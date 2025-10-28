I’m a gardens editor who *loves* tulips – these are the 5 varieties I’ve got my eye on this year, from classic favourites to unique fringed blooms

If I had to pick a favourite spring flower, tulips might just take the lead – they’re breathtakingly beautiful in the garden, a bouquet, and a vase.

It’s almost the perfect time to plant tulip bulbs, and to celebrate, I decided to work up a list of my all-time favourite tulip varieties. Dramatic colour schemes, elegant silhouettes and unusual petal formations will always win me over, but the varieties I’ve chosen are the ones I’d recommend to any gardener, seasoned or new.

Of course, it was difficult to narrow it down to a list of just five – but below, you’ll find the tulip varieties I’m most excited to plant this year.

1. Tulip ‘Queen of Night’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rob3rt82)

Since it’s almost Halloween, I thought I’d kick off my list of the best tulip varieties with ‘Queen of Night’ tulips. Whether you’re looking to try out a moody, romantic garden scheme or a sophisticated one, these classic black tulips are an absolute must – and they’re a tough, hardy variety, which means they’re one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots and the ground.

‘Queen of Night’ tulips are late bloomers, so they won’t flower until May, but the satin-like petals are absolutely worth the wait. Plus, if you plan to plant bulbs successionally for a longer-lasting display, they're a solid late-flowering choice.

According to Crocus, where you can buy 7 Tulip ‘Queen of Night’ bulbs for £4.19, they’ll last at least a week in the vase, too.

2. Tulip ‘Queensland’

(Image credit: Getty Images / lesichkadesign)

I discovered ‘Queensland’ tulips for the first time last year, in a bouquet I bought from Lush in Oxford Street. The fringed petals blew my mind, and I don’t think I’ve ever chosen a bunch of flowers so fast.

At first glance, you wouldn’t even think they’re tulips – the fluffy double blooms remind me a bit of peonies, actually, and they’re the most beautiful shade of pink. They’re crispa tulips, which are known for their signature fringed petals, almost as though they’re lined with a border of crystalline frost.

They’re one of the best spring bulbs you can grow for cut flowers, too, because they look breathtaking in a vase as well as a garden border or pot.

You can buy a pack of six Tulip ‘Queensland’ bulbs from Gardening Express for just £3.99.

3. Tulip ‘Elegant Lady’

If you’re looking for a sophisticated take on the classic tulip shape, ‘Elegant Lady’ tulips are the way to go.

True to their name, these slender champagne blooms rock a glass flute shape with violet-tinted tips. They’ll flower from April to May, and the sturdy stems are perfect for the vase. They’re quite tall, too, reaching almost 50cm in height – so they work really well towards the back of a garden border, behind other spring bulbs.

You can buy seven Tulip ‘Elegant Lady’ bulbs for £5.39 from Crocus. Just make sure you know how deep to plant tulip bulbs for the best displays (a bulb planter can make life easier, like this Gardena bulb planter from Amazon).

4. Tulip ‘Angelique’

(Image credit: Getty Images / MHjerpe)

‘Angelique’ tulips are one of the most popular and well-loved varieties, so it simply would’ve been rude not to include them in a list of the best tulip varieties.

The bouncy rosette blooms are the most delicate shade of pale pink before opening and revealing deeper shades. If you’re looking for bulbs for scent, they carry a lovely fragrance, and they look absolutely breathtaking in a vase.

They’re a customer favourite at Thompson & Morgan, where you can buy eight Tulip ‘Angelique’ bulbs for £9.99.

5. Tulip ‘Rococo’

(Image credit: Getty Images / ValerijaP)

I couldn’t forget about parrot tulips! This tulip type is known for its showy, ruffled blooms, and I think Tulip ‘Rococo’ is one of the most striking varieties.

J. Parker’s, where you can buy 10 Tulip ‘Rococo’ bulbs for £9.99, describes this one as ‘an old soul in a bloom’, and I can see why: the huge, feathered petals and deep red hue add a touch of mystery to the garden. The flowers aren’t the only part that impresses, though – the lance-shaped foliage is bold and imposing, perfect for adding texture to a garden border.

I think all tulips are artsy in their own way, but if you’re looking to make a statement in the garden and vase, ‘Rococo’ tulips are (in my opinion) one of the very best choices!

Well, that was hard – but hopefully, you've gleaned a few ideas from my list of the best tulip varieties!