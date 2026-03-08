These 6 pretty colourful plant pots from Primark will make your houseplants look so much better – plant parents, run, don’t walk

Give your plants a zhush for spring

Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published
Green houseplants in a terracotta pot on a wood shelf in a dining room.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mary Wadsworth)
Primark is selling the cutest houseplant pots for spring. If you’re looking to add pops of pastel colour to your home, look no further than here.

Most homes have at least one of the best houseplants on show. And if you don’t, you are seriously missing out, as not only are they a brilliant way to add life and colour into your home, they can also improve air quality.

Alternatives

Unfortunately, not all Primark Home departments were made equally. So, if your local store lacks these stunning plant pots, or if Click and Collect isn’t available for you, I’ve rounded up a few more stunning styles.

A pretty plant pot can easily make a room look brighter or more colourful - perfect for injecting some life into your home this spring.

