I have been practically itching with anticipation waiting for the Habitat Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp in Chrome to drop, and now that it finally has, all I can say is: go, go, go!

This is easily the piece of home decor I have been most excited about this year. Using the iconic Caliban silhouette, as well as the sleek chrome trend that is everywhere right now, you get a table lamp that will be stylish for years to come.

Dare I say it? I predict that the chrome Caliban will be a future cult classic. This is why.

Habitat Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp - Chrome £22 at Habitat

Ever since spotting the chrome Caliban table lamp in an image preview of Habitat’s upcoming homeware for SS26, I’m not lying when I say I’ve checked the website every day, waiting for it to drop.

Habitat is one of the best places to buy lamps , and I can speak for most of the Ideal Home team when I say we’re obsessed with the iconic Caliban lamp and its impressive XL version , too.

I already have the original Caliban globe light (£20) on my record player unit, and I am obsessed with it. From its trendy spherical shape to the way it emits a gorgeous, orange glow, it’s my favourite piece of home decor.

With retro chrome returning to the high street, and with it a host of stunning mid-century styles, the Caliban globe lamp is an obvious choice for a chrome upgrade. It already fits perfectly into the ‘70s revival that really took off last year, and its new chrome and glass finish takes it to the next level.

Adding a sleek, reflective element to the table lamp, the use of chrome works brilliantly to brighten a space. Its polished, mirrored finish looks modern and cool when switched off, but the table lamp will fill your home with a warm glow when turned on.

This isn’t the first chrome table lamp we’ve seen this year. From Very’s Sculptural table lamp to M&S’s chrome Colby , I am most impressed with Habitat’s. And this isn’t the only chrome look the brand is nailing right now.

It’s not a stretch to imagine that the Habitat Caliban globe lamp in chrome is a future classic. It’s super-stylish and retro and will make a statement in living rooms for years to come.