Looking for the perfect gift can be tricky, but if you’re shopping for a gardener or bird lover, a smart bird feeder with a built-in camera could be the perfect present. And right now, the Bird Buddy PRO Camera Bird Feeder is on sale at Currys .

For many of us, attracting birds to our gardens is a must. Not only do they contribute to a healthy and thriving wildlife garden , but they are also a joy to watch and listen to. While a bird feeder is something many of us already have hanging in our gardens, smart bird feeders are gaining popularity, and it’s easy to see why.

Smart bird feeders, such as the Bird Buddy Pro, feature a built-in camera with app connectivity so you can watch your garden birds up close, without disturbing them. While undeniably expensive, many of these clever feeders are on sale right now, so if you're looking for a gift for a loved one or even yourself, now is the time to shop.

BIRD BUDDY Bird Buddy 2.0 Smart Camera Bird Feeder With Solar Roof - Blue Was £249, now £195 at Currys This clever feeder connects to an app on your phone so you can watch birds as they visit your garden. It even has handy features that helps you identify species and spot when a bird is in need.

If you’ve taken the time to learn how to attract robins , plant bird-friendly shrubs or understand what and when to feed birds , a smart bird feeder allows you to watch the fruits of your labour.

There are many different types of smart bird feeders available on the market, but one that consistently receives rave reviews is the Bird Buddy Pro (also on sale at John Lewis) . At full price, it is £249, which for a bird feeder is undisputedly expensive. But right now it is reduced to £195 at both John Lewis and Currys, saving you £54.

The Bird Buddy Pro allows you to capture photos and videos of local birds, and you’ll receive instant alerts via an app on your phone. Each photo is added to a global database, which helps researchers monitor bird populations and migration patterns. Given that birds are sadly in decline in the UK, according to the RSPB , this is an important feature that can aid in global conservation.

The built-in camera is AI-powered, producing stunning 2K imagery. You can expect to receive high-quality images and videos, and there is even a slow-motion setting. It’s also powered by a solar power panel on the roof of the feeder, so you don’t have to worry about cables or batteries.

The app also works to make bird watching more interactive, too. You can assign names to the birds that regularly visit your feeder, and ‘collect’ different bird species. The app sends ‘daily hints’ to your phone, where you can learn more about different birds, and you’ll receive a virtual postcard if you miss a visit.

Some features will benefit your visiting birds as well as you. You’ll receive ‘Bird Care Alerts’ if the camera detects a bird is in need, and it will provide you with guidance on how you can help. There is also a ‘Pet Alert’ feature, which will notify you when curious cats are spotted near the feeder.

Reviews also mention that you post your pictures on the app, allowing users to see images of birds from around the world.

‘I've been using this bird feeder for a few weeks now, and it has far exceeded my expectations. The size is just right—it holds a generous amount of seed, so I'm not constantly refilling, but it's still compact enough to hang without looking bulky. The build quality feels sturdy and durable, and the design is really attractive. It adds a nice touch, blending in naturally with the garden,’ said one review.

‘What really sets this bird feeder apart is the companion app. The feeder has a small built-in camera, and through the app, I can actually see which birds are visiting in real time. It gives me notifications when the battery level is low, so I know when to charge. The app also has a bird identification feature, which has been fun and educational—it helps me learn more about the species that stop by.’

Reviews do mention that the feeder needs to be charged via a USB when it first arrives, but afterwards, the solar charge is sufficient. It does rely on WiFi to connect to your phone, with some reviews mentioning that they have positioned it close to their home as a result.

I can appreciate that this bird feeder is very expensive. So, I’ve managed to track down a few more, well-rated alternatives that will also film and photograph your visiting garden birds.

Rkdely Bird Feeder With Camera Was £49.99, now £39.49 at Amazon This smart bird feeder is also solar powered. It doesn't produce as high-quality video as the Bird Buddy, but it captures 1080p video to a memory card, which you can then transfer to your computer, making it a solid, affordable alternative. BIRDFY Birdfy Ebony Lite Smart Bird House With Camera and Solar Panel Was £109.99, now £94.99 at Currys This adorable birdhouse allows you to keep an eye on your nesting birds. It has AI technology which detects key behaviours, while the 1080p FHD camera captures all the nesting action. BIRDFY BIRDFY SMART FEEDER EBONY LITE £129.99 at B&Q A cheaper alternative to the Bird Buddy Pro, this smart feeder offers instant notifications and 2-way audio to listen in or deter unwanted visitors like squirrels. It's made from eco-friendly materials to blend into your surroundings, has night vision and AI technology that can identify over 6,000 bird species.

I love watching and listening to my local birds, so I can definitely see the merit in investing in this clever, interactive feeder. Would you make the investment?