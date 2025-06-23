This Instagrammer made moving a garden parasol around super easy with a clever IKEA hack using a plant pot
This is how to easily make a parasol stand on wheels that also doubles as a side table for your patio
If you have a parasol in your garden or on your patio, you’ll know that moving it from point A to point B is always a struggle. Which is where this genius IKEA parasol on wheels hack comes in.
This clever and creative IKEA hack comes courtesy of Instagram influencer Erika Stübing of @herzenstimme whose reel of making this rolling parasol stand has amassed over 58,000 likes to date. And that’s not all – the design can also be used as a side table for your patio.
‘The idea behind it was I couldn't move the old stone umbrella stand alone and wanted one on wheels,’ Erika says of her inspiration. ‘I also love the function as a side table. You can remove the umbrella and use it only as a table.’
The main ingredient to this successful hack? An IKEA planter with built-in castor wheels, the PS FEJÖ self-watering plant pot which is currently on sale, available for £15, discounted from the original price of £25.
A post shared by E. Stübing (@herzenstimme)
A photo posted by on
What you'll need
- IKEA PS FEJÖ self-watering plant pot
- IKEA SNUDDA lazy susan
- Pipe, B&Q offers a wide range of pipes to choose from depending on the size of your parasol pole
- Quick-set concrete like this Blue Circle one from B&Q
- Hole saw like this one from Amazon
- Hand saw like this Draper Venom one, available at Amazon
- Parasol like this Habitat water-repellent garden parasol
How to make the parasol stand on wheels
As the country’s facing a heatwave and parasols are not only practical but also one of the biggest outdoor living trends of the season, it’s easy to see why Erika’s hack has gained so much popularity across social media.
So if you want to recreate the look, you’ll need to start by removing the self-watering orange tube that the plant pot comes with – you won’t be needing that. Then, place your pipe in the centre – you can glue it in place to make sure it stays upright as you fill the planter with quick-set concrete. Then add water and mix it in.
Next, take your SNUDDA lazy susan and make a hole in the middle using the hole saw attachment. Cut the top of the pipe to be level with the rim of the planter using a hand saw, and place the lazy susan on top.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Then all that’s left to do is place your parasol in the centre, inside the pipe, which acts as a holder. And voila! You’re done, you’ve got yourself a parasol on wheels that can also be used as a neat little side table.
I think it's the perfect easy DIY project to tackle over the weekend!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.