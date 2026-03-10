I’ve streamlined my spring cleaning routine with these game-changing essentials – must-have tools and products that have cut my cleaning time in half

People always raise their eyebrows and scratch their heads when I tell them that I’m a Cleaning Editor who hates cleaning. And while it may seem counterproductive, it actually makes total sense. After all, I spend my days finding methods, tools and products to cut down the amount of time we all spend cleaning - especially when spring arrives.

Spring is the ideal time to give your home a post-winter reset, but I don’t want to spend days inside when I could be soaking up the first hints of sunshine we've seen in months, tending to my spring garden, and enjoying the fact that I don't have to wear a giant winter coat every time I leave the house. That’s why I’ve used my expertise to streamline my cleaning process to work smarter... not harder.

While some of this is down to lists and checklists - like my kitchen spring cleaning checklist - I owe most of my success to my spring cleaning essentials that help me get jobs done in record time. Now, I wouldn’t be without them.

Article continues below

From hands-off appliances that help me clean while I’m sleeping (quite literally!) to products that help me clean my carpets, I believe I’ve formed the perfect spring cleaning toolkit to clean every inch of my home during the spring months.

They’ll banish the dirt and grime that’s built up over the winter months and help me venture into the warmer, sunnier months with a pep in my home’s step. They’ll even ensure I don’t miss these often-overlooked spring cleaning spots - which is why I thought I’d share them with you, too.

All of these spring cleaning essentials have been a game-changer for me. But if you're looking for something a little more specific, check out my guides to the best vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, or air purifiers for a springtime refresh of your home.