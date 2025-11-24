Experts warn real Christmas tree buyers to do this one thing as soon as they get their tree home – it's 'crucial' if you want it to survive the festive season
It's a simple trick!
If you’ll be buying a real Christmas tree for your home this year, there’s one trick that will keep it fresh for longer – and you’ll need to do it right before you stand your tree in water.
Of course, knowing how to care for a Christmas tree properly will extend its life more generally – but when I spoke to B&Q’s lead outdoor buyer, Mark Sage, he told me about the one thing he recommends to Christmas tree buyers taking their tree home for the first time.
It’s all to do with the base of the trunk – and all you'll need is a handsaw.
When Mark gave me a mini masterclass on the UK’s most popular Christmas trees, I learned a lot. For one, the Nordmann fir takes the lead – and it’s also one of the best Christmas trees you can buy if you have pets, thanks to its brilliant needle retention.
What really piqued my interest, though, were Mark’s tips for increasing a Christmas tree's lifespan – and the most important move should be made as soon as you bring your tree home. B&Q calls it 'the crucial cut'.
‘Before standing, it is advised to saw 2.5cm off the base of the trunk,’ Mark explains. ‘This removes the sap ‘plug’ that forms after cutting, allowing the tree to absorb water efficiently.’
If you don’t have a handsaw, the Draper Venom First Fix Venom Triple Ground Handsaw is just £7.95 at Amazon.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
So, why, exactly, does it work?
‘By cutting the base of the trunk, you effectively reopen those water vessels, allowing the tree to drink water again and survive for longer, as well as slowing down the rate it loses its needles,’ explains Gareth Mitchell, founder of Tree2myDoor.
From there, you’ll need to keep your Christmas tree topped up with water every day. To say they’re thirsty trees would be an understatement – Mark told me they drink over a pint of water each day!
‘An effective way to keep your Christmas tree cool and well-watered is through a reservoir stand, allowing the base of the trunk to be submerged in water,’ says Gareth. The Krinner Green Metal & Plastic Foot Pump Christmas Tree Stand from B&Q holds three litres of water.
Slicing an inch off the base of the trunk is a great way to make a Christmas tree last longer, but if you stand it in the wrong place, all that effort could go to waste. In fact, location is key.
‘Keep your tree well away from direct heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators, and floor vents,’ advises Mark. ‘A cool location ensures the tree loses water slowly, harnessing its lifespan.’
What you'll need
So, when you bring your Christmas tree home, slice an inch off the base of the trunk before you stand it in water. It's a simple trick, but it'll make your tree last longer!
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.