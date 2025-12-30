I earned serious brownie points as a big sister this Christmas after I gifted my plant-obsessed younger sibling a set of Tinkling Toadstools (£11.25 at Amazon) , and they look so good IRL, I couldn’t not share the love further.

These ceramic toadstools are essentially ornamental wind chimes that are perfect for adding a splash of whimsy to your garden ideas . In fact, they’re so pretty and affordable, I can’t help but smugly pat myself on the back for such successful Christmas shopping.

Christmas may be behind us, but I think Tinkling Toadstools are a good enough reason to treat yourself to just one more pressie as we head into the new year. Here’s why.

HH Home Hut Tinkling Ceramic Toadstools £11.25 at Amazon These softer colours will suit any garden style. They're whimsical and natural - perfect for cottage gardens. HH Home Hut Tinkling Ceramic Toadstools £11.25 at Amazon This is the colourway I picked up for my sister. They're playful, pretty and look just as good in person.

I love buying presents for my little sister. She’s got such cool taste as well as being plant obsessed, which means when shopping for Christmas and her birthday, I often stumble across really cool homeware and garden finds.

My siblings and I don’t like to spend loads of money on each other, which can mean lots of hours spent trawling for the perfect (cheap) gift. Enter, the Tinkling Toadstools.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Perfect for anyone with a wildlife or cottage garden , this whimsical set includes three ceramic toadstools that slot easily into your raised beds or soil. Choose from two colourways - a selection of pink and purple or a more traditional red and sage green set.

The heads of the toadstools are smooth and glazed, giving them a beautiful, polished look. These slot perfectly fit onto the ‘legs’, which are sturdy and made from high-quality ceramics.

I’d first spotted the toadstools on TikTok before dedicating my afternoon to tracking them down online. I think I’d even searched for ‘mushroom chiming ornament’ before stumbling across the correct term, ‘tinkling toadstools.’ The toadstools had hundreds of positive reviews, but I was still a little skeptical when I ordered - they were really affordable and I’d never heard of them before, so I worried they might look tacky and gimmicky.

But unboxing them to check when they arrived, I was really impressed. The quality is excellent, and they were much taller than I expected them to be, standing at 27cm.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

According to Amazon, each toadstool is handcrafted and hand-glazed for a unique pattern by the team at HH Home Hut. They’re designed to chime gently in the breeze, creating a relaxing atmosphere in your garden.

And don’t just take my word for it, these are just a couple of the reviews the Tinkling Toadstools have received.

‘Really lovely quirky thing for the garden - looks handmade and not tacky at all,’ said buyer.

‘Love them! They look and sound great, and the colour scheme is fab. Already ordered another set,’ said another.

Tinkling Toadstools work best nestled amongst the best fairy tale plants for a romantic yet kitsch look. Garden ornaments, as you well know, are perfect for giving your garden space a little extra visual interest and personality - and this year, mushroom decor has been a trend in its own right.

Now I just wish I’d picked up a set for myself, too. What about you?