Teddy bedding, step aside! Next’s adorable robin fleece bedding set is the cosiest I’ve seen – it will keep you warm well into 2026

One of the redeeming features of chilly weather is that it allows you to snuggle up in warm, cosy bedding, and I’ve just found the cutest set at Next. Their White Christmas Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (£50) is easily the most adorable set I’ve seen all winter, and it will keep you warm well into 2026.

If you’ve been wondering where to buy bedding this winter, I’d recommend keeping Next on your radar as the brand has dropped a huge range of stunning wintery designs. Plus, with many made from warm, fluffy fleece material, it feels like perfect timing since the temperatures have plummeted.

But the design I’m most taken with is easily the robins. A homage to the UK’s favourite bird (according to the RSPB ), this bedding set is the perfect gift for yourself this winter.

Next White Christmas Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £50 at M&S This bedding set looks like robins hopping through the snow, and I'm sure you'll agree it is an adorable image. This is soft and cosy, perfect for chilly winter nights.

Robins, also affectionately known as the gardener's friend, are a welcome and delightful sight on a dreary winter’s day. It’s easy to see why so many of us want to know how to attract robins to our gardens, but I say: why stop there?

Next’s White Christmas Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set introduces this cheerful bird to your bedroom ideas in the most charming way. The bedding set could easily pass as a canvas, as it depicts little embroidered robins making footprints in the snowy white fleece material. This gives the bedding set a 3D element that makes it a standout in my opinion.

I’m also very intrigued by the fleece material used to make the bedding set. I’m no stranger to using brushed cotton bedding or fluffy bedding - Dunelm’s cult Teddy Duvet Cover and Pillow Case Set in Cream (£22) is currently on my bed- to keep warm during the winter. And I have to say, I believe fleece bedding will do the job just as effectively. After all, it's always a trusty fleece I reach for when bracing the cold.

Next describes the soft, fluffy fleece material they use as feeling like being ‘wrapped in a warm hug on a chilly evening.’ Although the set currently only has one review, it is a five-star rating.

(Image credit: Next)

‘I bought this new xmas bedding and it's the best. It is the warmest and most snuggly teddy duvet and pillow case. It also looks so Christmasy,’ it says.

To save you the hassle, I’ve reviewed the reviews of Next’s other fleece bedding sets, and one thing seems to ring true - it’s soft, snuggly and warm.

‘Superb. Beautiful design, super soft and snuggly, washes well. Love it,’ said one, commenting on the Red Check Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (from £25) .

'This is a lovely, soft and comfortable duvet cover, and my daughter loves it. Washes well. Keeps you warm and snug on the colder nights,' another said of the Natural Bertie and Moose Christmas Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (From £25).

Amongst the beautiful styles, the robins are without doubt my favourite. However, the rest of the collection is too good to miss, so I’ve rounded up a few more styles to shop.

Next White Fleece Rosie the Rabbit Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £50 at Next They have bunnies, too! This beautiful design nails the winter bedding look without appearing too festive - meaning you can use it well into the new year. Next Red Check Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £25 at Next Tartan is having a real moment this winter. The heritage print is perfect for the season, while it's cosy fleece material will keep you nice and toasty at night. Next Natural Bertie and Moose Christmas Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £25 at Next If you love Christmas bedding, it doesn't get much for festive than this. Featuring Bertie Bear and his moose friend, it's a stylish bedding set for the whole family.

Investing in some decent fleece bedding will not only keep you warm this winter, but put a smile on your face, too, every time you look at the gaggle of robins hopping over your bedspread.