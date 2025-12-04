I’m calling it, Stacey Solomon’s Christmas doorscape is the best of the season – her humongous XL bow makes it a showstopper
She's proved that traditional, cosy Christmas decor can be elevated with a few maximalist details
Queen of Christmas, Stacey Solomon, has unveiled her highly anticipated Christmas doorscape on Instagram, and complete with a humongous red bow, it’s a real showstopper.
Over the years, Stacey Solomon's Christmas decor has been a source of inspiration for the Ideal Home team. Nailing the biggest Christmas trends every year, this year has been no different, as Stacey took on one of her most ambitious projects yet.
She has created a giant red bow, crafted from foam and chicken wire, framing her front door. The result is stunning. If you’re feeling as inspired as we are, read on, as I’ve asked interior design experts how you can get the look, too.
After seeing Stacey’s iconic living pumpkin doorscape back in September, I’ve been waiting in anticipation to see what she did for Christmas. And it was worth the wait.
While the XL bow is front and centre, it is beautifully framed with twinkling lights, foliage from Stacey’s garden and beautiful red flowers. The traditional colourways of red and green give it both an elegant and festive look, while the statement adds a bold, playful touch to the design.
‘Stacey Solomon’s festive doorscape brings the perfect dose of Christmas magic, offering an instant wow factor as you walk by,' says commented James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director of Bobbi Beck. 'It feels comforting and inviting, with a look that blends classic charm and a modern finish, like a storybook cottage decorated beautifully for Christmas. The deep red ribbon is especially on trend this year and acts as a signature touch for a luxurious festive style, creating a sense of whimsy and charm without feeling garish.'
‘The layering of pine cones, red berries and foliage has been done beautifully, allowing the bold red ribbon to tie everything together. Warm golden lights enhance the atmosphere further, giving the doorway a soft, gentle glow that fits seamlessly with the cosy interior trends we’re seeing this winter.’
How to get the look
With trends such as the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic as well as the Après Ski look everywhere this year, we’re all seeking to create cosy, yet luxurious decor this festive season. Stacey’s version nails the timeless luxe look, while the giant bow demonstrates how maximalism can work beautifully within this decor style, too. Plus, it’s relatively easy to recreate.
‘Stacey’s doorscape is extremely DIY friendly, so with some effort and creativity, it can easily be achieved in your own entranceway. Even just adding an extra-large bow to the entrance of your home will provide the fun and playful wrapped present effect seen in Stacey's doorscape. The bow can be created using chicken wire, foam and fabric, making it an affordable and creative DIY,’ explains Ethan Fox, interior design expert from Furniture World.
‘Furthermore, adding greenery to the entrance of your home will go a long way in achieving this look. Take greenery from your garden by cutting branches from trees or bushes and arranging them around your doorframe. Similarly, faux garlands and red roses will work just as well to achieve the same effect. Adding fairy lights is the perfect finishing touch to create a magical, warm glow for a welcoming entrance to your home.’
I’m super impressed with Stacey Solomon’s XL bow doorscape. It’s dramatic yet surprisingly chic. What do you think?
