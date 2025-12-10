Lidl is selling the cutest Cath Kidston pet beds for under £20 – they're £30 cheaper than the Amazon version, so you'll have to be quick

In these cold winter months, there is no better feeling than snuggling down under the covers and getting cosy in bed. And believe it or not, we’re not the only ones who relish that moment.

Our pets, like us, love nothing more than to settle down in the evening and slumber in a warm spot. So, if you’re still searching for a low-cost Christmas gift for your furry friend, it’s time to head to the middle of Lidl because this week they’re selling the most adorable Cath Kidston pet beds.

Landing in store tomorrow (11th December), Lidl’s Cath Kidston pet beds are the perfect way to put your pet first without compromising on style. And, with three different designs up for grabs, there is something for every pet to enjoy.

As sweet as the pet beds are, it was the price that stopped me in my tracks. Starting from £19.99, Lidl’s versions are incredibly affordable compared to listings of the exact same bed on Amazon . So, with a £30 saving up for grabs, you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your paws on one of the plush designs.

The honeybee design with a plush teddy bear lining is perfect for injecting some sunshine yellow into your home this winter. But the floral option is a personal favourite of mine. After all, it’s the pattern Cath Kidston is known best for, and it’s perfect if you’re looking to carry the modern country aesthetic throughout your home.

And it’s not just traditional dog beds on offer. Lidl are also selling three different igloos for your pet to cocoon in, as well as sofa covers. The correct answer to the ‘should you let your dog on the sofa’ debate will differ between households, but I think these decorative sofa covers are a genius idea if you still want your furry friend to keep you company on the sofa, without the hassle of shedding hair and muddy paw prints.

The pet beds launch this week and are available in stores only. And remember, once they’re gone, they’re gone. So, if you’re local to a Lidl and want to spoil your pooch this Christmas, I suggest you make a trip before it’s too late.