This is the one place you're forgetting to clean before Christmas – and it's probably teeming with germs

In the run-up to Christmas, most of us go around the house blitzing the obvious places to deep clean, like the communal areas, kitchen, guest bathroom if you have one, the spare room, the oven if you can bear it and maybe even the skirting boards if you are at a loose end at the end of all that.

However, there are high-traffic hotspots that are regularly overlooked when completing your Christmas cleaning jobs... your light switches (and your door knobs too). And after speaking to a number of cleaning experts, it's safe to say they're quietly harbouring more germs than you think.

With seasonal viruses, winter colds and flu season well and truly kicking off, plus the whole family piling into one space over Christmas, these tiny touchpoints become some of the dirtiest surfaces in your home. The good news is, it won't take long to give them a once-over, according to the experts.

Alex Rorrison-Leech, cleaning expert at Marigold, explains, 'It seems it's not just us socialising at this time of year, it's also a popular time for bugs to make the rounds.'

'Often overlooked, doorknobs and light switches are touched day in and day out and can be breeding grounds for bacteria. Remember these high-contact areas deserve attention too!'

And Lynsey Crombie, a.k.a. Lynsey Queen of Clean and This Morning's resident expert, concurs, 'These little hotspots are touched constantly but rarely cleaned.'

All the more reason to give them a deep clean before a big gathering such as Christmas. So what's the best way to clean these areas effectively?

The best way to clean light switches and door handles

Lynsey recommends giving them a quick wipe with a disinfectant spray, like Zoflora's multipurpose disinfectant spray, £2.99 from Amazon (I love the Midnight Blooms fragrance but Winter Spice will add a festive scent), which keeps germs at bay, but she advises to 'spray the cloth, not the fixture, to save any damage to the paint around the handle or light switch.'

Alex also promotes the use of a damp Marigold Let It Shine! Microfibre Cloth, £5.29 at Amazon, so, 'you can make these high-contact areas shine while removing over 99% of bacteria with just water.'

And a simple wipe-down once a week during December is enough to keep things less germy.

Where to target

Think about the areas where guests will interact the most, and you'll probably find they're also the areas you'll notice look a little grubbier. And they're usually the light switches and door knobs in high-traffic areas.

Here are the places to target:

Front door handle

Light switches downstairs and in the upstairs bathroom

Kitchen cupboard knobs

Banister rails and newel posts

Fridge and microwave handles

Remote controls

So, if you're doing a pre-festive clean, make sure you don't overlook these touchpoints. They may be small, but they're mighty when it comes to bacteria.

And a 30-second wipe might save you a whole lot of winter sniffles. After all, nobody wants to get poorly over Christmas!