These 6 pretty colourful plant pots from Primark will make your houseplants look so much better – plant parents, run, don’t walk

Primark is selling the cutest houseplant pots for spring. If you’re looking to add pops of pastel colour to your home, look no further than here.

Most homes have at least one of the best houseplants on show. And if you don’t, you are seriously missing out, as not only are they a brilliant way to add life and colour into your home, they can also improve air quality .

But every houseplant needs a good plant pot, and if you're looking a little tired, or could do with planting up to a bigger size, Primark has a host of new, affordable, stylish designs. These are the ones on sale right now that caught my eye.

Alternatives

Unfortunately, not all Primark Home departments were made equally. So, if your local store lacks these stunning plant pots, or if Click and Collect isn’t available for you, I’ve rounded up a few more stunning styles.

Habitat Habitat Stripe Ceramic Yellow Planter With Saucer £12 at Argos If you love bold pops of colour, this Habitat planter is perfect for you. Dunelm Elements Bubble Stripe Windowsill Plant Pot £20 at Dunelm Ideal for a kitchen herb garden, this planter is formed of beautiful shades of blue. Ivyline Ivyline 13cm Dia Contemporary Glazed Plant Pot £12.99 at Amazon I love the reactive glaze used on this pot. The green colourway is rich and textured, creating a luxe look.

A pretty plant pot can easily make a room look brighter or more colourful - perfect for injecting some life into your home this spring.

