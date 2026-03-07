You’d never guess these stylish steel hanging baskets were only £7 from IKEA – they’re perfect for giving a small garden some rustic flair

IKEA’s garden range has never looked so good, and the latest piece to catch my eye is the new KORKGRAN Hanging Planter (£7) , which is a must-have if you’re looking to create a rustic, yet expensive-looking garden this summer.

IKEA is great for serving up budget garden ideas , and these new galvanised steel planters are proof that a budget garden buy can also work to look expensive. If you have a small garden , a planter can make the most of any vertical space and ensure you get as many beautiful blooms into your garden as possible.

However, if you’re not a fan of the traditional, twee basket style you’d find in most garden centres, IKEA’s steel planters are a stylish alternative. Here’s why.

IKEA Korkgran Hanging Planter - In/outdoor/galvanised 27 Cm £7 at IKEA

One of my first thoughts looking at these planters was that they wouldn’t look out of place as part of a kitchen garden. They have a rustic, almost industrial look, with the sleek steel giving it a stylish edge.

While corten steel planters and metal planters are no new idea, I haven’t seen many steel hanging planters. Metal planters suit a range of different garden trends and styles, largely down to the fact it manages to look elegant, with a worn, ‘country’ look.

IKEA’s steel planter is glavansied to protect it against corrosion, meaning it is perfect for outdoor use. The retailer states it’s perfect for both climbing plants and seasonal flowers, so don’t hold back from using it for your thriller, filler and spiller baskets .

(Image credit: IKEA)

The sharpness of the silver steel will contrast beautifully against the rich greens of your plants, as well as any bold or pastel flowers. It will emphasise the colours on show due to its reflective nature.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hanging baskets like these are not only an excellent feature in small gardens, patios and courtyards, but for balconies and tiny urban gardens, too. These make the most of vertical space, giving you a larger surface area for planting. Having said that, these hanging baskets can also be used as a plant pot thanks to their flat bottom. Why not use it to brighten your patio or garden seating area ?

I love these steel hanging baskets. I think they’re the perfect combination of rustic and stylish. However, if you don’t have an IKEA local to you or are unable to track these baskets down, I’ve managed to find a few more online.

Crocus Hanging Bowl - Aged Zinc £35.99 at Crocus This aged zinc bowl has huge luxury appeal. It looks so expensive and timeless. Beihaoer Beihaoer Hanging Decoration Pot £19.99 at Amazon With such a unique shape, this planter is perfect for hanging plants. Wayfair.co.uk Paper High Iron Hanging Planter £25.99 at WayFair If copper is more to your taste, why not check out this lovely hanging planter?

If you want your garden to look effortlessly cool and stylish, these steel baskets will do a lot of heavy lifting. They get a seal of approval from us!