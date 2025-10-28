‘They’re silent absorbers of moisture’ – the 4 things you need to declutter to prevent damp in your home, according to the pros

If you’re anything like me, you probably want to enter hibernation mode as soon as summer is over. You want your home to be warm and cosy, and filled with all of your favourite things. But before you do that, it’s important to declutter to prevent damp, so it’s not too full.

Yes, keeping damp at bay should be on everyone’s radar during the colder months of the year. And while there are so many benefits to decluttering, with many of them revolving around your mental health and the enjoyment you get out of your home, most people don’t realise that decluttering is also key to a damp and condensation-free home.

That’s why now is the perfect time to declutter to prevent damp, improve much-needed airflow and give your home some TLC this autumn. And I’ve asked professional declutterers and organisers for their top tips on the best way to do this, so you don’t get any unwelcome surprises later down the line.

How clutter can lead to damp

As someone who lives in a compact and damp Victorian home, I know from experience that the rooms with the most clutter are those most affected by wet patches on the walls - and even mould growth. This is something that Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, has seen throughout her career, too.

She says, ‘Having worked in some extremely cluttered homes, I’ve seen firsthand how clutter can cause damp and mould. Every item we keep in our homes takes up space, and when items are stacked on top of each other or against a wall, especially an exterior wall, it prevents air from flowing behind and around it, creating the perfect conditions for damp and mould to form.’

In fact, it's this trapped moisture build-up that ultimately increases the humidity in a room, leading to condensation, which can then cause mould. And because this condensation is hidden behind the clutter, it’s easy for it to go unnoticed.

And while everyone knows that the best dehumidifiers are ideal for reducing the humidity in a room and preventing damp, they’re not miracle workers - especially in cluttered homes. That’s why it’s important to take the extra step of decluttering.

Cleaning and organising expert Matthew Harrison at PriceYourJob.co.uk, explains, ‘Decluttering your home can have a significant impact on reducing the amount of moisture that accumulates in a space. Removing unnecessary items and keeping surfaces clear allows much less space for dust and moisture to settle. As well as keeping your home more organised and airier, you will be helping to prevent dampness from setting in.’

4 things to declutter to prevent damp

Working your way through a full decluttering checklist can be both difficult and time-consuming, which is why experts suggest focusing on a few key items and rooms when decluttering to prevent damp.

1. Paperwork and books

I recently decluttered my overflowing bookshelves (and the many piles of books on the floors), and I can’t begin to describe how transformative it has been - especially as I was able to get some cash for them by selling them through World of Books, too. But it’s important to declutter anything made from paper or cardboard if you can.

Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage, warns, ‘Paper clutter is a silent absorber of moisture. Stacks of old newspapers, magazines and cardboard boxes can soak up damp from the air. Recycle what you don’t need and store important documents in airtight plastic folders or bins.’ In fact, swapping cardboard boxes for airtight plastic containers with lids like these Really Useful 3 x 62L Nesting Boxes (£33 at Argos) will protect what you keep from ruin, too.

2. Wardrobes and cupboards

It’s always worth decluttering your wardrobe every so often, but even more so in the winter months, where condensation and damp are so prevalent. After all, Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist and Decluttering Expert and the Founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, explains, ‘Wardrobes, under-bed storage, and drawers are the biggest offenders. When they’re overpacked, fabrics can’t breathe and moisture gets trapped.’

She advises, ‘Pull everything out, give the space a proper clean and air it out. Then, only return what you truly love to wear or use. A good rule of thumb is to leave about a hand’s width of space between hanging items for optimal airflow.’ For extra peace of mind, I’d also suggest using something like this Nyxi Set of 12 Hanging Interior Wardrobe Dehumidifier (£12.97 at Amazon) to keep excess moisture at bay when you’ve finished decluttering.

3. Humid rooms

From cooking to showering and even drying laundry, everyday actions can make some rooms of your room more humid than others. So, when decluttering to prevent damp, it’s important to focus more on these rooms, as they are most likely to suffer from future mould build-up. In fact, I declutter my bathroom every couple of weeks to keep moisture at bay.

Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman from The Declutter Hub suggest, ‘Bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms naturally generate more moisture. If you’ve got piles of towels, overflowing laundry baskets, or cluttered corners in these areas, it’s worth decluttering and simplifying your storage so damp has fewer places to settle.’

4. Lofts and garages

When decluttering to prevent damp, it can be easy to focus on rooms that you use every day - including the ones you eat, sleep and live in. But Max warns, ‘Don’t forget about less-visible zones like lofts, garages and utility rooms. These are often the most overlooked spaces.’

He adds, ‘Keep items off the ground using shelving and double-check that vents and windows aren't blocked by stored boxes, as proper airflow is key to reducing dampness.’ After all, damp can spread quickly through shared walls, and especially in older homes, so utilising damp-proof storage solutions like this SONGMICS 5-Tier Heavy-Duty Shelving Units, Set of 2 (£42.99 at Amazon) can help to spread things out.

Extra tips to prevent damp in the home

1. Move furniture away from the wall

Airflow is key to a damp-free home, which is why you need to take stock of how your furniture placement can prevent mould. Ingrid and Lesley explain, ‘If furniture or boxes are pushed up tightly against external walls, particularly in older homes, they can trap condensation. Leave a small gap between your belongings and the wall so air can flow and moisture doesn’t get trapped behind. This is especially important in basements, attics, or rooms with limited ventilation.’

2. Clean regularly

One of the best ways to avoid cleaning mould from walls or ceilings is to prevent it in the first place - and keeping on top of cleaning your home can help with that. ‘Some practical ways to reduce the risk include cleaning regularly. It is much easier to do with fewer items, as dust and dirt can hold moisture that feeds mould spores,’ says Shannon.

3. Use smart storage solutions

There are so many products that will transform the way you declutter your home, and employing smart storage solutions can also help to prevent damp.

Matthew advises, ‘Use vacuum-sealed bags for storing clothes to reduce clutter and keep items dry. Open shelving units are also great for promoting better air movement, and it is important to ensure that items are not packed too tightly together. Similarly, if you are storing items in boxes, leave adequate space between each box and don’t cram too many items inside.’

4. Air out your home

There’s a reason why so many German rituals have made their way across the pond, and Andy Sims from MyBuilder.com is a huge fan of employing them while decluttering to prevent damp.

He explains, ‘Ventilation can also be improved with a German technique called Stoßlüften - translating to 'shock ventilation.' The trick is to open all of your windows for 10 minutes in autumn, or five minutes in winter, twice a day, and you will let moisture out of your home in place of cold and dry air.’

5. Check for issues

The act of decluttering to prevent damp is also the perfect way to check for more serious issues in your home, especially if you’re not sure what type of damp you have.

‘Decluttering forces you to move things, which is the perfect time to check for early signs of damp like peeling paint, musty smells, black spots of mould, or condensation build-up,’ say Ingrid and Lesley. ‘The sooner you spot it, the easier it is to deal with.’

So, now you know what to declutter to prevent damp... it's time to get started!