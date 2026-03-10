George Home's new bargain potting bench is one of the most stylish I've seen – it's perfect for small spaces and tight budgets

March is the ideal time to start thinking about your garden as it's beginning to wake up from its winter hibernation, and whether you're sowing seeds or potting up seedlings, George Home's new £49 potting bench is going to be the most useful item in your garden this month.

The weather is warming up and the days are getting longer, and as such, you can begin to sow your seeds and plant some bulbs. Having a good, solid bench to work on is invaluable, especially when sowing seeds or planting up pots and will certainly speed up your March veggie planting list.

Potting benches don't come cheap, so to find one that looks this good for under £50 is a good reason to get excited. The next closest competitor is the Aldi potting bench which is priced at £24.99 and is back in stores this weekend, but the catch is you can only buy the Aldi version in store. While this potting bench can be bought online now.

Why invest in a potting bench? The first thing we love about the George Home potting bench is the height – at 92cm tall, you can use it easily without having to bend down – the days of potting up on your knees are long gone with this potting bench!

Crafted from fir wood and steel, it's 76cm wide and 37cm deep. It has two lower shelves, which are great for storing your pots and watering can on, with really handy hooks on the right-hand side to hang your tools from.

You can keep your potting bench in a greenhouse – we love the new 'greenhouse decorating' trend, and if you have the space, you could double up to give you more potting room. If space is tight, it could live in a garage, utility room or in a 'pop-up' greenhouse outside.

(Image credit: George Home)

'Potting benches are far more garden fun than simply a functional spot for potting plants,' says Becky Rackstraw, director at Protek.

'Put them to work as a joyous spot to enjoy arranging flowers as the sun rises or sets, and use as the ultimate storage unit in a greenhouse, shed or outbuilding to tidy up storage boxes, balls of twine, gloves, pots and small tools – which can be cleverly hung on pegs. Most importantly, celebrate and care for a potting bench – protect and extend its life for years to come with a few coats of expert wood stain and give it personality at the same time.'

We love the idea of painting your potting bench to match your outdoor scheme. This uplifting Royal Exterior Clouded Yellow from Protek, from £3.96, will certainly brighten up your space.

Alternatives

Yaheetech Yaheetech Wood 3-Tier Fir Outdoor Potting Bench Table with Storage Bench £59.99 at B&Q This three-layer potting bench is perfect for getting your garden up and ready for the next few months. It has a smooth metal top which is easy to clean after, and the two shelves are great for storing those useful items. What we love about this design is that it can be painted, sprayed or varnished to suit your scheme. Christow Christow Garden Potting Bench Wooden with Wheels, Drawer and Compost Tray £74.99 on Amazon This wooden potting bench has some great features – we particularly love the removable compost tray for starters. It's such a great idea and makes it much easier to fill those little pots ready for sowing. The other aspect is the wheels; being able to move your potting bench around your garden is a bonus. It also comes with two shelves, which are perfect for those smaller tools. VegTrug VegTrug Potting Table, 78cm FSC-Certified Cedar Wood, Natural £149.99 at John Lewis This is a very smart-looking potting bench crafted from FSC-Certified cedar wood. Built to last, it has a metal top, built-in storage and the height is one metre, making it an ergonomic design for those who have back issues.

A potting bench is a great addition that will really help with your sowing and planting. It will become an essential tool in your garden this spring and summer.