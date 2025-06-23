This Instagrammer made moving a garden parasol around super easy with a clever IKEA hack using a plant pot

If you have a parasol in your garden or on your patio, you’ll know that moving it from point A to point B is always a struggle. Which is where this genius IKEA parasol on wheels hack comes in.

This clever and creative IKEA hack comes courtesy of Instagram influencer Erika Stübing of @herzenstimme whose reel of making this rolling parasol stand has amassed over 58,000 likes to date. And that’s not all – the design can also be used as a side table for your patio.

‘The idea behind it was I couldn't move the old stone umbrella stand alone and wanted one on wheels,’ Erika says of her inspiration. ‘I also love the function as a side table. You can remove the umbrella and use it only as a table.’

The main ingredient to this successful hack? An IKEA planter with built-in castor wheels, the PS FEJÖ self-watering plant pot which is currently on sale, available for £15, discounted from the original price of £25.

A post shared by E. Stübing (@herzenstimme) A photo posted by on

What you'll need

(Image credit: Erika Stübing @herzenstimme)

How to make the parasol stand on wheels

As the country’s facing a heatwave and parasols are not only practical but also one of the biggest outdoor living trends of the season, it’s easy to see why Erika’s hack has gained so much popularity across social media.

So if you want to recreate the look, you’ll need to start by removing the self-watering orange tube that the plant pot comes with – you won’t be needing that. Then, place your pipe in the centre – you can glue it in place to make sure it stays upright as you fill the planter with quick-set concrete. Then add water and mix it in.

(Image credit: Erika Stübing @herzenstimme)

Next, take your SNUDDA lazy susan and make a hole in the middle using the hole saw attachment. Cut the top of the pipe to be level with the rim of the planter using a hand saw, and place the lazy susan on top.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then all that’s left to do is place your parasol in the centre, inside the pipe, which acts as a holder. And voila! You’re done, you’ve got yourself a parasol on wheels that can also be used as a neat little side table.

I think it's the perfect easy DIY project to tackle over the weekend!