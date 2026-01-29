4 things that people with tidy kitchen cupboards always have – easy (and affordable) ways to instantly double your storage
Maximise space while minimising clutter
Like many people, my kitchen cupboards are bursting at the seams. And while stashing food, kitchenware, and appliances in these cupboards helps free up much-needed counterspace in my compact kitchen, the whole area seems to get more cluttered and chaotic as the weeks go by.
I have been taking tips from things that people with tidy kitchens always have in recent months, but I’ve always struggled with the cupboards themselves. I can guarantee that a Tupperware lid will fall out as soon as I open the cupboard door, it feels like it takes five hours to find the oregano, and removing the saucepans becomes an Olympic sport.
That’s why I decided to ask my most organised friends, family and colleagues for their tips on how they organise their kitchen cabinets - and I was surprised by how easy (and affordable) these smart storage solutions are. So, these are the things that people with tidy kitchen cupboards always have.
1. Fake shelves
Although kitchen cupboards can feel small and cramped when they’re piled full of food or cookware, it’s fair to say that most of us aren’t making the most of the space available. After all, kitchen cupboards might not be that wide, but they are tall - even if they have built-in shelves.
That’s why people with tidy kitchen cupboards always make the most of the vertical space, and our Content Editor, Holly, swears by these Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Under Shelf Drawers (£16 at Amazon) to store everything from her cleaning products to her food packets.
There are many other shelving options to suit different types of kitchen cupboards, too. You can buy tiered spice racks to add even more flavour to your food, you can buy pull-out drawers to help you reach what you need without any fuss, and if you don’t have built-in shelves in your cupboards, you can buy affordable options to fake this with ease.
2. Organiser racks
One of the (many) things I struggle with in my small kitchen is my collection of trays, food containers, and pots and pans. Sure, they’re used regularly, and there’s no way we could be without them, but they’ve always been a nightmare to store as they’re impossible to stack, and organising food containers requires patience I don’t really have.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
But that’s when I realised that kitchen organiser racks exist - and they’re extremely versatile. They’re especially helpful in storing pots and pans in a small kitchen, and they keep things organised without taking up space. In fact, using organiser racks correctly can instantly double the storage space you have for these essentials.
This Umbra Peggy Kitchen Cupboard Organiser Tray (£25 at Amazon) is particularly handy if you - like me - always seem to have rogue Tupperware boxes without their lids. It keeps everything neatly organised, and you can even rearrange the pegs so it suits larger items, like your saucepans, frying pans and their lids.
Dunelm's new fridge organisers have won me over recently, but this pan lid rack is also a must-buy. It can store and organise up to 6 pot lids, pans, chopping boards, and more.
3. Door storage
Just as door storage is one of the things that people with tidy bathrooms always have, it’s also a must in kitchen cupboards if you want to maximise space while also minimising clutter. This space is often forgotten, but can be used to make everyday essentials more accessible and keep the insides of your cupboards as tidy as possible.
Of course, you need to be careful about what you store on the doors of your kitchen cupboards, as you still need to be able to shut them, but this area is ideal for smaller, slimline items like tea towels, cooking utensils, and even the lids of your pots and pans.
These Joseph Joseph Cupboard Store - Set of 4 Pot and Pan Lid Holders (£13 at Amazon) have been one of the brand’s bestsellers for years and will ultimately let you stack your pots and pans easily as a result. Many door storage options are self-adhesive, making them ideal for renters and homeowners alike.
4. A lazy Susan
It may sound a little rogue, but a lazy Susan is one of the best ways to maintain a tidy home. And while it can be used in any room of the house, it’s particularly handy in the kitchen, and it’s even become a popular storage choice for The Great British Bake Off legend Prue Leith.
That’s because kitchen cabinets often become cluttered and messy when you have to reach all the way to the back to get what you need. When you have to stuff items at the back of the cupboards, it’s also easy to forget that they’re there - meaning you may accidentally buy more and add even more items to your already-overflowing cupboards.
And by popping essentials like your spices and oils into a lazy Susan, you can keep them all handy while also spinning it around in your cupboard to quickly find what you need. They can be a real game-changer in awkwardly shaped cupboards, too, and our Editor-in-Chief, Heather, even uses this Wooden Lazy Susan Cupboard Organiser (£17.99 at Amazon) to keep her coffee station tidy.
With these smart storage solutions at your disposal, your kitchen cupboards should be tidier than ever. But don't forget to give your hallway some TLC, too.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!