Is it worth buying a patio heater? Here's why it could help you make the most of your garden (all year round!)

You’ve probably noticed patio heaters in pub gardens and outdoor restaurants, keeping guests warm and cosy whatever the weather. But is it worth buying a patio heater for your garden?

Well, there’s plenty to love about them. With one of the best patio heaters on-side, you could be spending a lot more time outdoors — no more heading inside when the sun goes down and the air starts to chill.

We've weighed the pros and cons to help you decide whether a patio heater is worth the investment.

The pros

1. It'll help you spend more time outdoors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

If you want to spend as much time outdoors as you can this year, a patio heater is a great piece of kit to have on-side. Whether you opt for an electric or gas patio heater, it’ll provide enough heat to keep you warm before temperatures rise in spring and summer.

‘A patio heater is a worthwhile investment for anyone who enjoys outdoor living year-round,’ says Alex Bridgman, CEO at Bridgman. ‘It extends the use of your garden or terrace beyond the summer months, creating a warm and inviting space even as temperatures drop.

‘When paired with thoughtful seating arrangements and some wind protection, it will ensure your outdoor space remains a welcoming retreat, whatever the weather.’

2. It creates a cosy atmosphere

(Image credit: Future / Rachel Ogden)

Warmth isn’t the only benefit patio heaters offer — they can create a cosy ambience, too, perfect for evening gatherings and alfresco dining.

‘Not only do patio heaters keep you warm, but the glow from the light can also help create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere,’ agrees garden design expert Sam Stevens from Pergolux UK.

You’ll just need to be aware of the worst places to put a patio heater to avoid any fire or safety hazards — and there are plenty of other patio heater mistakes to watch out for, too.

The cons

1. A larger patio is more difficult to heat

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose A. Bernat Bacete)

If you have a larger garden, one patio heater might not be enough to cover the whole area.

‘If your outdoor area spans a large space, you may need multiple heaters to get the job done,’ says Sam.

This can be a more expensive way of heating an outdoor space — and then you’ll need to consider running costs.

2. They can be costly

(Image credit: Getty Images/Corinna71)

You’re probably wondering whether patio heaters are expensive to run, and the answer really depends on the model. Some products are more energy-efficient than others, so it’s important to double-check the product details before buying — just so you know what you’re getting into.

You could always opt for a firepit instead — but you’ll need to consider upfront costs, as well as those for firewood or charcoal.

You’ll also need to take maintenance time into account. ‘Regular cleaning and maintenance are essential for peak performance,’ says Joanna Humphreys, stove specialist at Direct Stoves.

That said, most models are simple to clean — just check the manufacturer’s manual to make sure you’re doing it correctly.

So, it all comes down to how much time you want to spend in the garden, the size of your patio, and your budget.

If you’re hoping to enjoy a warm, cosy ambience, patio heaters are very much worth the investment — they’re the ultimate addition to outdoor gatherings in all seasons.

If you're convinced, here are some of our favourite models: