Experts warn real Christmas tree buyers to do this one thing as soon as they get their tree home – it's 'crucial' if you want it to survive the festive season

If you’ll be buying a real Christmas tree for your home this year, there’s one trick that will keep it fresh for longer – and you’ll need to do it right before you stand your tree in water.

Of course, knowing how to care for a Christmas tree properly will extend its life more generally – but when I spoke to B&Q’s lead outdoor buyer, Mark Sage, he told me about the one thing he recommends to Christmas tree buyers taking their tree home for the first time.

It’s all to do with the base of the trunk – and all you'll need is a handsaw.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

When Mark gave me a mini masterclass on the UK’s most popular Christmas trees, I learned a lot. For one, the Nordmann fir takes the lead – and it’s also one of the best Christmas trees you can buy if you have pets, thanks to its brilliant needle retention.

What really piqued my interest, though, were Mark’s tips for increasing a Christmas tree's lifespan – and the most important move should be made as soon as you bring your tree home. B&Q calls it 'the crucial cut'.

‘Before standing, it is advised to saw 2.5cm off the base of the trunk,’ Mark explains. ‘This removes the sap ‘plug’ that forms after cutting, allowing the tree to absorb water efficiently.’

If you don’t have a handsaw, the Draper Venom First Fix Venom Triple Ground Handsaw is just £7.95 at Amazon.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

So, why, exactly, does it work?

‘By cutting the base of the trunk, you effectively reopen those water vessels, allowing the tree to drink water again and survive for longer, as well as slowing down the rate it loses its needles,’ explains Gareth Mitchell, founder of Tree2myDoor.

From there, you’ll need to keep your Christmas tree topped up with water every day. To say they’re thirsty trees would be an understatement – Mark told me they drink over a pint of water each day!

‘An effective way to keep your Christmas tree cool and well-watered is through a reservoir stand, allowing the base of the trunk to be submerged in water,’ says Gareth. The Krinner Green Metal & Plastic Foot Pump Christmas Tree Stand from B&Q holds three litres of water.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French Photography)

Slicing an inch off the base of the trunk is a great way to make a Christmas tree last longer, but if you stand it in the wrong place, all that effort could go to waste. In fact, location is key.

‘Keep your tree well away from direct heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators, and floor vents,’ advises Mark. ‘A cool location ensures the tree loses water slowly, harnessing its lifespan.’

What you'll need

B&Q 2ft Nordmann Fir Pot Grown Christmas Tree £59.50 at B&Q This Nordmann Fir is available in shorter (2ft) and slightly taller (4ft) sizes. Draper Draper Venom First Fix Venom Triple Ground Handsaw £7.95 at Amazon UK A high-rated handsaw that can cut through wood easily. GEEZY GEEZY Christmas Tree Stand with Water Tank £13.19 at B&Q This tree stand holds 1.6 litres of water.

So, when you bring your Christmas tree home, slice an inch off the base of the trunk before you stand it in water. It's a simple trick, but it'll make your tree last longer!