3 things you should put on your lawn in summer to encourage lush, green grass before the season ends

We’re nearing the end of August already, but there’s still time to consider one key question: What should I put on my lawn in the summer?

If you’re keen to pick up as many August lawn care tips as possible before the season ends, it’s worth thinking about what feeds (and seeds) you should be putting down – especially if you’re wondering how to revive a dry lawn after all the hot weather of recent weeks.

I asked a few lawn experts what we should put on our lawns in summer to give them a boost before the colder weather arrives.

1. Weed and feed

Last year, I found myself struggling to get rid of selfheal in my lawn, but using a weed and feed treatment and scarifying my lawn brought it back to life. I also overseeded – but more on that later.

‘Lawns that are full of weeds or moss can benefit from a specialist treatment which kills moss, controls weeds and feeds the lawn to make it look greener at the same time,’ says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People.

I used Westland Aftercut Lawn Feed, Weed and Moss Killer from Amazon, which worked wonders at fighting off weeds and encouraging lush green growth.

2. Specialist summer fertiliser

Even if you’re not trying to get rid of lawn weeds, a summer feed can be a great way to boost its health before the cold weather sets in, or revitalise it after the dry summer we’ve had.

'If your grass is starting to look a little faded and in need of some help, this is the last good chance to apply a summer fertiliser,' says Jonathan Davis, grass expert at leading lawncare specialists Lawnsmith. 'A slow-release fertiliser will release nutrients gradually over a few months and encourage a lush, green lawn.'

You’ll just need to make sure you aren’t feeding your lawn during really hot weather.

‘Avoid using one of these fertilisers on the hottest of summer days, as they require plenty of water and can scorch grass blades if not watered off properly,’ warns Chris. ‘Instead, choose a slightly overcast day or a cooler time in the early evening.’

3. Grass seed

Learning how to overseed your lawn is a brilliant idea in the summer, especially this month – and even more so if you’ve just weeded and fed your lawn.

‘Two weeks after this is done, you could look to overseed your lawn to repair any bald patches,’ says Chris.

For fast results, choose grass seed like Pronto Speedy Seed, which you can buy for £7.99 for 400g at Amazon.

Overseeding your lawn in August is a brilliant way to give your lawn a final boost, whether you've used a fertiliser or not, and help bolster its strength ahead of winter.

If you'll be using a summer fertiliser, schedule the task into your lawncare calendar before the season ends.