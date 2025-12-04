Monty Don reveals his favourite Christmas tree variety – and his expert tip for choosing the best one

If you’ve ever wondered what the gardening guru himself brings home for the holidays, you’re in luck, because Monty Don’s favourite Christmas tree has been revealed. And, naturally, it’s a beauty.

Yes, we're 100% here for any and all Christmas tree ideas right about now. And, even if you’re still weighing up the best artificial Christmas trees, there’s something delightful about knowing exactly what the one and only Monty himself would choose for pride of place in his own living room.

Monty’s favourite Christmas tree is the Colorado spruce, beloved for its striking glaucous blue needles that resemble cardoon or artichoke leaves.

'Although it comes from the southern states, it originates from a high altitude, so is very hardy and grows into a tall, very straight, rather beautiful tree,' he writes via his blog.

'The high altitude and bright mountain light give it a rather stiff habit, which is one of its main attractions as a Christmas tree. If you do plant one in the garden, it will grow much stronger if given maximum sunlight.'

The three most popular Christmas trees, and how to tell them apart

According to Monty, the trees you’ll see most often on sale are the Norway spruce (Picea abies), Nordmann fir (Abies nordmanniana) and Colorado or blue spruce (Picea pungens).

Each has its own virtues, and all can last for the entire festive season with the right care...

1. Norway spruce

Fast-growing and traditionally used for softwood, the Norway spruce is officially Europe’s tallest tree and can soar beyond 200ft in the right conditions. It’s beautifully fragrant and wonderfully traditional, though it dislikes chalk or limestone soils.

2. Nordmann fir

A favourite for needle retention, the Nordmann fir keeps its needles for around 15 years outdoors before replacing them, which explains why it holds on to them so well indoors. Expect dense, evenly spaced branches and a full, symmetrical shape. Despite growing on limestone in its native Caucasus, it still prefers moist, cool, slightly acidic soil in British gardens.

3. Colorado (blue) spruce – aka Monty’s favourite

The Colorado spruce features glaucous blue needles that resemble cardoon or artichoke leaves.

Monty's tip to choose the best tree

Whether you're plumping for Monty Don's favourite Christmas tree or not, we all know the basics when it comes to choosing the best one: measure the space it's going in, stick to those dimensions, make sure it's been well watered, and check the freshness of the tree by (gently!) grabbing the inside of a branch and pulling the needles towards you – you want a healthy green sheen and minimal needle fall.

Monty has one more tip to add to the pile. 'Get one with roots if possible, even if you are not intending to plant it,' he urges via his blog.

Then, all that's left to do is 'pot it into as large a container as you have and fill this with sharp sand or compost,' he says. 'Sand is perfectly good for the few weeks it will be indoors. Water it and keep the sand moist.'

Once Christmas is over, you can plant it out in the garden as soon as possible, giving it the chance to grow into a full-sized spruce or fir. All three species grow well in most gardens provided they get suitable soil and adequate moisture.

Otherwise, Monty recommends taking your tree to your council recycling point so it can be shredded and repurposed, keeping it out of landfill and returning it to the garden ecosystem.

Does adding sugar to water make a Christmas tree last longer? A lot of people think that adding sugar to water makes a Christmas tree last longer, but this is an old wives tale. 'While you could do it in a pinch, you're putting your tree at risk of infection and dehydration,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. 'I recommend sticking to plain, fresh water instead, and lots of it,' he adds. 'Christmas trees are famously thirsty!'

Where's the best place to put your Christmas tree? Placement can make or break how long your tree lasts. Never, then, put your Christmas tree beside a radiator, as heat causes rapid needle drop as the tree sheds foliage to conserve moisture. Instead, keep it as cool as possible; you want to give it a cool environment without active drying heat.

Pick the right tree, keep it watered and don’t let it anywhere near a radiator, and you’ll have a centrepiece Monty himself would approve of.

After that, the only thing left to worry about is who’s brave enough to untangle the fairy lights this year.