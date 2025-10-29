The air is feeling chillier by the week, but there’s still time to plant for winter interest – and ornamental grasses are one of my favourite ways to do that.

Besides winter flowers, ornamental grasses are an absolutely game-changing way of brightening up a garden over the colder months. Many of the best ornamental grasses for pots and borders add texture and height, too, and they group beautifully with a range of evergreen shrubs and blooms.

With the help of a few plant experts, I’ve rounded up a list of the very best ornamental grasses for winter interest. A lot of these grasses change colour in winter and don’t retain their green all year round, but the texture and beige hues stick around during the colder weather.

1. Maiden grass

(Image credit: Getty Images / Shawn Waldron)

First up is maiden grass, or Miscanthus, which enters dormancy during the winter months but leaves height and texture behind. It’s said to be one of the most reliable grasses for autumn interest, too.

‘Varieties like ‘Gracillimus’ and ‘Morning Light’ produce striking silver or bronze plumes in late summer and autumn, which remain upright throughout winter,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

‘Many Miscanthus varieties develop orange, bronzed, or burgundy foliage in autumn, and they are fully hardy, bring height (up to 2.2m), and thrive in full sun with well-drained soil.​’

You can buy Miscanthus sinensis ‘Morning Light’ from £11.99 at Crocus, and Miscanthus sinensis 'Gracillimus' from £6.99 at J. Parker’s. Maiden grass is also a drought-tolerant plant that's safe for dogs, so it’s a winner during the summer, too.

2. Lilyturf

(Image credit: Getty Images / seven75)

Lilyturf, or Liriope, is a brilliant evergreen option which produces grass-like foliage. It’s another one of Julian’s top choices for ornamental grasses that provide winter interest, because it stands strong throughout the colder months (with a few extra surprises!).

‘Flower spikes in purple or white brighten borders in autumn, followed by shiny black berries in the winter months for added interest,’ Julian says.

Lilyturf is also one of the best ornamental grasses for shade, where it thrives. Liriope muscari is an award-winning plant, and it’s available to buy from £11.39 at Crocus.

3. Switch grass

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rika Raharty)

Switch grass, or Panicum, is another solid choice if you’re looking for the best ornamental grasses for winter interest. It’s deciduous, which means the plant dies back in winter, but the fronds stay upright.

‘Its foliage shifts from bluey green to yellow, orange, or burgundy in autumn, and its flower panicles persist well into the colder months,’ says Julian.

Adam Kirtland (@viewfromthepottingbench on Instagram) mentioned Panicum virgatum ‘Northwind’ in his recent video, and he thinks it’s an ornamental grass we should all be adding to our gardens.

‘When we talk about grasses adding height and structure, this is what we mean,’ he says in the video. ‘The great thing about grasses like this is that their growing habit is quite narrow and tall, which means that they work really well at the back of a border with perennials growing in front.’

You can buy Panicum virgatum ‘Northwind’ in two-litre containers for £15.95 at Gardening Express.

4. Fountain grass

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

Fountain grass is another brilliant ornamental grass for winter interest, because after the wispy plumes of burgundy grass fade in the winter, it leaves some dried foliage behind.

‘Erect or arching flower spikes persist into early winter,’ says Julian. ‘We recommend leaving their dried plumes standing through winter for maximum effect and structure.​’

Julian suggests looking for varieties like Pennisetum alopecuroides, which do best in sheltered sites or pots. Fountain grass is also one of the best plants to grow by a bird bath, thanks to the shelter and nesting material it provides.

Pennisetum alopecuroides, from £9.99 at Crocus, is a striking but compact choice.

Ornamental grasses can make a winter garden so much more interesting, and because most of them are perennial, they'll burst into fresh growth in the spring, too.