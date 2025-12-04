Queen of Christmas, Stacey Solomon, has unveiled her highly anticipated Christmas doorscape on Instagram, and complete with a humongous red bow, it’s a real showstopper.

Over the years, Stacey Solomon's Christmas decor has been a source of inspiration for the Ideal Home team. Nailing the biggest Christmas trends every year, this year has been no different, as Stacey took on one of her most ambitious projects yet.

She has created a giant red bow, crafted from foam and chicken wire, framing her front door. The result is stunning. If you’re feeling as inspired as we are, read on, as I’ve asked interior design experts how you can get the look, too.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) A photo posted by on

After seeing Stacey’s iconic living pumpkin doorscape back in September, I’ve been waiting in anticipation to see what she did for Christmas. And it was worth the wait.

While the XL bow is front and centre, it is beautifully framed with twinkling lights, foliage from Stacey’s garden and beautiful red flowers. The traditional colourways of red and green give it both an elegant and festive look, while the statement adds a bold, playful touch to the design.

XL bows can work beautifully inside the home, too. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

‘Stacey Solomon’s festive doorscape brings the perfect dose of Christmas magic, offering an instant wow factor as you walk by,' says commented James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director of Bobbi Beck . 'It feels comforting and inviting, with a look that blends classic charm and a modern finish, like a storybook cottage decorated beautifully for Christmas. The deep red ribbon is especially on trend this year and acts as a signature touch for a luxurious festive style, creating a sense of whimsy and charm without feeling garish.'

‘The layering of pine cones, red berries and foliage has been done beautifully, allowing the bold red ribbon to tie everything together. Warm golden lights enhance the atmosphere further, giving the doorway a soft, gentle glow that fits seamlessly with the cosy interior trends we’re seeing this winter.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to get the look

With trends such as the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic as well as the Après Ski look everywhere this year, we’re all seeking to create cosy, yet luxurious decor this festive season. Stacey’s version nails the timeless luxe look, while the giant bow demonstrates how maximalism can work beautifully within this decor style, too. Plus, it’s relatively easy to recreate.

We're seeing XL bows everywhere this year. (Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

‘Stacey’s doorscape is extremely DIY friendly, so with some effort and creativity, it can easily be achieved in your own entranceway. Even just adding an extra-large bow to the entrance of your home will provide the fun and playful wrapped present effect seen in Stacey's doorscape. The bow can be created using chicken wire, foam and fabric, making it an affordable and creative DIY,’ explains Ethan Fox, interior design expert from Furniture World .

‘Furthermore, adding greenery to the entrance of your home will go a long way in achieving this look. Take greenery from your garden by cutting branches from trees or bushes and arranging them around your doorframe. Similarly, faux garlands and red roses will work just as well to achieve the same effect. Adding fairy lights is the perfect finishing touch to create a magical, warm glow for a welcoming entrance to your home.’

Shop the look

If you’re feeling inspired, I’ve rounded up a few decorations that encapsulate Stacey’s doorscape.

I LOVE FANCY DRESS Christmas Door Bow Was £17.99, now £9.49 at Amazon If you don't have the time or space to DIY a giant bow like Stacey, a door bow can work just as well. Argos Home Argos Home 480 Warm White Led Christmas Cluster Lights Was £20, now £12.50 at Argos Choose warm-toned lights to achieve the same soft glow as Stacey has. These can make or break how festive your outdoor space looks. John Lewis John Lewis Berries and Pine Cones Garland, L180cm £40 at John Lewis These beautiful faux garland is complete with pine cones and red berries for a beautifull, festive look. Perfect, if you can't get your hands on real foliage.

I’m super impressed with Stacey Solomon’s XL bow doorscape. It’s dramatic yet surprisingly chic. What do you think?