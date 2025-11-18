These 7 beautiful winter-flowering house plants will add festive colour and cheer to your home when it’s grey and gloomy outside

The colder weather might keep us from getting outside as much as we’d like right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get our gardening fix indoors. There are some fabulous winter-flowering indoor plants that can really brighten things up inside the house and by getting started now they can be enjoyed all through winter.

Aside from bringing some much-needed colour when it’s grey and gloomy outside, the benefits of the best christmas houseplants are plentiful. They can improve air quality, help reduce stress, combat cabin fever and are a brilliant mood-booster too.

‘As the days get shorter and we spend more time indoors, plants that bloom in winter bring a lovely, uplifting connection to nature,’ says Keira Kay, plant expert at Bloom & Wild. ‘There are some gorgeous indoor showstoppers that will brighten up your home and bring you joy throughout the cooler months, and all that’s required is a little extra TLC to keep them blooming and looking beautiful.’

1. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘One of my favourite winter indoor plants is cyclamen,’ says Keira. ‘Cyclamen bring a vibrant pop of colour to brighten up grey winter days, with flowers that stand elegantly above the heart-shaped leaves.’

‘To help cyclamen thrive indoors, keep it in a cool, bright spot, such as a windowsill away from a harsh radiator. You can check the topsoil with your finger to feel how moist it is. Wait until the top couple of inches feel nearly dry before giving it a drink to prevent overwatering. And aim to water the plant from below the leaves to prevent liquid getting on stems and leaves which can cause rot.’

To keep cyclamen going from year to year, you’ll need to reduce watering over the summer period so that it goes dormant, before re-starting watering in early autumn.

Where to buy cyclamen:

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bloom & Wild: Complete with planter, add a pop of colour with The Seasonal Cyclamen, £35.

Complete with planter, add a pop of colour with The Seasonal Cyclamen, £35. Gardening Express: Or buy individual plants like these delicate looking Snowy White Cyclamen Plants, from £3.99 each.

2. Peace lily

(Image credit: Alamy)

‘As the holiday season approaches and calendars begin to fill up, low-maintenance easy-care plants are ideal companions for the busy winter months,’ says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘With their elegant white blooms and glossy green leaves, peace lillies, are not only easy to care for but also help purify the air.’

‘Keeping soil moist, removing wilted or dead leaves once a week, and spraying a gentle mist of water once a week is all that peace lillies need to thrive, especially in a warm, steamy bathroom. So, while you unwind in a cosy bath, your plant will be happily flourishing by your side.’

‘If the leaves of your peace lily start to droop, step in and check if it's thirsty as a good drink will quickly sort the problem. If you know you’re watering like a pro, but your peace lily is suffering then it might be the water. They are particularly sensitive to fluoride found in tap water and you might need to consider using filtered water instead, at room temperature is best.’

Where to buy peace lillies:

Flying Flowers: Gift yourself or a friend the gorgeous Serene Peace Lily, £27.

Gift yourself or a friend the gorgeous Serene Peace Lily, £27. Amazon: Or try this variety in a range of sizes - Spathiphyllum 'Peace Lily' from £8.48 each.

3. African violet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘With its soft, heart-shaped leaves, the African violet can thrive throughout winter and well into spring, provided it’s given the right care,’ says Shelley. ‘Keep it away from windowsills, only water when it's dried out, and avoid getting water on its fuzzy foliage, and you’ll be rewarded with beautiful purple blooms that bring a touch of spring to your home, even on the darkest, coldest days.’

When it comes to how to care for houseplants over winter, with the right growing conditions, African violets can flower non-stop for months on end. While they dislike dry air, they shouldn’t be misted (as it can mark the leaves) so standing the pot in a saucer of damp gravel will provide the plant with moisture without getting the roots or leaves too wet.

Where to buy African violets:

Primrose: Try this stunner in a dark purple colouring Saintpaulia Top Dark Blue, from £7.99.

Try this stunner in a dark purple colouring Saintpaulia Top Dark Blue, from £7.99. Houseplant.co.uk: Or go for this super-pretty pink variety African Violet Blush, from £12.99.

4. Snowy orchid

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘Orchids are a beautifully elegant choice for winter, and this variety's snowy white blooms will bring a touch of magical sophistication to any room,’ says Keira. ‘Give it a spot with plenty of natural light, out of draughts and avoid placing directly above a radiator.’

‘When it comes to how to care for orchids and watering advice, your orchid's visible roots are your best guide,’ adds Keira. ‘If they look silver and dry, it's thirsty, but if the roots are green, then you can hold off for a few days. To water, stand the pot in a bowl of room temperature water for a short time to soak up what it needs, and then remove it to prevent the bark mix from becoming waterlogged.’

Using a specialist, orchid potting mix is always advised, which will be free-draining to ensure proper aeration for the roots and often contains a mix of bark, perlite and sphagnum moss or coconut coir.

Where to buy snowy orchids:

Bloom & Wild : Complete with a glam gold rimmed glass vase, go for The Snowy Orchid, £42.

Complete with a glam gold rimmed glass vase, go for The Snowy Orchid, £42. Patch Plants Or try the equally stunning Lara - Boquetto Sensation orchid, £30.

5. Stephanotis

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘The stephanotis is a wonderfully fragrant plant, sometimes called the Madagascar jasmine, and it will fill your home with a subtle, sweet scent. Its glossy green leaves and delicate white flowers make it a perfect, long-lasting addition to a warm, brightly lit room,’ says Keira. ‘Stephanotis is a vine and is often sold trained over a wire hoop, like our Stephanotis Hoop, with the flowers appearing along the length of the stems.’

Stephanotis prefers a bright spot, out of direct sunlight and somewhere humid like a conservatory or bathroom, although over the winter months it should be put somewhere cooler (it needs a minimum temperature of 13°C).

Where to buy stephanotis:

6. Christmas cactus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘The Christmas cactus is a must-have festive favourite, famed for its easy care and long-lasting, brightly coloured blooms that arrive just in time for the holidays,’ says Keira. ‘As a tropical plant, it loves humidity - I recommend using a pebble tray or humidifier instead of misting, as too much moisture can cause rot. A common Christmas cactus problem is root decay (as its foliage holds water) so only water it every two to three weeks during winter, increasing slightly when it is in flower.’

Christmas cacti are available to buy in the festive run-up, when they will usually be in flower so make a lovely Christmas gift. Choose one that has plenty of buds rather than a plant in full flower, so that the blooms will last for longer. When not in flower, the long, flat segmented stems cascade down so they can still look lovely on a windowsill or in a hanging planter.

Where to buy Christmas cactus:

7. Narcissus, crocus, and muscari bulbs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Many people assume that bulbs only bloom during the warmer, sunnier months, but it’s actually possible to coax them out of dormancy early and enjoy a colourful display as soon as January,’ says Shelley.

‘By bringing spring bulbs indoors, like narcissus, crocuses and muscari, the warmth of your home can encourage them to wake up and flower ahead of schedule. For best results, plant the bulbs in an outdoor pot with good drainage and compost, set it on an old plate, keep the soil slightly moist, and simply sit back and watch them grow.’

Where to buy narcissus, crocus, and muscari bulbs:

Shop for indoor planters

Will you be brightening up your home with a winter-flowering indoor plant? Will you choose one of these plants or do you have your own favourite?