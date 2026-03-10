I’ve streamlined my spring cleaning routine with these game-changing essentials – must-have tools and products that have cut my cleaning time in half
As a Cleaning Editor who hates cleaning, you can trust me on this one
People always raise their eyebrows and scratch their heads when I tell them that I’m a Cleaning Editor who hates cleaning. And while it may seem counterproductive, it actually makes total sense. After all, I spend my days finding methods, tools and products to cut down the amount of time we all spend cleaning - especially when spring arrives.
Spring is the ideal time to give your home a post-winter reset, but I don’t want to spend days inside when I could be soaking up the first hints of sunshine we've seen in months, tending to my spring garden, and enjoying the fact that I don't have to wear a giant winter coat every time I leave the house. That’s why I’ve used my expertise to streamline my cleaning process to work smarter... not harder.
While some of this is down to lists and checklists - like my kitchen spring cleaning checklist - I owe most of my success to my spring cleaning essentials that help me get jobs done in record time. Now, I wouldn’t be without them.Article continues below
From hands-off appliances that help me clean while I’m sleeping (quite literally!) to products that help me clean my carpets, I believe I’ve formed the perfect spring cleaning toolkit to clean every inch of my home during the spring months.
They’ll banish the dirt and grime that’s built up over the winter months and help me venture into the warmer, sunnier months with a pep in my home’s step. They’ll even ensure I don’t miss these often-overlooked spring cleaning spots - which is why I thought I’d share them with you, too.
I can't stress how much I love cleaning with white vinegar - but I don't love the smell. That's why I have a constant supply of this lemon-scented white vinegar in my cleaning cupboard for spring cleaning. It tackles everything from grease to everyday grime and odours, and is a natural alternative to chemical cleaners.
Don't want to spend hours scrubbing? Me neither, which is why I swear by this gadget that does it for me. It has an extendable handle for hard-to-reach areas and eight brush heads for different cleaning tasks. Don't just take my word for it, though. This is an Amazon bestseller with over 15,000 stellar reviews.
I'm not the only member of the Ideal Home gang who swears by Scrub Daddy's Damp Duster. Almost the entire team owns (at least) one of these small-but-mighty cleaning tools, which removes dust better than anything else I've tested before. Simply run it under the tap and watch it capture even the smallest dust particles in a single pass.
I use spring as a chance to sort through my clothes and create a bit of breathing space in my wardrobes and drawers. So, I pop any clothes I know I won't be wearing until next winter into these vacuum bags and store them in the empty suitcases sitting in the loft. It's amazing how such a small task can make such a huge difference!
I'm a recent convert to the best robot vacuums after testing countless models in my home, and I can't explain how much these hands-off appliances have streamlined my cleaning routine. This is the best model I've ever tested, and it will vacuum AND mop your floors - which knocks two cleaning tasks off the to-do list. For more info, check out my full review.
I avoided cleaning wipes for years as they seemed wasteful and not as eco-friendly as I'd like. However, these have been a game-changer. They're plastic-free, made from plant-based fibres and fully biodegradable. Oh, and did I say that they're extremely effective and smell delicious?
I've already raved about this cleaning set and how much I use it year-round, but it's particularly handy for small homes like mine during spring cleaning season. The 5 cleaning heads can attach to one extendable pole, which means I can swap between a squeegee, duster, scrubber and more without it taking up too much space.
Spring cleaning to me is so much more than just cleaning. It's also about decluttering and organising, and every year I borrow my sister's label maker to make that process even easier. This year, though, I'm going to finally buy my own so I have one to hand whenever I need it.
I got my hands on this little contraption last summer, and I can confidently say that I've used it every day since. It's ideal for dealing with quick clean-ups when messes happen, which negates the need for much bigger clean-ups down the line - which is always helpful when spring cleaning season comes around.
Every spring, I organise my kitchen cupboards - and last year I invested in this set to take my storage up a notch. They're stylish and practical, and are also versatile to be used in any room of the house (I've even used the smaller ones in my bathroom). They're a must for an organised home this spring.
The best steam cleaners and mops are seriously underrated, in my opinion. I love cleaning with steam, as the powerful pressure and high temperatures tackle in seconds what would take half an hour of cleaning by hand. This is my top-rated model, and it comes with a 10-piece accessory kit for smaller tasks, too.
Bicarbonate of soda is another spring cleaning staple that gets the job done quickly and efficiently. There are so many ways to use it around the house, and it can remove stubborn stains, be used as a gentle abrasive, and even refresh carpets and rugs. A big tub like this means I never run out.
All of these spring cleaning essentials have been a game-changer for me. But if you're looking for something a little more specific, check out my guides to the best vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, or air purifiers for a springtime refresh of your home.
