of Swiss chard seeds.

6. Strawberries

(Image credit: Getty)

Though it's too late to sow strawberries, you can still plant the runners this month to get a headstart on the next growing season. Whether you're wondering how to grow strawberries in pots or simply want to add some edimentals to your garden borders, there are countless reasons to grow your own strawberries.

'Strawberries prefer well-drained soil, rich in organic matter,' says Morris Hankinson, founder of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Choose a location that receives full sun and, if possible, plant strawberries in raised beds to improve drainage and prevent waterlogging.'

'Plant strawberry runners 30–45 cm apart, with rows about 60 cm apart. This gives them enough space to grow and spread. Water thoroughly after planting to help the roots establish.'

Where to buy strawberry plants:

Crocus: choose from a selection of strawberry plants.

choose from a selection of strawberry plants. B&Q: a wide range of strawberry plants are still available to buy this month.

Best flowers to grow in August

There are countless flowering plants to grow in August, but we're covering a few you can plant this month.

1. Marigolds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These bold flowers are part of various companion planting ideas thanks to their ability to lure beneficial insects like ladybirds to your garden.

'Marigolds are fast-growing annuals that can be sown in August for a vibrant display in late summer and early autumn,' says Tim from Raby Castle. 'They are easy to grow and provide long-lasting colour.'

Where to buy marigold seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: take your pick from this wide range of marigold seeds.

take your pick from this wide range of marigold seeds. Amazon: more marigold seeds to choose from.

2. Poppies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poppies are popular in many cottage garden ideas, and sowing them this month can help you prepare for next year's displays.

'You can sow hardy annual poppy seeds in August to give you a head start on the following spring,' says Angela from Hayes Garden World.

'Rake the soil to a fine tilth and sow thinly. There's no need to cover with soil – simply press the seeds lightly into the soil. Water with a fine rose on your can in order to avoid redistributing the seed.'

Where to buy poppy seeds:

J Parker's: various poppy seeds to stock your seed tin with.

various poppy seeds to stock your seed tin with. Sarah Raven: poppy seeds for blooms that come in an array of colours.

3. Larkspur

(Image credit: Getty)

Larkspur, also known as delphiniums, produce stunning flower spikes throughout the summer. Hardy varieties can be sown now for early blooms next summer.

'Planting larkspur in August allows the seedlings to establish before winter sets in,' says Tim from Raby Castle.

Delphiniums are one of many plants that slugs love, though, so make sure you consider how to get rid of slugs naturally to minimise damage.

Where to buy larkspur seeds:

Sarah Raven: grow beautiful blooms by sowing these larkspur seeds.

grow beautiful blooms by sowing these larkspur seeds. Suttons: we love these 'Little Rocket Mix' seeds.

4. Cornflowers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cornflowers are the perfect option if you're looking for wildflower garden ideas, and sowing these hardy annuals this month can provide your garden with early blooms next year.

'Cornflowers can be sown in late summer to give them a head start next spring,' says Angela from Hayes Garden World. 'Just make sure they are hardy varieties which are able to withstand the cold winter temperatures.'

Where to buy cornflower seeds:

Crocus: add these classic cornflower seeds to your garden.

add these classic cornflower seeds to your garden. Amazon: choose from a range of cornflower seeds.

FAQs

What is the best thing to plant in August?

'Any crop that tends to bolt in hot weather makes a good choice for August sowing,' says Annelise from Thompson & Morgan. 'The seeds will germinate rapidly, then grow more slowly as the weather cools in autumn.

'If you have moisture-retentive soil, pak choi is an ideal candidate. This fast-grower is perfect for following earlier crops of peas, broad beans and early potatoes.'

Can I sow peas in August in the UK?

August is a little too late to sow peas in the UK. However, with a little luck and protection, late crops are still possible in milder conditions.

'In the UK, peas are generally sown in the spring for an early summer harvest,' says Tim from Raby Castle. 'Sowing peas in August might be challenging as the weather starts to cool down, and the plants may not mature before the first frosts. However, if you have a sheltered spot and can protect the young plants from cold weather, you may have success with a late crop of peas.'

Now you know what to plant in August, you can make the most of the end of the summer.