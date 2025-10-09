Households are being urged to pour washing up liquid down their outside drains this October

As we get further and further into the chillier months, it’s becoming even more important to ensure our outdoor drains are in top condition. After all, the combination of wet weather and a blocked drain never has a desirable outcome - this is why cleaning experts want you to pour washing up liquid down your drains this autumn.

If you’re looking to floodproof your home this winter, knowing how to unblock your sink and drains is paramount. Build-ups of debris, grease and grime can stop your plumbing from working as it should and, in a worst-case scenario, cause flooding.

If your outdoor drains are starting to clog, cleaning experts have revealed that washing up liquid can be an excellent solution. Cheap, easy to use and effective, here’s why experts want you to pour washing up liquid down your drains this autumn and winter.

How to unblock a drain with washing up liquid

Washing up liquid will always be one of the best cleaning products you can own due to how it can eliminate grease and grime from your dirty dishes. But you know it has the same effect on your drains.

‘During the wetter months, outdoor drains can often become slow to drain or blocked as rainwater carries leaves, mud and debris into the pipework. Pouring a little washing-up liquid followed by hot water down the drain can be an effective first step to get things flowing again. The washing-up liquid helps to break down greasy deposits and loosen trapped debris, while the hot water flushes it through more easily,’ explains Chris Houghton, home expert at home emergency and cover specialists, HomeServe .

‘It’s a simple, low-cost trick that can make a real difference before a small blockage turns into something more serious. We recommend using this method every four to six weeks, depending on how much rain there has been.’

Another reason this method works is that fat, oil and grease can be the primary cause of blockages with outside drains connected to your kitchen.

‘The washing-up liquid, a powerful detergent, acts as a degreaser and emulsifier. It works by chemically breaking down the grease molecules and encapsulating them. Simultaneously, the hot water serves to melt or soften the solidified FOG (Fat, Oil and Grease),’ says Nancy Emery, cleaning expert at Drench

‘The combination of the heat and the detergent's chemical reaction liquefies the blockage, allowing it to be broken apart and flushed away, restoring the normal function of the outdoor drains.

Is this a good method to use?

If you’re looking for a cheap, easy-to-use and effective method to unblock your drains then using washing up liquid is a great solution to try.

‘The washing-up liquid and hot water technique is an excellent first method to use for outdoor drain blockages specifically caused by fat and grease, as it is simple, inexpensive, and non-corrosive to pipework. However, if the blockage persists after several attempts or if the primary cause is a significant buildup of leaves, twigs, silt, or mud, other methods may be more effective,’ says Nancy.

‘For these types of blockages, manual clearing of debris, using Drain Rods or a plumber’s snake to physically break up deeper obstructions, is often the best approach. You can also flush the drain with a high-pressure hose or water jet to dislodge solid material. For very stubborn clogs, or when the location of the issue is unknown, the most reliable course of action is to stop DIY attempts and contact a professional drainage specialist.’

Drain rods are also recommended by Chris for more stubborn blockages. Also inexpensive, this highly-rated drain rod can be picked up for just £15.94 on Amazon .

If you’re struggling with drain blockages this winter, reaching for the washing up liquid could be just the tonic you need to get your home’s drainage system in order. If you try it, let us know how you get on.