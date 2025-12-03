Tesco is giving away hundreds of real trees to customers this Christmas for free, so hold your horses if you haven’t picked up your Christmas tree just yet. But, there’s one catch - these trees are a little wonky…

When selecting the best real tree or even the best artificial Christmas tree, there’s always an emphasis on finding perfection. But any gardener, or lover of a supermarket’s wonky fruit and veg products, will know that more often than not, nature doesn’t always look showroom-ready - and that’s what makes it perfect.

This Saturday (6 December), Tesco will be giving away hundreds of real wonky Christmas trees at stores across the UK. Here’s how it works so that you can get your hands on one.

(Image credit: Tesco)

While ‘wonky’ doesn’t exactly sound like it's a good fit for your Christmas decorating ideas, what I actually mean is that these don’t quite make the cut to go on sale at Tesco, but are ‘perfectly imperfect’ in their own way. This means the trees may have unevenly spaced branches or lean towards one side. They may not look exactly like the perfect tree, but they are not damaged.

To get your hands on one of Tesco’s ‘perfectly imperfect’ wonky trees, Tesco is asking customers to donate to Tesco’s food charity partners, Fareshare and Trussell Trust, as part of the giveaway. Trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis and customers are also only allowed to pick up one tree per household.

The giveaway starts at 10 am and is only running for one day, so if you want one, make sure to head to one of the following Tesco stores:

Colney Hatch Extra

Borehamwood Extra

Hammersmith

Southport Extra

Goole Superstore

Glossop Superstore

Bristol Brislington Extra

Cardiff Extra

Dundee Riverside Extra

Glasgow Maryhill Extra

(Image credit: Tesco)

The giveaway is part of Tesco’s ‘That’s what makes it Christmas’ campaign, which celebrates the fact that for most of us Christmas is a little chaotic, and things don’t always go as planned, however hard you try to nail the biggest Christmas trends, or cook the perfect dinner. In fact, a Tesco survey found that 74% of us believe that it is the little imperfect moments that really make it feel like Christmas.

On that note, I’d argue that a wonky tree has more character and charm than a Hallmark picture-perfect tree. And, I have it on good authority from a member of the Tesco team that these trees look fabulous when styled - you just have to decide whether you're a tinsel family or prefer more rustic, traditional decor.

With the option to donate, these trees really are going towards a good cause, with the Trussell Trust and FareShare looking to end food poverty and food waste in the UK. Plus, you're giving a perfectly healthy Christmas tree a second chance at life.

We’re seeing a growing trend of decorating outdoor spaces, such as Shirlie Kemp’s decorated greenhouse, so you could use your imperfect tree to frame your home’s entryway or add a festive twinkle to your garden.

However, if you don’t have a Tesco local to you, or if your local store is not part of the giveaway, I’ve rounded up some last-minute Christmas decorations you can order online.

I personally think these ‘wonky’ trees are charming and are perfect for celebrating joy this Christmas. Will you be heading to Tesco this weekend to grab one?