I just discovered this hack for protecting border plants when trimming hedges - and I can't believe how clever it is

Those who have hedges growing next to their garden borders will know the struggle. Every time you try to trim your hedge, the cuttings fall to the floor and crush your beloved plants. But this hedge-trimming hack solves this problem… and it’s genius.

Yes, we all know that the best hedging plants can make a huge difference to your space. But garden hedges need trimming to ensure they always look their best. To do this, you need to cut hedges at the right time (doing so at the wrong time can leave you with a hefty fine, after all) and complete this essential garden task without ruining the rest of your garden in the process.

But how do you stop the hedge cuttings from crushing your plants and breaking the stems of your beautiful flowers? Surely a tarp would just make things worse? Well, this Instagram hack has taught us that all you need is an umbrella.

Yep, when you spend time and money filling up your garden borders , the last thing you want is to crush them during your yearly hedge trimming session. And that’s exactly the conundrum that artist and content creator Theresa Gromski found herself in this year.

Thankfully, Theresa shared her genius solution on Instagram, and in her video you can see her successfully tidying up her hedges while also protecting her flower beds. And it’s safe to say that we’re impressed.

Who knew using an umbrella was all it took to protect your plants from being crushed by hedge clippings?! And when you think about it, it really does make sense - especially as you can bet your bottom dollar that everyone in the UK has at least one umbrella to hand.

With 400ft of hedges and newly planted flower beds in her garden, Theresa knew that she couldn’t simply put a tarpaulin down - something you’d typically do if you wanted to trim a box hedge or similar - or the clipping would weigh down the tarp and crush her plants in the process.

So, Theresa had to rack her brains and come up with a solution that would allow her to tidy her garden without ruining it at the same time.

She told Ideal Home, ‘I came up with the idea as previously when we cut the hedges we’d put a tarp down on the ground to catch the clippings. However, since we’ve created flower beds next to the hedges putting a tarp down was impossible as the plants and flowers would be crushed/damaged.’

‘I came up with the idea of some sort of moveable device that could be held to catch clippings, then had the brainwave of using an umbrella!’ she added.

As you can see from the video, it was extremely effective - and Theresa even wrote in her caption that her husband, who originally thought that it was a ‘bonkers idea,’ had to begrudgingly eat his words when he realised that it worked a treat.

The experts agree that Theresa has solved a common problem, too. Steve Swanborough, Gardening Expert at Henchman , says, ‘Trimming hedges can be an arduous job regardless, but when your tall shrubs tower above a delicate border of flowers, the task can become even more challenging.’

Obviously, Theresa’s option is a little unorthodox, but it definitely got the job done. And while Theresa and her husband trimmed from the top of the hedge down towards the umbrella, Tim Winstanley, Senior Brand Manager at Black + Decker suggests a different technique.

He says, ‘When trimming start from the bottom of the hedge and work your way up, this will allow you to catch falling clippings and maintain an even cut.’

Of course, something you should also consider is that this hedge-trimming umbrella hack is definitely a two-man job, as one person will need to trim the hedge while the other person holds the umbrella. But if you have a handyperson around, it’s well worth it to protect your plants.

What you'll need

FAQs

When should you not cut hedges?

In the UK, you should only trim hedges outside of bird nesting season, which runs between March and August. This isn’t just general guidance, either. According to Section 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981, it is illegal to cause harm to any nesting birds. If you’re caught cutting a hedge with nesting birds in it, you could face a hefty fine or even jail time.

What is the best thing to cut hedges with?

This largely depends on personal preference and the state of your hedge. If you have a particularly thin hedge, you could get away with using heavy-duty shears or loppers.

If you need extra assistance to cut a large, overgrown hedge, it’s probably best to use a dedicated hedge trimmer.

You should also remember to use safety equipment, such as goggles, gloves, and a ladder when trimming hedges.

So, will you be giving this hedge-trimming umbrella hack a whirl?