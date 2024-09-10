The 6 best spring bulbs for shade to plant now, according to garden pros

If you're not blessed with a south-facing garden, there's no need to resign yourself to a lacklustre outdoor space come the new year. Instead, do a spot of research on the best spring bulbs for shade to plant now and you'll be blessed with a tranquil spot filled with beauty and colour.

That's right; it's easy to transform your north-facing garden into a springtime paradise, so long as you set to work ahead of time. Because, yes, knowing when to plant spring bulbs is every bit as important as knowing how to plant them.

From daffodils to grape hyacinths, garden beds to perfect pots, we promise you don't need full sun to make your dreams for your 2025 garden a reality...

Spring bulbs for shade to plant now

September is upon us, which means it's high time we started planting our spring bulbs for shady spots – ideally before that all- important autumn date and its big weather shift rolls around.

Here are the shade-loving springtime blooms worth investing in...

1. Snowdrops

(Image credit: Polly Eltes Photography/Future PLC)

You might associate them with winter, but learning how to plant snowdrop bulbs is a surefire way to add some much-needed colour to your garden come early spring.

'These dainty white flowers are among the first to bloom in late winter or early spring, often making their debut before many trees and shrubs have even fully leafed out,' promises Charles Carr, Head of Nurseries at Hillier Garden Centres.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'This early appearance allows them to soak up the precious light available during those still-dark months. Snowdrops, with their roots in natural woodlands, are perfectly at home in low-light conditions. They thrive in shady spots under trees or in areas where other plants might struggle due to a lack of sunlight.'

Where to buy snowdrop bulbs:

B&Q : buy a pack of 25 classic snowdrop bulbs

: buy a pack of 25 classic snowdrop bulbs Sarah Raven : bulk buy your snowdrop bulbs in packs of 50 or 100

: bulk buy your snowdrop bulbs in packs of 50 or 100 Amazon: snap up your snowdrop bulbs with Next Day Delivery if you're keen to get started right away

2. English bluebells

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

If you have a darker garden than most, you'll want to learn how to plant bluebells as they're easily some of the best spring bulbs for shade to plant now.

'English bluebells can bring a woodland vibe to a garden and can be planted in shady and dappled area, just like where you would find them in a forest,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Charles agrees, adding that 'bluebells are unbeatable'.

'Their nodding blue flowers create a magical carpet under trees and shrubs,' he says. 'Bluebells like a bit of shade and a well-drained soil, so plant them in September for a breathtaking display come spring. They’ll slowly spread and create a dreamy, blue-hued haven.'

Where to buy bluebell bulbs:

Crocus : an array of bluebell bulbs and bare roots

: an array of bluebell bulbs and bare roots Sarah Raven : buy your bluebell bulbs in bulk for larger spaces

: buy your bluebell bulbs in bulk for larger spaces Etsy: pick up your bluebell bulbs here and support small businesses in the process

3. Narcissus

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nicola Stocken)

The undisputed bloom of the season, you'd best believe that narcissus (aka daffodil bulbs) are counted among the best spring bulbs for shade to plant now.

'Narcissus are ideal for partially shaded areas of your garden,' says Charles, noting that 'their bright, cheerful blooms can still shine beautifully even with a bit of shade, adding a splash of colour where sunlight is limited'.

'Look for early bloomers like ‘Tête-à-Tête’ for a touch of spring cheer that will brighten even the shadiest corners of your garden,' he adds.

Where to buy narcissus bulbs:

4. Crocuses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An oldie but a goodie, crocuses are absolutely one of the nest spring bulbs for shade to plant now!

'Crocuses are a versatile option that can brighten up shady areas with their vibrant hues. While they typically prefer more sun, many varieties can tolerate light shade, especially if they get a bit of morning sun,' says Charles.

'Choose from classics like ‘Jeanne d’Arc’ for pristine white blooms or ‘Blue Marlin’ for a touch of purple. Their cheerful flowers will add a splash of colour.'

Morris agrees, noting that, 'if you have a shady area under a tree, crocus bulbs can save the day'.

'Plant them in groups during autumn and the flowers will bring some lovely spring colour next year,' he adds.

Where to buy crocus bulbs:

Sarah Raven : a wide selection of spring bulbs to browse

: a wide selection of spring bulbs to browse Crocus : try the aforementioned Crocus 'Jeanne d'Arc' bulbs

: try the aforementioned Crocus 'Jeanne d'Arc' bulbs Thompson & Morgan: give the Crocus 'Bicolour Collection' a go

5 & 6: Grape hyacinths and glory-of-the-snow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With their sweet blue blooms and delicate appearance, grape hyacinths and glory-of-the-snow are counted among the best spring bulbs for shade to plant now, particularly in container gardens.

'Planting muscari (grape hyacinths) and chionodoxa (glory-of-the-snow) in containers placed in a shady or dappled shade area in the garden will provide a stunning spring display full of blue and white colour,' says Morris.

Where to buy grape hyacinth and glory-of-the-snow bulbs:

FAQs

Which spring bulbs do well in shade?

There are plenty of spring bulbs that do well in shade, including snowdrops, bluebells, grape hyacinths, glory-of-the-snow, crocuses, and narcissi.

For something a little different, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries suggests planting lily of the valley, too.

'Convallaria majalis (Lily of the Valley) aren’t strictly bulbs, they are rhizomes which grow the same way so when they arrive, these will probably already have some roots,' he says.

'Lily of the Valley is a beautiful spring flowering plant that tolerates sun to full shade and looks wonderful in a vase of flowers.'

What spring bulbs to plant now?

While there are plenty of spring bulbs to plant now, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries says snowdrops are ideal if you're looking for that first flush of spring in your outdoor space.

'Snowdrops grow well in shade and underneath other plants, he says. 'Plant bulbs now in shade to dappled shady areas either in the ground or in pots and containers along with other flowering bulbs.'

Now that you know the best spring bulbs for shade to plant now, all you have to do is figure out which ones you'll be gracing your own garden with this year. Here's to a shady springtime paradise...